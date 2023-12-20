Leisure > Style

The Complete Guide to VINCE Winter Essentials

Our favorite menswear, womenswear and gifting picks from Vince

By Sanibel Chai
December 20, 2023 12:16 pm
Whether you’re hunting for the perfect mock neck sweater or searching for a crowd-pleasing gift, VINCE covers all your bases with ready-to-wear and home collections in irresistible palettes. 
Whether you’re hunting for the perfect mock neck sweater or searching for a crowd-pleasing gift, VINCE covers all your bases with ready-to-wear and home collections in irresistible palettes. 
Vince

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Few brands offer such a wide selection when it comes to building a foundational wardrobe and shopping for luxurious gifts. VINCE’s knits, outerwear and Taylor Swift-approved cargo pants go from strength to strength, and their home collection offers plenty of categories to peruse when buying presents.

You can also shop VINCE’s dreamscape of cashmere in scarves, gloves, and socks, as well as their pantheon of other fabrics (including brushed alpaca blends and airspun knits.) They’re no slouch when it comes to shoes, either. The brand’s footwear collection has options for every season including loafers, boots, sneakers and more.

So whether you’re hunting for the perfect mock neck sweater or searching for a crowd-pleasing gift, VINCE covers all your bases with ready-to-wear and home collections in irresistible palettes. Read on to see our favorite menswear, womenswear and gifting picks from Vince.

Menswear

Vince Corduroy Baseball Cap
Vince Corduroy Baseball Cap
Buy it now : $95
Vince Wool-Cashmere Rib-Knit Fingerless Glove
Vince Wool-Cashmere Rib-Knit Fingerless Glove
Buy it now : $95
Vince Wool-Cashmere Shaker-Stitch Hat
Vince Wool-Cashmere Shaker-Stitch Hat
Buy it now : $145

When it comes to cold-weather gear, VINCE leaves no stone unturned. Their cozy accessories span corduroy caps to fingerless gloves to this kelly green beanie. Even if he has an extensive scarf collection, he’ll find something to covet from VINCE’s stylish and understated patterns, which include an abstract floral and a chic herringbone in cashmere.

Vince Abstract Floral Brushed Alpaca-Blend Scarf
Vince Abstract Floral Brushed Alpaca-Blend Scarf
Buy it now : $495
Vince Herringbone Cashmere Scarf
Vince Herringbone Cashmere Scarf
Buy it now : $225

My favorite scarf option channels a deep forest color palette: this windowpane double-face scarf matches the sherpa-lined shirt jacket in the same windowpane print. For those who are opposed to the matchy-matchy look, there is no shortage of outerwear options.

Vince Windowpane Wool and Cashmere Double-Face Scarf
Vince Windowpane Wool and Cashmere Double-Face Scarf
Buy it now : $195
Vince Windowpane Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket
Vince Windowpane Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket
Buy it now : $465$325

On the heavier side, he can opt for a weather-proof parka with a sherpa lining, rain guard, and detachable hood. If the concern rests more with style, this suede bomber jacket just needs a motorcycle and he’ll be more than halfway to Steve McQueen dapper.  

Vince Sherpa-Lined Parka
Vince Sherpa-Lined Parka
Buy it now : $895
Vince Suede Bomber Jacket
Vince Suede Bomber Jacket
Buy it now : $1,295

Colorful knits are another arena in which you’ll discover VINCE bats a thousand. It’s difficult to find an array of hues that aren’t too garish (or boring) and also complement the basic colors found in every man’s wardrobe. I’ll map out VINCE’s best sweater options from boldest to subtlest.

Vince Relaxed Fit Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Vince Relaxed Fit Wool & Cashmere Sweater

The relaxed fit of this bright purple crewneck will pair nicely with dark denim, brown corduroys, and — if you’re feeling an ecru or eggshell moment — winter whites.

