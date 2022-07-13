Leisure > Style

You Only Have a Few Days to Shop Outerknown’s Massive Summer Sale

Take up to 60% off sustainably made staples

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated August 1, 2024 1:38 pm
The Outerknown Blanket Shirt, on sale during their 2024 Summer Sale
The almighty Blanket Shirt. Get your first one (or your tenth one) during the Summer Sale.
Outerknown

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Sustainable outfitter Outerknown just kicked off its ginormous Summer Sale, and it’s one you do not want to miss.

From now until August 4, a boatload of Outerknown’s high-quality gear is on sale, and not just past-season stuff. We’re talking swim trunks (better late than never), short-sleeve button-ups and even some of their best-selling styles, like the beloved Blanket Shirt, one of our personal favorites. It’s all there for the taking — until it sells out, of course.

We’ve got your guide to the Outerknown Summer Sale below, primed and ready to be perused. Not enough for you? Shop the entirety of the seasonal blowout here.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown : $168$118
Outerknown Apex Trunks By Kelly Slater
Outerknown Apex Trunks By Kelly Slater
Outerknown : $145$88
Outerknown Palms Pique Polo
Outerknown Palms Pique Polo
OUTERKNOWN : $98$68
Outerknown All Time Scallop Trunks
Outerknown All Time Scallop Trunks
Outerknown : $98$58
Outerknown Hightide Crew
Outerknown Hightide Crew
Outerknown : $118$48
Outerknown Saltwater Slub Pocket Tee
Outerknown Saltwater Slub Pocket Tee
OUTERKNOWN : $58$38
Outerknown The BBQ Shirt
Outerknown The BBQ Shirt
OUTERKNOWN : $118$78

More Like This

A collage of the best men's slip-on shoes
The Best Slip-On Shoes to Slide You Through the Rest of Summer
Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf Compression "Sea Turtle," featuring a stainless steel bracelet
Zodiac’s “Sea Turtle” Is the Colorful Dive Watch You’ve Been Longing For
The Breitling Endurance Pro 38, featuring a purple rubber band
The Breitling Endurance Pro 38 Is the Perfect Watch for the Serious Athlete 
Levi's jeans stack
Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple AirPods (3rd gen)
Apple’s 3rd-Gen AirPods Are Now Just $129

$169$130

Apple Watch Series 8
How to Grab a Half-Priced Apple Watch Series 8

$399$199

Brooks Brothers Tennis Shorts
These Brooks Bros Tennis Shorts Are 50% Off

$118$59

Howlin Seersucker Shirt
This Is the Definition of a Party Shirt

$225$90

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Rembrandt's "The Night Watch"
Scientists Just Solved a Longstanding "Night Watch" Mystery
Paris Olympics
What Makes an Olympic Athlete Change Their Citizenship?
A cartoon graphic of a miracle drug. Today, we're taking a close look at the placebo effect and how more scientists are convinced of its power.
Who’s Afraid of the Placebo Effect?
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Review: Jabra Drops an Excellent Upgrade to Our Favorite Earbuds
The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, an electric version of the iconic Sprinter van, which has been a favorite for camper conversions
A #VanLife Icon Goes Electric. Is It Ready to Be a Camper?
Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul
The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of items from the Todd Snyder sale

A Banger Todd Snyder Sale-on-Sale Just Dropped

The Outerknown Blanket Shirt, on sale during their 2024 Summer Sale

You Only Have a Few Days to Shop Outerknown’s Massive Summer Sale

A collage of the best men's slip-on shoes

The Best Slip-On Shoes to Slide You Through the Rest of Summer

Levi's jeans stack

Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago