Gap Is Hosting a Huge Linen Sale Right Now

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you happen to live in or are visiting the Northeastern United States, you’ll know that we are in the midst of a violently humid heat-wave. When temperatures reach 90°F, and the air feels like hot lava, the last thing you want to put on is clothing that clings to you. Enter linen. The trusty go-to fabric designed for managing heatwaves with it’s porous fibers and airy fit. Long gone are the days of tight denim shorts and slick t-shirts. We need light, we need soft and we need at least an inch of breathing room between our skin and the fabric.

As it so happens, Gap, the reliable casual jean-focused brand, is hosting a huge linen sale. Because they seem to be aware of the fact that breathable comfy clothes should be marked down in times of need. From now until July 11th, all linen products on Gap’s website will be marked down at 50% off.

We think that getting these goods for half-price is a steal and will be worth your money — especially because these summer months don’t look like they’ll be cooling down anytime soon. To save you some time we’ve rounded up the most promising linen pieces from the sale but you can shop the entire selection here.