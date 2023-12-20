The Complete Guide to VINCE Winter Essentials

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Few brands offer such a wide selection when it comes to building a foundational wardrobe and shopping for luxurious gifts. VINCE’s knits, outerwear and Taylor Swift-approved cargo pants go from strength to strength, and their home collection offers plenty of categories to peruse when buying presents.

You can also shop VINCE’s dreamscape of cashmere in scarves, gloves, and socks, as well as their pantheon of other fabrics (including brushed alpaca blends and airspun knits.) They’re no slouch when it comes to shoes, either. The brand’s footwear collection has options for every season including loafers, boots, sneakers and more.

So whether you’re hunting for the perfect mock neck sweater or searching for a crowd-pleasing gift, VINCE covers all your bases with ready-to-wear and home collections in irresistible palettes. Read on to see our favorite menswear, womenswear and gifting picks from Vince.

Menswear

When it comes to cold-weather gear, VINCE leaves no stone unturned. Their cozy accessories span corduroy caps to fingerless gloves to this kelly green beanie. Even if he has an extensive scarf collection, he’ll find something to covet from VINCE’s stylish and understated patterns, which include an abstract floral and a chic herringbone in cashmere.

My favorite scarf option channels a deep forest color palette: this windowpane double-face scarf matches the sherpa-lined shirt jacket in the same windowpane print. For those who are opposed to the matchy-matchy look, there is no shortage of outerwear options.

On the heavier side, he can opt for a weather-proof parka with a sherpa lining, rain guard, and detachable hood. If the concern rests more with style, this suede bomber jacket just needs a motorcycle and he’ll be more than halfway to Steve McQueen dapper.

Colorful knits are another arena in which you’ll discover VINCE bats a thousand. It’s difficult to find an array of hues that aren’t too garish (or boring) and also complement the basic colors found in every man’s wardrobe. I’ll map out VINCE’s best sweater options from boldest to subtlest.

Vince Plush Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater For a quarter-zip option — but with a slightly more formal collar — try this plush 100% cashmere sweater in the aptly named ‘light deep teal’. The fabric is extra-soft thanks to a process that boils the cashmere (for warmth) and then adds a lofty finish for an irresistibly comfy texture. Buy it now : $465 $325

Vince Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater If teals and purples aren’t your thing, baby blue may be more up your alley. This pastel cashmere sweater has an almost-fuzzy look that will go great with other textures (think: cable-knit scarf or leather jacket). Buy it now : $395 $277

Vince Plush Cashmere Donegal Polo For color newbies who feel safer in neutral adjacent territory, you can dip your toe in the shallow end with this donegal polo sweater in camel to ease you into the wonderful world of color. Buy it now : $595

Shoe shopping is often an excruciating chore, but VINCE has you covered for every weather and season possibility. If you’re tired (like I am) of the slim profile white sneaker and want something with a bit more heft (like the New Balance 574), the Edric Suede Sneaker is your new best friend. They’re gloriously unbranded (the VINCE logo on the heel is virtually invisible) and the colorblocking makes them feel sporty (without resembling performance shoes).

Boots are a particular VINCE strength with styles aplenty: check out the suede Chelsea boots, leather combat-inspired boots and elevated hiking boots with lug sole.

This high-top sneaker is a great transitional shoe as are VINCE’s loafer options. For those lucky enough to reside in warmer climates, this no-sock-friendly suede loafer will carry you through a gentle winter with no problem. If you prefer to wear your loafers with socks, break out your favorite argyle pair to wear with these best-selling loafers that feature a 1.12-inch stacked heel.

Womenswear

I’ll start by addressing the popstar-approved cargos I teased earlier. Bad news: the linen wide-leg trouser T. Swift wore early this fall is no longer widely available. Good news: the same style cargo pants can be found in a winter-ready flannel in three colors (cinnamon stick, beech, and charcoal.)

For a chunky shoe to give you some height with the utility pants, try this block-heeled loafer that has a lug sole for those sleety and snowy days.

When you’re feeling more of a feminine moment, this perfectly named eyelash cardigan with soften any look and add a fluffy dose of texture. Though VINCE is best known for neutrals that never miss, its forays into color are equally successful. Jazz up a monochromatic winter wardrobe with a shiny, champagne satin slip skirt that’s calling out for a New Year celebration.

Gifting

There are some occasions where you don’t know exactly who you’re shopping for. Is your recipient the host or her whole family? A couple? Or just one of the pair? In these ambiguous gifting situations, it’s great to have a present that will wow one and all.

VINCE’s home collection offers beautiful gifts that will ensure smooth social sailing no matter what name(s) you end up scribbling into the card.

Vince Wool and Cashmere Shaker-Stitch Dog Sweater Sometimes the best gift isn’t for the recipient at all — it’s for their best friend. This shaker-stitch dog sweater is available in four sizes (XS–XL) and four colors (plum, grey, navy, and camel). The plum color is almost identical to the men’s purple sweater highlighted above so if you know an inseparable man & dog pair, this is the sign you were waiting for. Buy it now : $125

Vince Cashmere Rib Sock Gift Set Shopping for the person who has everything doesn’t have to be a hand-wringing exercise when you can get her this cashmere rib sock gift set that comes beautifully packaged in a branded VINCE box. Each box contains two pairs of 93% cashmere, 7% LYCRA® spandex socks for elevated lounging. At time of writing, they’re only available in women’s sizes (XS/S or M/L), but you’ll be sure to make her holiday with this thoughtful gift. Buy it now : $250