The Brooks Brothers Sale Section Is Calling Your Name

Round out your closet with 20% off sitewide

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 11, 2024 11:32 am
The latest Brooks Brothers sale is a plug and play for capsule wardrobe
The latest Brooks Brothers sale is a plug and play for capsule wardrobe
Brooks Brothers

Here ye, here ye, we’re deeming this style season, in part, preparatory summer (among other things) and you should too. No — not in a fraternalistic way, think more english countryside, houndstooth, loose cotton, understated sophistication. Now what better brand to to turn to in such a time other than Brooks Brothers. For no apparent reason at all, the retailer’s sale section is currently teeming with style options we really think you should look into. From tasseled loafers and khakis, to dress shirts and fleeces the chance is yours, now more than ever, to embrace your inner ‘Jacob Elordi as an Oxford student in Saltburn’ persona.

As we often do, we’ve beaten you to the punch and already scanned the Brooks Brothers sale section for all of the goods you should get your hands on. Prepared to join us on the dark side? Grab those credit cards and start scrolling. Below, the 11 best deals on the Brooks Brothers sale page.

The Best Deals From Brooks Brothers Sale Page:

Brooks Brothers Wool Half-Zip Sweater
Brooks Brothers Wool Half-Zip Sweater
Buy Here : $168 $30
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Jacket
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Jacket
Buy Here : $198 $50
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Suit
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Suit
Buy Here : $1,298 $700
Brooks Brothers Vintage-Inspired Rugby Shirt
Brooks Brothers Vintage-Inspired Rugby Shirt
Buy Here : $129 $90
Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend Varsity Socks
Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend Varsity Socks
Buy Here : $25 $13
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $118 $60
Brooks Brothers Knot Cuff Links
Brooks Brothers Knot Cuff Links
Buy Here : $10 $6
Brooks Brothers Cotton Flannel Tartan Pajamas
Brooks Brothers Cotton Flannel Tartan Pajamas
Buy Here : $118 $60
Brooks Brothers Tassle Loafer Shoes
Brooks Brothers Tassle Loafer Shoes
Buy Here : $248 $125
Brooks Brothers Vintage Washed Cotton Strip Shirt
Brooks Brothers Vintage Washed Cotton Strip Shirt
Buy Here : $90 $40
Brooks Brothers Friday Shirt
Brooks Brothers Friday Shirt
Buy Here : $90 $50

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