Buy it now : $445
Vince Plush Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater
Vince Plush Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater

For a quarter-zip option — but with a slightly more formal collar —  try this plush 100% cashmere sweater in the aptly named ‘light deep teal’. The fabric is extra-soft thanks to a process that boils the cashmere (for warmth) and then adds a lofty finish for an irresistibly comfy texture.

Buy it now : $465$325
Vince Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
Vince Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

If teals and purples aren’t your thing, baby blue may be more up your alley. This pastel cashmere sweater has an almost-fuzzy look that will go great with other textures (think: cable-knit scarf or leather jacket).

Buy it now : $395$277
Vince Plush Cashmere Donegal Polo
Vince Plush Cashmere Donegal Polo

For color newbies who feel safer in neutral adjacent territory, you can dip your toe in the shallow end with this donegal polo sweater in camel to ease you into the wonderful world of color. 

Buy it now : $595

Shoe shopping is often an excruciating chore, but VINCE has you covered for every weather and season possibility. If you’re tired (like I am) of the slim profile white sneaker and want something with a bit more heft (like the New Balance 574), the Edric Suede Sneaker is your new best friend. They’re gloriously unbranded (the VINCE logo on the heel is virtually invisible) and the colorblocking makes them feel sporty (without resembling performance shoes).

Vince Edric Suede Sneaker
Vince Edric Suede Sneaker
Buy it now : $295

Boots are a particular VINCE strength with styles aplenty: check out the suede Chelsea boots, leather combat-inspired boots and elevated hiking boots with lug sole.

Vince Tamas Chelsea Boot
Vince Tamas Chelsea Boot
Buy it now : $275
Vince Raider Water Repellent Combat Boot 
Vince Raider Water Repellent Combat Boot 
Buy it now : $395$277
Vince Elvio Lace-Up Boot
Vince Elvio Lace-Up Boot
Buy it now : $395 – $277

This high-top sneaker is a great transitional shoe as are VINCE’s loafer options. For those lucky enough to reside in warmer climates, this no-sock-friendly suede loafer will carry you through a gentle winter with no problem. If you prefer to wear your loafers with socks, break out your favorite argyle pair to wear with these best-selling loafers that feature a 1.12-inch stacked heel.

Vince Pietmont High Top Sneaker
Vince Pietmont High Top Sneaker
Buy it now : $275
Vince Sonoma Suede Loafer
Vince Sonoma Suede Loafer
Buy it now : $195
Vince Grant Suede Loafer
Vince Grant Suede Loafer
Buy it now : $350

Womenswear

I’ll start by addressing the popstar-approved cargos I teased earlier. Bad news: the linen wide-leg trouser T. Swift wore early this fall is no longer widely available. Good news: the same style cargo pants can be found in a winter-ready flannel in three colors (cinnamon stick, beech, and charcoal.)

Vince Flannel Wide-Leg Cargo Pant
Vince Flannel Wide-Leg Cargo Pant
Buy it now : $495

For a chunky shoe to give you some height with the utility pants, try this block-heeled loafer that has a lug sole for those sleety and snowy days.

Vince Rowe Leather Lug Loafer
Vince Rowe Leather Lug Loafer
Buy it now : $375

When you’re feeling more of a feminine moment, this perfectly named eyelash cardigan with soften any look and add a fluffy dose of texture. Though VINCE is best known for neutrals that never miss, its forays into color are equally successful. Jazz up a monochromatic winter wardrobe with a shiny, champagne satin slip skirt that’s calling out for a New Year celebration. 

Vince Eyelash Cardigan
Vince Eyelash Cardigan
Buy it now : $325
Vince Satin Slip Skirt
Vince Satin Slip Skirt
Buy it now : $295

Gifting

There are some occasions where you don’t know exactly who you’re shopping for. Is your recipient the host or her whole family? A couple? Or just one of the pair? In these ambiguous gifting situations, it’s great to have a present that will wow one and all.

VINCE’s home collection offers beautiful gifts that will ensure smooth social sailing no matter what name(s) you end up scribbling into the card.

