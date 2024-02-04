Leisure > Style

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: The Best Menswear Looks From the Awards

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 4, 2024 7:04 pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of 'boygenius' attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Golden Globes, Emmys…if our awards show finger math serves us right, that means that the Grammys are officially here. The biggest musical artists, groups, producers and industry folks have descended on Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in an unholy collision of genres, star power and Diplo that only the force of the Academy can drum up.

We’re stoked for the performances — Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Boygenius and more are promised — and curious to see who will win (spoiler: it’ll be Taylor), but really, we’re in it for the insane lineup of menswear currently gracing the Grammy 2024 red carpet. After all, If history has proven anything, it’s that musicians are always ready to one-up their Hollywood counterparts with wild, wacky and winning ensembles.

Follow along as we update you with the best Grammys 2024 red carpet looks throughout the night.

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker are Boygenius. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
WireImage

Boygenius in Thom Browne

The boys are back at the Grammys. In Thom Browne, naturally.

Tailoring done right, presented by Brandi Carlile. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile’s peachy-ensemble is an early contender for suit of the night.

21, can you do something for me? (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Getty Images

21 Savage

Issa knife.

El David Aguilar, king of Latino casual. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

El David Aguilar

Aubelo-core.

Yes, that is Lil Durk in a grandma cardigan. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Lil Durk

Small man, huge cardi.

Corrido King Peso Pluma is up next. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Peso Pluma

Y a veces me visto de Gucci de frente a los pies.

Tye Tribbett brough the Jays to the Grammys. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Tye Tribbett

Literal star power.

“I’m just happy to be here,” — Jack Antonoff, probably. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Jack Antonoff

Okay, who let the fun uncle on the red carpet?

Big fit alert: new artist Banbwoi goes hard. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
WireImage

Banbwoi

Huge fit from U.K. producer-rapper Banbwoi, right down to the chunky, lug-sole derbies.

Sterling Laws attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Sterling Laws

Sunglasses on the red carpet? A-lister move.

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright said, “All the jewelry!” (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Rufus Wainwright

Hallelujah.

Billie Eilish attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards in a very good jacket. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Billie Eilish in Chrome Hearts

The Billie-big jacket affair continues.

Stripes and Sambas are a very Larkin Poe move. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
WireImage

Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe

Sambas at the Grammys? Sambas at the Grammys.

Is it 2014? Hank Bentley throws it back anyways. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Hank Bentley

This is what Hozier thinks he looks like.

Ludwig Göransson, scandi grooming god and “Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)” award winner. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Ludwig Göransson

Come for Oppenheimer composer Ludwig Göransson’s pyjama-style suiting, stay for the flowing Swedish locks.

DJ Calvin Harris at 66th GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
WireImage

Calvin Harris

We’ll just say it: Calvin Harris kinda looks like a rug. And we like that.

Sam Stewart at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
WireImage

Sam Stewart

A striped shirt is a game-changer.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

