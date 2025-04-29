Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Bonobos Sale Has Your Closet’s Best Interest in Mind

Snag everyday staples on sale

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 29, 2025 10:59 am EDT
Bonobos sale
The Bonobos sale has everything.
Bonobos

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Some men are decidedly adventurous with the way they dress. We applaud that. But we also recognize that other guys shouldn’t be relegated to second-class styledom just because they’re not comfortable rocking 5-inch shorts or sporting pink slip-on mules to the office. It’s totally possible to rock minimal, timeless pieces and still look like a million bucks. Just ask Bonobos.

The menswear label isn’t what we might call out there. In fact, quite the opposite. Delivering tried-and-tested staples for the office, home, gym and everywhere in between since 2007, Bonobos fully understands that quality basics are the framework for any impressive wardrobe.

Already a Bonobos fan, or intrigued by the promise of some great low-key offerings? You’re in luck. The retailer is currently offering a ton of its stock on sale, with everything from summer-weight jeans to swanky sweater polos to office Oxfords up for grabs. There are deep discounts on a ton of items, the best of which we’ve rounded up for you below. Scroll on for the best of the Bonobos sale.

Shop the Bonobos Sale

Bonobos Everyday Shirt
Bonobos Everyday Shirt
Buy Here : $89 $49

Just $50 for a shirt you can wear every day? Score.

Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Pants
Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Pants
Buy Here : $119 $89

Great for the weekends, too.

Bonobos Hudson Cabana Sweater Polo
Bonobos Hudson Cabana Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $119 $99

Name a better sweater polo. I’ll wait.

Bonobos Premium 4-Way Stretch Jeans
Bonobos Premium 4-Way Stretch Jeans
Buy Here : $149 $99

Four-way stretched to perfection.

Bonobos Jetsetter Italian Wool Suit
Bonobos Jetsetter Italian Wool Suit
Buy Here : $750 $338

Your favorite blazer, now half off.

More Like This

lightweight suiting
These Lightweight Suits Are Ideal for Summer
From Our EIC: This Is My New Favorite Shirt
From Our EIC: This Is My New Favorite Shirt
Paul Stuart golf
It’s Official: Paul Stuart Perfected the Golf Polo
Adidas x Braindead
All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Gola Comet Sneaker
Your Converse Could Never

$70$56

Outerknown Cloudburst Jacket
Outerknown’s Cloudburst Rain Jacket Is 61% Off

$348$138

Block Nomad Sofa Sectional
Burrow Is About More Than Sofas

From Our Partner

Breville Barista Express
Your Espresso Just Got a Lot Cheaper

$700$550

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

This and phone on DND
“Quiet Travel” Is the Latest Vacation Trend for Serenity Seekers
Beanie Babies sit on a shelf in a store in Washington, D.C. in 1999.
The Beanie Baby Craze Was Way Worse Than You Remember
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
From Ciele to G.H. Bass, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Denim Shorts, Free Whiskey and Loafers
Nike Life is the coolest workwear brand around.
The Hottest Workwear Brand on the Market? Nike.
Star Hill Farm Whisky
Maker’s Mark Releases Its First Non-Bourbon 

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Alex Mill sale

Surprise! The Alex Mill Sale Is Back Like It Never Left

Shop the best deals from Ariat's Sale Section

It’s Cowboy Spring — Time to Hit Up Ariat

Bonobos sale

The Bonobos Sale Has Your Closet’s Best Interest in Mind

lightweight suiting

These Lightweight Suits Are Ideal for Summer

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

The Classique Souscription 2025

Breguet Is Celebrating Its 250th Anniversary with a Historically Inspired Watch

Basem Wasef riding the new Kawasaki Versys 1100 on a trip across the border into Mexico and back

The Best Way to Test Kawasaki’s New Sport Tourer? On a Ride Into Mexico.

Save 15% sitewide on diamonds, necklaces and earrings.

Jewelry Gifts Are on Sale at Mejuri