Culture > TV

Is “Doctor Who” a Menswear Show Now?

Ncuti Gatwa's time on the show has a compelling sartorial energy

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 19, 2025 5:08 pm EDT
Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor
The Fifteenth Doctor has impeccable style.
Maxine Howells/BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf

There are a lot of ways one could describe Doctor Who — including the fact that it’s one of the longest-running television series out there, a beloved work of science fiction and the project that helped launch the careers of everyone from Matt Smith to Douglas Adams.

It’s also become, in its latest incarnation, an unexpectedly great place to see some excellent onscreen fits. And while the basic elements of Doctor Who are all present in the latest series, there’s one big difference: the lack of a single iconic look for the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa. If you’re unfamiliar with Doctor Who, a quick primer: protagonist The Doctor is an alien who periodically regenerates into a new form, which is how Gatwa, Tom Baker and Jodie Whittaker have all played variations on the same character.

Most of them have had a single outfit of choice that recurred throughout their series, from Peter Capaldi’s Crombie coat/Doc Martens combination to Tom Baker’s utterly massive scarf. That hasn’t been the case for Gatwa — but to hear Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies tell it, that’s the point.



In a recent interview with Polygon’s Susana Polo, Davies explained that he hoped that this approach would open the door to a more accessible approach to cosplay among the show’s fans. “It democratizes it, it means no one has ownership,” Davies told Polygon. “It means you can put on any costume and say, ‘I’m the Doctor today,’ because that’s what he’d do.”

For Gatwa’s tenure on the show thus far, that’s involved wearing everything from a kilt to a series of Mod-inspired polos from the clothing company Madcap England. Given the show’s long history and dedicated fanbase, you will likely be unsurprised to learn that there are plenty of online spaces dedicated to identifying the outfits worn by the show’s central characters, episode by episode. Last year, Nerdist also provided a comprehensive overview of Gatwa’s outfits for his first season in the role.

Oscars 2024: The Best Menswear From the 96th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet
Oscars 2024: The Best Menswear From the 96th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet
 The biggest looks from Hollywood’s biggest night

There’s also the matter of Gatwa himself, whose own personal style helped influence his character’s look on the show. Last year, Doctor Who costume designer Pam Downe told Variety‘s Ellise Shafer about her process of working with Gatwa — which began when she looked over his Instagram presence.

“Of course, [Gatway]’s a bit of a clothes horse and he’s on the red carpet with a lot of incredible outfits, so I knew I could push it a little bit,” Downe told Variety. “So we sat down and I came up with my images and he sort of responded to one or the other. The thing about Ncuti is, once he’s on board, he submerges himself in the outfit and he owns it and he wears it to its full potential.”

Beloved science fiction television shows might not be the first place to go looking for sartorial inspiration — but Doctor Who isn’t the only series on the air right now that fits that description. And if compelling storytelling can converge with a visually striking outfit, what’s not to like?

More Like This

best suits in tv history
The 25 TV Characters Who Look Best in a Suit
a photo of Joel on a horse in a leather jacket from the last of us show
The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?
Dylan Efron
Dylan Efron Is the Latest Victim of This Viral Sweater-Polo
NohHo Hank Barry
Ranking NoHo Hank’s Best Looks on “Barry”

Culture
Leisure
Leisure > Style
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

a picture of brunch on a black and white table with a white x over it
Brunch Is Bullshit. Can Someone Please Just Give Me the Lunch Menu?
Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Chrono; NOMOS Minimatik 39; Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Aston
The Best Watches of March
a pink and green illustration of an equestrian on a horse with roses and horseshoes around it
How to Host the Ultimate Kentucky Derby Watch Party
63 superb gifts for Mom.
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide
MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine
The Genesis X Gran Equator SUV concept is displayed during the 2025 New York International Auto Show at Javits Center on April 16, 2025 in New York City
Controversial Redesigns, Compelling EVs and One Great Concept Debut at the New York Auto Show

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Is "Doctor Who" a Menswear Show Now?

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

A New “Real Time With Bill Maher” Discussed Blue Origin and Joe Rogan

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood Wasn't Happy With "SNL"'s "White Lotus" Parody

Jon Hamm hosting "SNL"

"SNL" and Jon Hamm Decoded Prescription Medication Ads

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers