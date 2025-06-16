Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Cool Guy Guide to Shopping the Wildly Affordable COS Sale

London's best-kept secret offers some of the best minimalist staples on the market. Now they're on sale.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 16, 2025 10:59 am EDT
COS sale
The COS sale is here for the cool guys.
COS

Whether or not the good word of COS has reached your ears, you should know that the brand’s just-launched sale is a big, if not huge, deal. Beyond building a reputation among fans of the minimalist menswear movement as Britain’s best-kept sartorial secret, the London-based retailer has generally impressed with its S-tier mixture of affordable pricing and fashion-forward designs — it’s comparable to Todd Snyder in that respect. And now, the brand’s very coppable wares are even more accessible during a rare COS sale, which offers a fair bit of seasonal stock for up to 50% off typical prices (in a few instances, even more).

COS Sale Guide

There is much good to be had from the COS sale, regardless if you’re jetting off for a Mediterranean summer vacation or just looking to upgrade some of your summer wardrobe for cheap. Because we were shopping the sale anyway, we’ve parsed the hundreds of items down into a capsule of 20 can’t-miss deals: linen blazers, pintuck pants, two-strap sandals and so much more. Keep scrolling for the best our neighbors across the pond have to offer. Below, the 20 best deals from the massive COS sale.

Shop the COS Sale

COS Oversized Printed Short-Sleeved Shirt
COS Oversized Printed Short-Sleeved Shirt
Buy Here : $120 $48
COS Textured Cotton-Jersey Shorts
COS Textured Cotton-Jersey Shorts
Buy Here : $69 $41
COS Double-Strap Denim Sandals
COS Double-Strap Denim Sandals
Buy Here : $150 $75
COS Linen Bomber Jacket
COS Linen Bomber Jacket
Buy Here : $190 $114
COS Square-Frame Aviator Sunglasses
COS Square-Frame Aviator Sunglasses
Buy Here : $135 $68

More COS Deals

COS Grandad-Collar Linen Overshirt
COS Grandad-Collar Linen Overshirt
Buy Here : $150 $90
COS Woven Tote Bag
COS Woven Tote Bag
Buy Here : $170 $85
COS Linen Tapered Pants
COS Linen Tapered Pants
Buy Here : $170 $68
COS Suede Sneaker Boat Shoes
COS Suede Sneaker Boat Shoes
Buy Here : $170 $85
COS Washed-Jersey Drawstring Shorts
COS Washed-Jersey Drawstring Shorts
Buy Here : $79 $40
COS D-Frame Sunglasses
COS D-Frame Sunglasses
Buy Here : $99 $50
COS Unstructured Linen Blazer
COS Unstructured Linen Blazer
Buy Here : $250 $100
COS Waffle-Knit Cotton Zipped Shirt
COS Waffle-Knit Cotton Zipped Shirt
Buy Here : $120 $72
COS Tapered Cotton Turn-Up Pants
COS Tapered Cotton Turn-Up Pants
Buy Here : $135 $68
COS Relaxed Denim Utility Overshirt
COS Relaxed Denim Utility Overshirt
Buy Here : $165 $83
COS Slouchy Water-Repellent Nylon Crossbody Bag
COS Slouchy Water-Repellent Nylon Crossbody Bag
Buy Here : $120 $60
COS Relaxed Slubbed Cotton-Linen T-Shirt
COS Relaxed Slubbed Cotton-Linen T-Shirt
Buy Here : $49 $25
COS Regular-Fit Mercerized-Cotton Polo Shirt
COS Regular-Fit Mercerized-Cotton Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $89 $53
COS Unstructured Linen Blazer
COS Unstructured Linen Blazer
Buy Here : $250 $100
COS Pintucked Tapered Track Pants
COS Pintucked Tapered Track Pants
Buy Here : $120 $46

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

