Just in Time for the Holidays, Huckberry Restocks a Trio of Red-Hot Collabs

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got more than a few white whales that have gotten away from you. Silver surfer Sambas spring to mind, as does the recent and very brazy Laarvee Pea001. I’m referring to, of course, any number of apparel, sneaker and footwear grails — perhaps, in your case, a SNKRS launch or an exclusive jacket release — that you lost, skipped or just simply missed out on before it sold out. But here’s the good news: thanks to Huckberry’s Last of the Best event, you might just have a chance to do some (lack of) buyer’s remorse damage control.

To spread some Christmas cheer, our buddies at Huckberry are restocking not one but three of their best-selling and currently sold-out collabs. These drops, ranging from heritage to high-octane with a trio of top-tier brands in Eddie Bauer, Timex and Crocs, will be available over the next two days, November 29 and 30, and, much like the first time they launched, they’re available in limited quantities and expected to sell out.

We’ve highlighted each of these Huckberry Last of the Best exclusives, along with a handy link so that you can cop first and ask questions later. Each makes a better gift (for the ‘head in your life, or for yourself) than the last, and we can all but guarantee you’ll be racked with the bummers if you miss out round two.

What: Eddie Bauer’s OG puffer jacket, cobranded and dripped out in rugged Huckberry style.

When: November 29.

What: Timex’s totally analog cult Ironman watch, reintroduced with the help of Huck.

When: November 30.

What: A collision of Croc and cowboy, Croslite foam and western-style stitch.

When: November 30.