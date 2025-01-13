Saturday Night Live is now in its 50th season, and the occasion will been celebrated in a few different ways, including a documentary series, a Questlove- and Oz Rodriguez–directed spotlight on notable musical performances on the show and a primetime television event set for February 16. But for the SNL enthusiasts who’d prefer something a little more experiential, this wide-ranging celebration of a half century of influential sketch comedy will also have something for them.



No, it’s not an SNL-themed riff on the recently closed Sleep No More. (Though the idea of wandering through a sinister hotel and being menaced by someone in a Land Shark costume does sound enticing.) Instead, beginning on January 30, NBC will host Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience at Rockefeller Center.



Think of it as the sketch comedy equivalent of a fantasy baseball camp, where guests will be able to experience some of the more iconic moments from the show, including sitting behind the Weekend Update desk and entering the set akin to an episode’s host taking the stage. (There’s no word yet on whether you’ll be able to memorably introduce a musical guest, however.)



Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience is currently scheduled to run from January 30 through February 2. Tickets will be available free of charge on the event’s website beginning at noon on January 14, 2025.

The event is open to SNL enthusiasts 16 years of age and older. As for what else attendees can expect, the announcement notes that attendees should “be prepared for audio cues” and promises “exclusive content and giveaways.” Could we also expect a Domingo appearance? You never know.