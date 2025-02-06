Elwood’s Mitford Drop Is for the Cool Academic

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’ve raved about the leisure brand before, but in recent months Elwood has pushed the boundaries of their style repertoire. Between releasing a selection of cozy versatile knitwear and the latest drop of their Middle of Mitford collection, they’ve moved beyond their classic core selection of sweatpants and tees.

The Middle of Mitford collection went live at the beginning of February, and can be best described as the lovechild of professor Indiana Jones and Jacob Elordi in Saltburn. It’s a seamless blend of very traditional styles (think three-piece tweed suit) elevated to fit a modern aesthetic (think AI-generated sexy Oxford student). The collection pulls inspiration from the town, and namesake for the drop, Mitford, Northerumberland — a village nestled in the Northeast of England, and it shows. Because really…some things are just done better the English, and putting together effortlessly cool academic outfits is one of them.

Harrison Ford in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” CBS Archive / Getty Images

What’s more, is that the range of pieces in the collection make it accessible to someone who might not recognize English countryside-core as their own personal style, while also appealing to people who prefer to look like a groundskeeper. It’s easy to shop one-offs from, or you can go all out and buy everything. Standouts include a classic Elwood hoodie, oversized dress pants, fisherman knits, houndstooth vests and a classic herringbone trench.

As a cherry on top — the pieces in this collection are sitting at a friendly price point, while still being made out of decent materials. As is often the case with viral clothing brands, you can get stuck paying a few extra bucks for the label despite the materials being low-brow, but this drop is definitely worth your time.

All in all, if you’re ready to lean into your distinguished gentlemen energy, we’ve rounded up some of our personal favorites from their new collection below. But as always feel free to shop the entirety of the Mitford drop alongside the rest of Elwoods site here.