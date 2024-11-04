Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Best Fisherman Sweaters Are on Sale

Everyone loves a chunky knit

By Hanna Agro
November 4, 2024 11:05 am
Because everyone needs a quality fisherman sweater
Because everyone needs a quality fisherman sweater
Getty

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

No matter what you call this time of year — soup season, spooky season, autumn, fall — one undeniable piece of clothing you’ll need for it is a fisherman sweater. The trademark of a man who knows how to dress for the cold in style, there’s something humble and sophisticated about a chunky knit. No one has to know you don’t own a rustic luxe cabin upstate as long as you look the part.

The Best Corduroy Pants To Wear This Fall
The Best Corduroy Pants To Wear This Fall
 Oh corduroy, how we’ve missed you

The craze over men in fisherman sweaters has long been documented on the internet. From Chris Evans’ Ransom in Knives Out, to Billy Crystal (and Meg Ryan) in When Harry Met Sally, we know ’em, we love ’em — now it’s time to dress like ’em. We’ve rounded up ten of the best fisherman sweaters that are currently on sale. From your staple roll-neck L.L. Bean knit to a more sleek fitting option from Ralph Lauren — there’e something for everyone. Happy sweater weather, and happy shopping.

The 10 Best Fisherman Sweaters on Sale

L.L. Bean Heritage Fisherman Sweater
L.L. Bean Heritage Fisherman Sweater
L.L. Bean : $89$69
Gap Fisherman-Stitch Crewneck Sweater
Gap Fisherman-Stitch Crewneck Sweater
Gap : $60$36
J.Crew Cotton Cable-knit Rollneck
J.Crew Cotton Cable-knit Rollneck
J.Crew : $118$70
Quince Organic Cotton Fisherman Crew Sweater
Quince Organic Cotton Fisherman Crew Sweater
Quince : $115$60
Ralph Lauren The Iconic Fisherman’s Sweater
Ralph Lauren The Iconic Fisherman’s Sweater
Macy's : $168$118
Vince Cable-Knit Quarter-Zip
Vince Cable-Knit Quarter-Zip
Vince : $495$248
Mr P. Cable-Knit Wool Sweater
Mr P. Cable-Knit Wool Sweater
Mr Porter : $355$178
Naadam Chunky Crew Neck Sweater
Naadam Chunky Crew Neck Sweater
Naadam : $138$83
Wellen Recycled Wool Sweater
Wellen Recycled Wool Sweater
Huckberry : $138$96
Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Sweater
Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Sweater
Ralph Lauren : $148$90

More Like This

How to Build the Perfect Cold-Weather Capsule Wardrobe
How to Build the Perfect Cold-Weather Capsule Wardrobe
Backcountry Fleece
8 Fleecy Deals From Backcountry’s Flash Sale
Paul Stuart
The Great Seasonal Sweater Upgrade Is Nigh
Gifts for men who have everything
15 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

J.Crew Rollneck
J.Crew’s Iconic Rollneck Is Currently on Sale

$118$70

Tumi Roller Bag
Preparing For Holiday Travel? Upgrade Your Carry-On.

$750$450

AirTags
This Is About the Cheapest You’ll Ever Find Apple’s AirTags

$99$74

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 Have One Amazing New Feature

$249$180

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cocktail influencer Julianna McIntosh
Take It From a Woman: This Is the Sexiest Drink You Can Order on a Date
Jason Fenske, the creator and host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, who has made a number of videos exposing Elon Musk's lies and misleading claims about Tesla
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
Inside Astor Club in Chicago
A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
Nike GORE-TEX
Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather
Jason Kelce gives a thumbs up
Does Jason Kelce's Next Career Move Involve a Talk Show?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

How to Build the Perfect Cold-Weather Capsule Wardrobe

How to Build the Perfect Cold-Weather Capsule Wardrobe

Paul Stuart

The Great Seasonal Sweater Upgrade Is Nigh

Because everyone needs a quality fisherman sweater

The Best Fisherman Sweaters Are on Sale

From Snow Peak to Partners this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Scotch Jackets, Caps and Berneron Watches

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar