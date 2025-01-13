Culture > TV

The Latest Celebration of “SNL” Turning 50 Is an Immersive Exhibit

It's a behind-the-scenes look at the comedy show

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 13, 2025 3:58 pm
"SNL" experience entryway
The entryway to "Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience."
NBCUniversal

Saturday Night Live is now in its 50th season, and the occasion will been celebrated in a few different ways, including a documentary series, a Questlove- and Oz Rodriguezdirected spotlight on notable musical performances on the show and a primetime television event set for February 16. But for the SNL enthusiasts who’d prefer something a little more experiential, this wide-ranging celebration of a half century of influential sketch comedy will also have something for them.

No, it’s not an SNL-themed riff on the recently closed Sleep No More. (Though the idea of wandering through a sinister hotel and being menaced by someone in a Land Shark costume does sound enticing.) Instead, beginning on January 30, NBC will host Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience at Rockefeller Center.

Think of it as the sketch comedy equivalent of a fantasy baseball camp, where guests will be able to experience some of the more iconic moments from the show, including sitting behind the Weekend Update desk and entering the set akin to an episode’s host taking the stage. (There’s no word yet on whether you’ll be able to memorably introduce a musical guest, however.)

Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience is currently scheduled to run from January 30 through February 2. Tickets will be available free of charge on the event’s website beginning at noon on January 14, 2025.

"SNL" Opened Its 50th Season By Asking: Can Math Be Sexy?
“SNL” Opened Its 50th Season By Asking: Can Math Be Sexy?
 Jean Smart hosted the show for the first time

The event is open to SNL enthusiasts 16 years of age and older. As for what else attendees can expect, the announcement notes that attendees should “be prepared for audio cues” and promises “exclusive content and giveaways.” Could we also expect a Domingo appearance? You never know.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

