Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Elwood’s Mitford Drop Is for the Cool Academic

The British are coming!

By Hanna Agro
February 6, 2025 11:22 am EST
Elwoods latest drop will have you ready for spring
Elwoods latest drop will have you ready for spring
Elwood

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’ve raved about the leisure brand before, but in recent months Elwood has pushed the boundaries of their style repertoire. Between releasing a selection of cozy versatile knitwear and the latest drop of their Middle of Mitford collection, they’ve moved beyond their classic core selection of sweatpants and tees.

The Middle of Mitford collection went live at the beginning of February, and can be best described as the lovechild of professor Indiana Jones and Jacob Elordi in Saltburn. It’s a seamless blend of very traditional styles (think three-piece tweed suit) elevated to fit a modern aesthetic (think AI-generated sexy Oxford student). The collection pulls inspiration from the town, and namesake for the drop, Mitford, Northerumberland — a village nestled in the Northeast of England, and it shows. Because really…some things are just done better the English, and putting together effortlessly cool academic outfits is one of them.

Harrison Ford in "Raiders of the Lost Ark"
Harrison Ford in “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
CBS Archive / Getty Images

What’s more, is that the range of pieces in the collection make it accessible to someone who might not recognize English countryside-core as their own personal style, while also appealing to people who prefer to look like a groundskeeper. It’s easy to shop one-offs from, or you can go all out and buy everything. Standouts include a classic Elwood hoodie, oversized dress pants, fisherman knits, houndstooth vests and a classic herringbone trench.

As a cherry on top — the pieces in this collection are sitting at a friendly price point, while still being made out of decent materials. As is often the case with viral clothing brands, you can get stuck paying a few extra bucks for the label despite the materials being low-brow, but this drop is definitely worth your time.

All in all, if you’re ready to lean into your distinguished gentlemen energy, we’ve rounded up some of our personal favorites from their new collection below. But as always feel free to shop the entirety of the Mitford drop alongside the rest of Elwoods site here.

Elwood Grandad Trademark Cap
Elwood Grandad Trademark Cap
buy here: $45
Elwood Manor Trench
Elwood Manor Trench
buy here: $195
Elwood Groundskeeper Pants
Elwood Groundskeeper Pants
buy here: $95
Elwood Mitford Cardigan
Elwood Mitford Cardigan
buy here: $145
Elwood Houndstooth Cropped Blazer
Elwood Houndstooth Cropped Blazer
buy here: $175
Elwood Heritage Pant
Elwood Heritage Pant
buy here: $95
Elwood English Dad Cap
Elwood English Dad Cap
buy here: $45

More Like This

Levi's Blue Tab
Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim
Alex Crane
Alex Crane’s Sample Sale Is Heaven for Chill Guys Like Yourself
Pedro Pascal Bode
Don’t Look Now, But Pedro Pascal Is a Bona-Fide Bode Guy
The best valentine's day jewelry
The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe
Allen Edmonds Is Hosting a Sale on Sale Items

From Our Partner

You’ll Never Find Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 This Cheap
You’ll Never Find Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 This Cheap

$170$113

Vans Sneakers
$50 For Primo Vans? Absolutely.

$85$51

Sonos Ace Headphones
Sonos’ One-Of-A-Kind Headphones Are Finally on Sale

$449$349

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A few of our favorite whiskey bottles for February 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February 
Guy Stapleford emerges from from the trees on a shady trail. Sketches of Roman columns in the corners of the photo.
Biking Along Britain’s Remaining Roman Roads
An illustration of a cashew.
Nuts Are Nutrient Powerhouses, But How You Eat Them Matters
An edit featuring two shirtless men flexing in front of a light green background.
Hey, Man: You Have Six Weeks to Get Fit for a Dating Show
A Black Russian cocktail surrounded by mouths with talk bubbles
The Black Russian Is Poised for a Comeback
A photo illustration of two phones with drinks coming out of them with a "yield: wet bar" sign in the background
Can an App Help You Drink Less?
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread