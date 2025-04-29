The Bonobos Sale Has Your Closet’s Best Interest in Mind

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Some men are decidedly adventurous with the way they dress. We applaud that. But we also recognize that other guys shouldn’t be relegated to second-class styledom just because they’re not comfortable rocking 5-inch shorts or sporting pink slip-on mules to the office. It’s totally possible to rock minimal, timeless pieces and still look like a million bucks. Just ask Bonobos.

The menswear label isn’t what we might call out there. In fact, quite the opposite. Delivering tried-and-tested staples for the office, home, gym and everywhere in between since 2007, Bonobos fully understands that quality basics are the framework for any impressive wardrobe.

Already a Bonobos fan, or intrigued by the promise of some great low-key offerings? You’re in luck. The retailer is currently offering a ton of its stock on sale, with everything from summer-weight jeans to swanky sweater polos to office Oxfords up for grabs. There are deep discounts on a ton of items, the best of which we’ve rounded up for you below. Scroll on for the best of the Bonobos sale.

Shop the Bonobos Sale

Just $50 for a shirt you can wear every day? Score.

Great for the weekends, too.

Name a better sweater polo. I’ll wait.

Four-way stretched to perfection.

Your favorite blazer, now half off.