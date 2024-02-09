Leisure > Style

We Scored You Exclusive Access to a Secret Nike Sale

Shhhhh — it's a secret

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 9, 2024 11:59 am
A collage of Nike items on a tan background.
We scored you access to Nike's secret sale.
Nike/Getty Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Here at InsideHook, we’re firmly anti-gatekeeping — how else could you explain our constant cutting-edge trend reporting? — which is why, despite it potentially being to the detriment of our own footwear collection, we’re dropping this little nugget right into your lap: Nike is currently hosting an exclusive (and secret) sale on some of its sickest stock. Code AFF25 will score you 25% off select apparel and footwear, a deal not currently advertised anywhere on Nike’s website.

From Treadmills to Towels: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
From Treadmills to Towels: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
 Projects, fleeces and more

A couple things to note: this exclusive sale only works for Nike members, so go ahead and log yourself in — or, if you’re not already a swoosh member, join here for free with a quick email sign-up — before you try to apply the exclusive code AFF25. Also, the discounts are colorway-specific, so keep those eyes peeled for styles that jump out at you as is.

Below, we’ve unlocked the metaphorical heaven’s gate and dropped some of the most fire on-sale styles you can shop from the secret Nike sale. These range from already discounted apparel to straight sneaker heat, but they all share one thing in common — 25% off (at least through Feb 15). Get shopping, and never say we don’t look out for you. Below, the best deals from the secret Nike sale.

Nike P-6000 Premium
Nike P-6000 Premium
Nike : $120$90
Nike Therma-FIT ADV ACG “Lunar Lake” Puffer Jacket
Nike Therma-FIT ADV ACG “Lunar Lake” Puffer Jacket
Nike : $350$197
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex 6″ Training Shorts
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex 6″ Training Shorts
Nike : $68$31
Nike Metcon 9
Nike Metcon 9
Nike : $150$79
Nike Dri-FIT Ultra-Stretch Micro Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike Dri-FIT Ultra-Stretch Micro Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike : $48$36
Nike Therma Sphere Hooded Fitness Jacket
Nike Therma Sphere Hooded Fitness Jacket
Nike : $125$56
Nike InfinityRN 4
Nike InfinityRN 4
Nike : $160$120
Nike SB Skate Cardigan
Nike SB Skate Cardigan
Nike : $140$72
Nike Air Force 1 ’07
Nike Air Force 1 ’07
Nike : $135$86

More Like This

Todd Snyder Harris Tweed Collar Coat; RL67 Checked Wool Tweed Jacket; Drake's Grey Herringbone Harris Tweed Games Blazer
The Timeless Allure of Tweed
Raymond Weil Toccata; Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso; Breguet Classique
The Understated Elegance of Slim Dress Watches
a collage of Huckberry sale items on a red background
10 Season-Defining Deals From Huckberry’s Annual Winter Sale
fisherman sweater for women
Unsure About Valentine’s Day? Try One of the Best Fisherman Sweaters for Women.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Amazon Echo bundle
Get an Amazon Smart Bundle at 47% Off

$170$90

Roku Express 4K
This Roku Will Solve All Your Streaming Problems

$50$40

Banana Republic Sweater Polo
We Are Once Again Reminding You to Buy a Sweater Polo

$120$50

Norse Project Hiking Shoes
The Platonic Ideal of Hiking Boots Are on Sale

$359$233

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Auto Club Speedway
Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California
Steak on a plate with gravy and wine on a white tablecloth
The Best Steakhouses in Dallas
Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
The latest and greatest travel currency just dropped
A Shared Google Maps List Is the New Traveler Currency
A Vuori's Strato Tech Tee on a yellow background
Stuff We Swear By: Two Years Later, and This Vuori Tee Is Still My Favorite Workout Shirt

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A collage of Nike items on a tan background.

We Scored You Exclusive Access to a Secret Nike Sale

a collage of deals of the week on a background

From Treadmills to Towels: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Raymond Weil Toccata; Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso; Breguet Classique

The Understated Elegance of Slim Dress Watches

a collage of Huckberry sale items on a red background

10 Season-Defining Deals From Huckberry’s Annual Winter Sale

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.