Vince Wool and Cashmere Cardigan-Stitch Throw
Vince Wool and Cashmere Cardigan-Stitch Throw

This luxe, cardigan-stitch throw is buttery soft and oh-so display-worthy. The three versatile colors (grey, lace, and mink) will match any decor and your recipient will love the extra-large 50″ x 70″ size.

Buy it now : $395
Vince Wool and Cashmere Shaker-Stitch Dog Sweater
Vince Wool and Cashmere Shaker-Stitch Dog Sweater

Sometimes the best gift isn’t for the recipient at all — it’s for their best friend. This shaker-stitch dog sweater is available in four sizes (XS–XL) and four colors (plum, grey, navy, and camel). The plum color is almost identical to the men’s purple sweater highlighted above so if you know an inseparable man & dog pair, this is the sign you were waiting for.

Buy it now : $125
Vince Cashmere Rib Sock Gift Set
Vince Cashmere Rib Sock Gift Set

Shopping for the person who has everything doesn’t have to be a hand-wringing exercise when you can get her this cashmere rib sock gift set that comes beautifully packaged in a branded VINCE box. Each box contains two pairs of 93% cashmere, 7% LYCRA® spandex socks for elevated lounging. At time of writing, they’re only available in women’s sizes (XS/S or M/L), but you’ll be sure to make her holiday with this thoughtful gift. 

Buy it now : $250

More Like This

Buck Mason Brand Guide Hero
The Complete Guide to Buck Mason Essentials
The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The 20 Best Holiday Sweaters, Ranked From Tastefully Cheery to Alarmingly Festive
The 20 Best Holiday Sweaters, Ranked From Tastefully Cheery to Alarmingly Festive
a collage of items on a polka dot background
The Best Gift You Can Give This Holiday Season Is…Sweatpants?

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Oral-B iO Series 5
Oral-B’s Best Electric Toothbrush Is 55% Off

$220$100

Soundcore by Anker Life P3i
Grab These Well-Reviewed ANC Earbuds for $33

$60$33

Line of Trade Quilted Shirt
It’s Always the Right Time to Buy a Quilted Shacket

$95$65

Sperry Cold Bay Cheslea
These Discounted Chelsea Boots Are the Only Pair You Need for Winter

$100$69

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A box of Lumineux's Whitening Strips
We Tested the Top-Selling Teeth Whitening Product on Amazon
Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants reacts against the Packers.
Tommy DeVito Squashes Agent’s Fee Beef With NJ Pizzeria Appearance
a collage of items on a polka dot background
The Best Gift You Can Give This Holiday Season Is…Sweatpants?
A photo of a cracked phone against a yellow background. Here's what it was like when I went on a 72-hour digital detox from my phone.
Does Ditching Your Phone for Three Days Actually Rewire Your Brain?
Huckberry gift guide items
It’s the Last Day of Guaranteed Holiday Shipping at Huckberry. Here’s What to Gift Before Time Runs Out.
Sam Cassell posing with the championship trophy in 2008.
Three-Time Champ Sam Cassell Discusses Life on the Road in the NBA

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect mock neck sweater or searching for a crowd-pleasing gift, VINCE covers all your bases with ready-to-wear and home collections in irresistible palettes. 

The Complete Guide to VINCE Winter Essentials

a collage of items on a polka dot background

The Best Gift You Can Give This Holiday Season Is…Sweatpants?

collage of lucchese workshop

Celebrating 140 Years of Lucchese, “the American Unicorn”

a collage of flannel shirts on a tree background

The Best Flannel Shirts to Channel Your Inner Lumberjack

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

View of Wienachtsdorf from The Ambassador

A Definitive Guide to Zürich During the Holidays

a collage of the best cookbooks from 2023 on an orange background

The 10 Best New Cookbooks of 2023

Sam Cassell posing with the championship trophy in 2008.

Three-Time Champ Sam Cassell Discusses Life on the Road in the NBA

A photo of a cracked phone against a yellow background. Here's what it was like when I went on a 72-hour digital detox from my phone.

Does Ditching Your Phone for Three Days Actually Rewire Your Brain?