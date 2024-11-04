The Best Fisherman Sweaters Are on Sale

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

No matter what you call this time of year — soup season, spooky season, autumn, fall — one undeniable piece of clothing you’ll need for it is a fisherman sweater. The trademark of a man who knows how to dress for the cold in style, there’s something humble and sophisticated about a chunky knit. No one has to know you don’t own a rustic luxe cabin upstate as long as you look the part.

The craze over men in fisherman sweaters has long been documented on the internet. From Chris Evans’ Ransom in Knives Out, to Billy Crystal (and Meg Ryan) in When Harry Met Sally, we know ’em, we love ’em — now it’s time to dress like ’em. We’ve rounded up ten of the best fisherman sweaters that are currently on sale. From your staple roll-neck L.L. Bean knit to a more sleek fitting option from Ralph Lauren — there’e something for everyone. Happy sweater weather, and happy shopping.

The 10 Best Fisherman Sweaters on Sale