From Our EIC: 5 Alex Mill Items to Buy Right Now

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’ve written about Alex Mill in this space quite a bit over the past few months, and with good reason, I think. If I had to choose one brand from which to build my entire wardrobe, it would certainly be among the finalists for the way it combines classic American sensibilities with subtle, easy-to-wear nods to current trends.

And while I find the quality of their garments to be absolutely stellar across the board, they do not come particularly cheap — which is why I pay extra close attention to their sale section. At the moment, there are some crazy deals on items you’ll get plenty of wear out of this season and beyond. Let’s have a look.

Fred Shirt in Chambray How many chambray shirts does a man need? Dozens? Hundreds? It’s a matter of personal preference, I suppose, but you definitely need at least one. And you could do far, far worse than this one, which will prove to be among the most versatile items in your closet and is currently a whopping hundred dollars off. buy here: $165 $66

Max Trouser in Chino Remember that chambray shirt I just told you about? Pair that with these classic chinos and you’re all set — for work, for dinner, for being the best-dressed guy at Trader Joe’s this weekend. buy here: $145 $58

Mill Shirt in Cotton Poplin This Mill Shirt is one of the brand’s flagship items, available in a number of seasonally appropriate fabrics and colors. This poplin version, in a very nice khaki color, would look great with the aforementioned navy chinos. Or some light-wash denim. buy here: $145 $102

Alan Striped Henley At some point this summer, you will find yourself on a boat or a beach, right around sunset, and there will be a slight chill in the air. It will be among the best feelings you’ll have all year. This is the shirt you’ll be wearing. buy here: $125 $50

Zip Work Jacket in Lightweight Japanese Denim Based on a French chore coat from the 1950s, this thing is an absolute stunner and I need it immediately. I’m into the boxy, relaxed fit, sure, but I’m really into the little pencil pocket built into the larger chest pocket. buy here: $250 $175