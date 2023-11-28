Leisure > Style

Stuff We Swear By: Once I Started Shaving With Dr. Bronner’s, I Never Went Back 

A Fair Trade, organic path to shaving

We haven't looked back since we started using Dr. Bronner's organic shaving soap.
By Geoff Nudelman @nvdel
November 28, 2023 11:46 am
In addition to writing for InsideHook, Geoff Nudelman is a contributor to Barron's, Forbes, AskMen, Spy.com and other outlets.

The fight against keeping my coarse, fast-growing facial hair in check was, for a long time, a never-ending battle. 

I would try any number of cream and razor combinations, going as far as straight razors and animal-hair brushes to see which would get me through a shave with minimal irritation and maximum smoothness. Later into my 20s, I moved away from economy shaving products out of a can, mostly because I couldn’t stand the consistency and the smell that reminded me of something from the 1980s. 

As I met my now-fiancee and swapped out most of what I used for more natural and less toxic products, I was introduced to Dr Bronner’s: that quirky, verbose label, which started as a basic castile soap and has since expanded into multiple product lines, including shaving cream.

Many years later, I still rely on Dr Bronner’s Organic Shaving Soap. I consistently get a great shave with only a small dollop and each scent they offer is pleasant, yet not overpowering. Above all, it only contains ingredients that I can pronounce and understand. 

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Shaving Soap: What is it?

According to the brand, the shaving soap is “a blend of Dr. Bronner’s castile soap base with organic shikakai (a kind of shrub) powder, organic sugar, and organic grape juice.” The various scents on offer, of which peppermint is my favorite, are derived from essential oils and nothing else. Unscented is also great, too. 

It comes in a 7-ounce tube, which is right on par with other mid-range shaving products, and as long as you wipe the bottle opening after each use, it’s a low-mess process. 

How I use it:

It’s shaving cream 99.5% of the time, and soap in a pinch if I ran out of Bronner’s regular castile product. 

I take that small dollop, add a splash of water, build a good lather and shave just as I normally would. My weapon of choice is Gillette’s Fusion series, which I’ve found to be the most effective razor out of the five-blade versions on the market. There’s no second lather, minimal rinsing and I feel refreshed and clean after using it. Plus, if I’ve opted for a scented version, there’s a lovely lemongrass, lavender or peppermint waft left in its wake.  

Why I Swear By It: 

Above the organic and Fair Trade certifications, above the gentle scent, above the quirkiness, what I need out of a shaving product is consistency. If I’ve hopped out of the shower with plans to shave, I need to know that I can get in and get out of the shaving experience with little irritation and a refreshed feeling before I move on with my day. I get that all the time, every time with Dr. Bronner’s Shaving Soap.

As an occasional review of men’s grooming products, a lot of shaving products come across my bathroom counter, but none have had the staying power of Dr. Bronner’s. There’s no gimmicky marketing or unverified claims to figure out – just a simple, good shave. 

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Shaving Soap is available from the brand directly in addition to most popular retailers. 

