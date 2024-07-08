Leisure > Style

Gap Is Hosting a Huge Linen Sale Right Now

Breezy and lightweight all summer long

By Hanna Agro
July 8, 2024 11:48 am
Gap Model on Circle background
These are the linen goods you need from the Gap's sale
Gap, InsideHook

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you happen to live in or are visiting the Northeastern United States, you’ll know that we are in the midst of a violently humid heat-wave. When temperatures reach 90°F, and the air feels like hot lava, the last thing you want to put on is clothing that clings to you. Enter linen. The trusty go-to fabric designed for managing heatwaves with it’s porous fibers and airy fit. Long gone are the days of tight denim shorts and slick t-shirts. We need light, we need soft and we need at least an inch of breathing room between our skin and the fabric.

All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales
 The most patriotic thing you can do? Save a bunch of money on new stuff.

As it so happens, Gap, the reliable casual jean-focused brand, is hosting a huge linen sale. Because they seem to be aware of the fact that breathable comfy clothes should be marked down in times of need. From now until July 11th, all linen products on Gap’s website will be marked down at 50% off.

We think that getting these goods for half-price is a steal and will be worth your money — especially because these summer months don’t look like they’ll be cooling down anytime soon. To save you some time we’ve rounded up the most promising linen pieces from the sale but you can shop the entire selection here.

Gap 8″ Linen-Cotton Shorts
Gap 8″ Linen-Cotton Shorts
Buy Here : $60$29
Gap Linen-Cotton Shirt
Gap Linen-Cotton Shirt
Buy Here : $50$24
Gap 8″ Linen-Cotton Cargo Shorts
Gap 8″ Linen-Cotton Cargo Shorts
Buy Here : $60$29
Gap Linen Two-Pocket Shirt
Gap Linen Two-Pocket Shirt
Buy Here : $70$34
Gap Linen-Cotton Cargo Pants
Gap Linen-Cotton Cargo Pants
Buy Here : $60$29
Gap Linen Shirt
Gap Linen Shirt
Buy Here : $70$34
Gap Linen Pull-On Pants
Gap Linen Pull-On Pants
Buy Here : $60$45

More Like This

From Nalgenes to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Pilates Reformers, Cast Iron Skillets and Nalgenes
Skincare Brand Derma E Is Having a Huge Fourth of July Sale
Skincare Brand Derma E Is Having a Huge Fourth of July Sale
a collage of on sale items from various fourth of july sales on a washed out American Flag Background
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales
Best tank tops for men
The Best Tank Tops, For When It’s Too Hot to Wear Anything Else

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple Watch Series 9
This Particular Apple Watch Series 9 Is $99 Off

$399$300

Todd Snyder Silk Cotton Ribbed Polo
Grab an Extra 20% Off Sale Styles at Todd Snyder

From Our Partner

COS Knit Cardigan
Take an Extra 20% Off the COS Summer Sale

$120$58

Vuori Kore Shorts 5
Vuori’s Best-Selling Kore Short Is Just $40

$68$40

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple of Lara Adekoya's Fleurs et Sel
The 10 Best Bakeries in Los Angeles Right Now
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
From Nalgenes to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Pilates Reformers, Cast Iron Skillets and Nalgenes

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

J.Crew x The Bear

“The Bear” x J.Crew Really Said Fak It, Restock

Gap Model on Circle background

Gap Is Hosting a Huge Linen Sale Right Now

Ray-Ban Styles

The Ray-Ban Brand Guide: From Wayfarers to Aviators, Which Style Is Right for You?

Image recovered from a leather goods sweatshop raid and released by the Italian Carabinieri in April

Armani’s “Freedom” Collection Comes in the Wake of Sweatshop Raids

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours