A Santoni shoe is instantly recognizable, which is part of what makes them so unique. While Italian shoes have a distinct silhouette, narrower and pointier than their British brethren, Santoni has its own aesthetic. You can instantly tell a Santoni shoe by the fine patina — sometimes in deep burgundy or rich brown or black hues — the slightly rounded toes, the inherent heft and the well-crafted details that go into it. They are among the most luxurious Italian shoes today, known for their artisanal craftsmanship, high-quality leather and contemporary style. Now, with the launch of Easy, they will also be known for comfort.

The family-run company, founded in 1975 by Andrea Santoni in the Marche region of Italy and now run by his son Giuseppe, produces up to 2,500 handmade shoes daily by a team of 700 skilled artisans. In their factory, each pair undergoes a meticulous 15-step process, with the leather closely inspected for defects, and all are individually painted. In addition to their exceptional ready-to-wear collection, Santoni offers a Made-to-Order service. Clients can select their preferred shoe style from their extensive archive, choose from various full-grain leathers and exotic hides, and personalize the color to match their style. The process is completed with a monogramming service, ensuring each pair is unique.

Santoni produces up to 2,500 handmade shoes daily, crafted by a team of 700 skilled artisans Luca Piras

In our experience, dress shoes prioritizing comfort have not always been the most aesthetically pleasing. The new Easy collection from Santoni proves otherwise. It features five men’s models: a classic Oxford lace-up, double buckle, loafer, Chelsea boot and desert boot. Each model showcases a new structural concept, combining lightness and elegance with the flexibility and comfort typically associated with trainers.

Weighing just 295 grams, the Easy shoe is made of fine leather and finished with handmade color, and its unique construction and thin, sleek sole provide durability and slip resistance. A soft perforated goatskin leather lining and a memory insole that blends leather elements with softer, elastic components provide comfort, durability and flexibility. Lastly, an elastic system concealed in the upper allows the shoes to be worn without the hassle of fastening or unfastening laces. The Easy represents a new chapter in Santoni’s already rich heritage, setting a new standard in luxury and comfort in footwear through innovation, and we are here for it.

A brand that stands the test of time requires an exemplary leader. Giuseppe Santoni’s entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to craftsmanship and innovation with the Easy collection have been instrumental in cementing Santoni’s place among the names in Italian luxury. Recognized for his contributions to the industry, Giuseppe was honored with the title “Cavaliere del Lavoro” in 2022, underscoring his commitment to artisanal quality, tradition and social responsibility. Under his leadership, Santoni continues to push the boundaries of footwear, looking to the future yet retaining all the hallmarks that make the brand special. We had the opportunity to have an in-depth conversation with him about everything shoemaking.

Promotional image of a brown leather shoe from Santoni’s Easy collection Santoni

InsideHook: What made you want to develop the Easy shoe? Was there any influence from the dress sneaker movement of the past several years in terms of comfort?

Guiseppe Santoni: The development of the Easy collection was driven by the growing demand for comfort in footwear, including dress shoes. We saw the necessity of offering our customers a shoe that combines the style, elegance and sophistication of a classic Santoni with outstanding comfort. Influenced by the dress sneaker movement, we incorporated innovative technologies and materials to create a shoe that merges the best of both worlds — the sophistication of a dress shoe and the comfort of a sneaker.

My black Santoni officer’s boots are one of my favorite pair of boots, with their classic rounded Santoni toe. They are quite substantial, though, and I admire their heft. How do you see the new Easy line appealing to those who prefer a more robust dress shoe?

That’s what makes the Easy collection stand out. It presents itself as a robust, elegant dress shoe but offers the comfort of a more casual fit. The Easy collection successfully integrates the elements of an elegant dress shoe with lightness and exceptional comfort. Despite its substantial feel, which provides a sense of durability and strength, the collection maintains the signatures of Santoni, adding a touch of elegance and robustness.

Giuseppe Santoni, the current chairman of Santoni Shoes Santoni

How do you maintain the highest caliber of craftsmanship in the easy shoe while removing the weight?

Our relentless pursuit of excellence has resulted in maintaining the highest caliber of craftsmanship while reducing its weight. We continuously invest in research and development to explore new materials and manufacturing techniques. By leveraging our expertise and craftsmanship capabilities, we have optimized the shoe’s weight without compromising quality or durability.

Due to your unique manufacturing in Le Marche, Italy, Santoni can produce approximately 2,500 pairs of handmade shoes daily. Can you tell us a little about your craftsmanship capabilities and the factory?

We take immense pride in the craftsmanship capabilities of our manufacturing facility in Le Marche, Italy. Our 750+ skilled artisans handcraft each pair of shoes with meticulous attention to detail. Combining traditional techniques and modern technology allows us to produce approximately 2,500 pairs of handmade shoes per day without compromising quality. Our factory is a testament to our commitment to preserving the heritage of Made in Italy craftsmanship.

Combining traditional techniques and modern technology, Santoni is able to produce approximately 2,500 pairs of handmade shoes per day Santoni

Santoni has always been one of my favorite Italian luxury shoe brands. I love the shape and textures. Do you think there was any British influence in your design at some point, as they are known for rounder toes and chunkier soles?

While Santoni’s design language is rooted in Italian elegance, it is not uncommon for influences from different cultures to shape our designs. We strive to create timeless and stylish pieces that transcend specific trends or influences, ensuring that our shoes and leather goods possess a distinct Santoni identity.

Today, more than ever, with everyone able to get everything at once and with many conformists, do you see bespoke shoes as a rebellion against that? A true, unique work of art that belongs to that individual, similar to the appeal of luxury vintage clothing?

Bespoke shoes are a true expression of individuality and a work of art that belongs exclusively to the wearer. In a world where everything is readily available, bespoke shoes provide a sense of exclusivity and personalization that cannot be replicated.

Santoni’s Made-to-Order service allows customers to play an active role in the creative process of designing a pair of shoes made for them. Can you briefly walk us through that process?

Santoni’s Made-to-Order service allows customers to embark on a creative journey to design their own pair of shoes. The process begins with a consultation, during which the customer can choose from a range of styles, materials, colors and details. Our expert artisans bring the design to life, handcrafting the shoes according to the customer’s specifications. This personalized experience ensures that each pair of Made-to-Order shoes is a true reflection of the customer’s style and preferences.

Santoni’s Easy collection features cutting-edge yet perennially elegant footwear Santoni

Given the rich heritage and respect associated with the Santoni brand, I’m interested in knowing your vision for its future. Do you anticipate a return to more tailored silhouettes in lace-ups, monk straps and loafers, or do you foresee a continued trend toward casualization?

Looking forward, Santoni embraces both tradition and innovation. Tailored silhouettes in lace-ups, monk straps and loafers will always be timeless classics. However, we also recognize the growing trend toward casualization. We aim to strike a balance between timeless elegance and contemporary style, offering a diverse range of footwear that caters to the evolving preferences of our discerning customers. For formal occasions or casual settings, Santoni will continue to create footwear that combines luxury, comfort and impeccable craftsmanship.

