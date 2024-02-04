Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: The Best Menswear Looks From the Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of 'boygenius' attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Golden Globes, Emmys…if our awards show finger math serves us right, that means that the Grammys are officially here. The biggest musical artists, groups, producers and industry folks have descended on Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in an unholy collision of genres, star power and Diplo that only the force of the Academy can drum up.
We’re stoked for the performances — Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Boygenius and more are promised — and curious to see who will win (spoiler: it’ll be Taylor), but really, we’re in it for the insane lineup of menswear currently gracing the Grammy 2024 red carpet. After all, If history has proven anything, it’s that musicians are always ready to one-up their Hollywood counterparts with wild, wacky and winning ensembles.
Follow along as we update you with the best Grammys 2024 red carpet looks throughout the night.
Boygenius in Thom Browne
The boys are back at the Grammys. In Thom Browne, naturally.
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile’s peachy-ensemble is an early contender for suit of the night.
21 Savage
Issa knife.
El David Aguilar
Aubelo-core.
Lil Durk
Small man, huge cardi.
Peso Pluma
Y a veces me visto de Gucci de frente a los pies.
Tye Tribbett
Literal star power.
Jack Antonoff
Okay, who let the fun uncle on the red carpet?
Banbwoi
Huge fit from U.K. producer-rapper Banbwoi, right down to the chunky, lug-sole derbies.
Sterling Laws
Sunglasses on the red carpet? A-lister move.
Rufus Wainwright
Hallelujah.
Billie Eilish in Chrome Hearts
The Billie-big jacket affair continues.
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
Sambas at the Grammys? Sambas at the Grammys.
Hank Bentley
This is what Hozier thinks he looks like.
Ludwig Göransson
Come for Oppenheimer composer Ludwig Göransson’s pyjama-style suiting, stay for the flowing Swedish locks.
Calvin Harris
We’ll just say it: Calvin Harris kinda looks like a rug. And we like that.
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.