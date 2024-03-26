Everything You Need to Know About Nike’s Air Max Day 2024

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Singles Day, National Hot Dog Day, Lost Sock Remembrance Day — they really have a holiday for everything, huh? Swoosh fanatics and sneakerheads, rejoice, for today is your day. Nike’s Air Max Day is back, baby!

What Is Air Max Day?

Air Max Day, Nike’s celebration of the iconic Air Max silo, is an annual event that takes place on March 26 in homage to the release date of the original Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Max 1, originally launched on March 26, 1987.

Introduced in 2014, Air Max Day has enjoyed a decade of success, with special launches — these range from coveted colorways to entirely new silhouettes — unannounced surprises and exclusive sales to mark the occasion. Historically, Air Max Day has been a huge holiday for collectors and enthusiasts — all-time great drops, like the Sean Wotherspoon-designed Air Max 97 and Air Max 1 “Atmos Elephant”, have dropped on past Air Max Days.

Introducing the latest Nike Air Max, the Dn. Nike

For Air Max Day 2024, Nike has announced the release of a brand new Air Max style, a culmination of 37 years of Air Max history. Dubbed the Dn, the latest addition to the ever-growing Air Max family launched in 5 distinct colorways this morning, marking the latest release by Nike and the beginning of a new era for Nike’s most popular line.

Nike Air Max Dn: Pushing Max Forward

The latest in a long line of innovative sneakers, Nike’s Air Max Dn ushers in new tech into the historic Air Max lineage, with the addition of a new Dynamic Air unit, a “system of dual-pressure tubes [that} create a reactive sensation with every step,” according to a Nike release concerning the just-dropped shoe.

Utilizing a pressure offset from heel to midfoot — the firmest amount in the former and the softest amount toward the latter — the patented Nike air bubble is designed specifically to roll through your natural foot motion, ensuring a smooth transition and cloud-like bounce with each step. The Air Max Dn is complimented by a breezy mesh upper that’s haptic printed and cushy midfoot foam for a lifestyle finish that’s comfortable for everyday wear.

As previously mentioned, the Nike Air Max Dn launched this morning in five colorways — beyond the “Black/Dark Smoke Grey” silo seen above, a poppy “Volt Glow/Sequoia” combo proves the standout. The Nike Air Max Dn retails at $160, and is available at Nike’s webstore and select retails.

Beyond the releases of the Dn, there are tons of Air Max styles currently available at Nike (including some site exclusives) many of which are on sale. To help make your day even better, we’ve identified the best deals and rarest scores for you below. Think of it as our Air Max Day gift to you. After all, March 26 sounds like as good a day as any to add to the collection. Shop our top Air Max picks below.

