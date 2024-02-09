We Scored You Exclusive Access to a Secret Nike Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Here at InsideHook, we’re firmly anti-gatekeeping — how else could you explain our constant cutting-edge trend reporting? — which is why, despite it potentially being to the detriment of our own footwear collection, we’re dropping this little nugget right into your lap: Nike is currently hosting an exclusive (and secret) sale on some of its sickest stock. Code AFF25 will score you 25% off select apparel and footwear, a deal not currently advertised anywhere on Nike’s website.
A couple things to note: this exclusive sale only works for Nike members, so go ahead and log yourself in — or, if you’re not already a swoosh member, join here for free with a quick email sign-up — before you try to apply the exclusive code AFF25. Also, the discounts are colorway-specific, so keep those eyes peeled for styles that jump out at you as is.
Below, we’ve unlocked the metaphorical heaven’s gate and dropped some of the most fire on-sale styles you can shop from the secret Nike sale. These range from already discounted apparel to straight sneaker heat, but they all share one thing in common — 25% off (at least through Feb 15). Get shopping, and never say we don’t look out for you. Below, the best deals from the secret Nike sale.
