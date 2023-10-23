Leisure > Style

5 Super-Simple, Last-Minute Halloween Costumes for You, a Man

And yes, one of them is Travis Kelce

Kendall Roy, Travis Kelce and Carmy from "The Bear" on an orange background
Pop-star girlfriend not included.
HBO/Getty/FX
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
October 23, 2023 10:33 am
Halloween is nearly a week away. Do you know where your costumes are?

As hard as we try to prepare early, our Halloween parties creep up on us every year, and we’re usually frantically Amazon Prime-ing something two days before (or worse, running around to stores in person trying to scrape an outfit together). This typically leaves us with a half-baked or embarrassingly basic costume constructed of garments and accessories we either throw out on November 1st or shove into the back of our closet until next year.

If any of this is ringing true for you too, we’re here to help end the madness this year with five non-basic, easy-to-put-together costumes (yes, even this late in the game). The best part is that the majority of the costumes on our list are comprised of excellent quality garments you can (and should) use and wear year-round. A sustainable king!

Getty

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Barbie & Ken and Travis & Taylor will be competing for most popular couples costume this Halloween, no doubt. So as long as you don’t mind rubbing elbows with a few other Kelces at your spooky soirees this year, the Kansas City tight end makes for an extremely topical, extremely simple costume. All you’ll need is his jersey (whether you have an official one 2-day shipped from the NFL store or go with a simple Kansas City tee on Amazon Prime) a few beaded friendship bracelets (points if you make them yourself) and a thick, handlebar mustache (so maybe start growing it now). Oh, and the #1 pop star in the world on your arm.

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce Jersey
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce Jersey
NFL Shop : $129
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Friendship Bracelets
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Friendship Bracelets
Amazon : $19
Hybrid Sports NFL Distressed Team Logo
Hybrid Sports NFL Distressed Team Logo
Amazon : $30
FX

Carmy, “The Bear”

All you really need to master television’s sexiest chef is a white tee and a blue apron. If you don’t yet own a quality, durable apron, we’d recommend picking up one from Hedley & Bennett.

The brand’s Essential Apron is an item we deem a non-negotiable kitchen essential, and is available in 68 different colors and patterns (yes we counted.) If you want to get as similar to the apron in the photo above, go with the Essential Jack Navy Denim Apron or the vintage workwear-inspired French Blue apron.

As far as white tees go, Buck Mason’s sturdy Field-Spec Cotton Heavy Tee is a slightly more affordable dupe for the Merz b. Schwanen T-shirt Carmy actually wears on the show. The heavyweight construction will also provide a bit of extra warmth in late October.

Hedley & Bennett Apron
Hedley & Bennett Apron
Hedley & Bennett : $85
Buck Mason Field-Spec Cotton Heavy Tee
Buck Mason Field-Spec Cotton Heavy Tee
Buy Here : $48
Jinyous 22 Sheets Realistic Temporary Tattoo
Jinyous 22 Sheets Realistic Temporary Tattoo
Amazon : $9
HBO

Kendall Roy, “Succession”

You’re the eldest boy! And all you need is a black baseball hat. (We’re assuming you already own a white button-down and dark blazer.) Pick up an on-sale cap from J.Crew, or go full method actor and splurge on Loro Piana’s $500 cashmere-felt number.

A little too simple/indistinct for you? You can also slap on a pair of oversized wireless headphones (the exact model used on the show are these German-made Bluetooth headphones from Beyerdynamic), plus a pink button-down, and go as this classic Kendall Roy meme.

J.Crew Made-in-the-USA Garment-Dyed Twill Baseball Cap
J.Crew Made-in-the-USA Garment-Dyed Twill Baseball Cap
Buy Here : $55$44
Loro Piana Cashmere Baseball Cap
Loro Piana Cashmere Baseball Cap
Mr Porter : $525
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon : $379$299
Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Oxford Shirt
Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Oxford Shirt
Buy Here : $18
Getty

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title in a matching Lacoste set at this year’s US Open, and now, you can purchase the exact two-piece on sale from the official Lacoste x Novak Djokovic collection.

Lacoste Novak Djokovic Colorblock Polo
Lacoste Novak Djokovic Colorblock Polo
Lacoste : $110$82
Lacoste Novak Djokovic Colorblock Shorts
Lacoste Novak Djokovic Colorblock Shorts
Buy Now : $80$60
Wilson Tennis Racquet
Wilson Tennis Racquet
Amazon : $35$30
IMDB

Richie Tenenbaum, Wes Anderson’s “The Royal Tenenbaums”

Wes Anderson based his poor sensitive jock character on Swedish tennis player Björn Borg, a man known for going against the grain of tennis formalwear in the ’70s with multicolor sweatbands and even a chain necklace. Embody both Borg and Richie Tenenbaum at your next Halloween party with some classic red, white and blue sweatbands, a simple (and totally re-wearable) brown chino blazer and some seriously cool, retro-inspired aviator shades.

Everlane Performance Chino Blazer
Everlane Performance Chino Blazer
Everlane : $188
Ray-Ban Rb4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon : $186$169
Tennis Terry Sweatband
Tennis Terry Sweatband
Amazon : $9

