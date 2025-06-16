The Cool Guy Guide to Shopping the Wildly Affordable COS Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether or not the good word of COS has reached your ears, you should know that the brand’s just-launched sale is a big, if not huge, deal. Beyond building a reputation among fans of the minimalist menswear movement as Britain’s best-kept sartorial secret, the London-based retailer has generally impressed with its S-tier mixture of affordable pricing and fashion-forward designs — it’s comparable to Todd Snyder in that respect. And now, the brand’s very coppable wares are even more accessible during a rare COS sale, which offers a fair bit of seasonal stock for up to 50% off typical prices (in a few instances, even more).

COS Sale Guide

There is much good to be had from the COS sale, regardless if you’re jetting off for a Mediterranean summer vacation or just looking to upgrade some of your summer wardrobe for cheap. Because we were shopping the sale anyway, we’ve parsed the hundreds of items down into a capsule of 20 can’t-miss deals: linen blazers, pintuck pants, two-strap sandals and so much more. Keep scrolling for the best our neighbors across the pond have to offer. Below, the 20 best deals from the massive COS sale.

Shop the COS Sale

More COS Deals