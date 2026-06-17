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Your Summer Wardrobe Needs a Fix. Try These 9 Swaps From Billy Reid.

Simple switches for a sexier closet

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
June 17, 2026 12:53 pm EDT
A collage of Billy Reid summer styles
Summer outfitting should be fun.
Billy Reid

Summer outfitting can get a tad stale the further we get into the season. As temperatures spike and humidity thickens, we gravitate towards the items that’ll keep us cool — basic linen button-downs, sweat-wicking tees, whatever pair of shorts you have clean — without giving a second thought to style. How can we keep our wardrobes fresh throughout the summer? I believe the answer lies in a few easy style swaps from Billy Reid.

The Alabama-based designer is known for elevated staples. With popular styles like the Dover Sweatshirt, a soft pullover with the brand’s distressed leather elbow patches, and the Hunting Jacket, a rugged layer with a waxed outer and moleskin liner, Billy Reid seamlessly meshes sophisticated style with utilitarian design.

But the brand’s summer-ready offerings are also a hit. Billy Reid makes beachwear look luxurious, offers accessories primed to elevate any summer suiting moment and their other warm-weather styles aren’t run-of-the-mill basics.

See below for a selection of the best summer styles from Billy Reid to swap in for your well-worn items that are overdue for an upgrade.

Billy Reid Tossed Ribbon Swim Trunk
Billy Reid Tossed Ribbon Swim Trunk
Buy Here : $168

Instead of: The sun-washed boardshorts you’ve owned since college

Try: A geometric-patterned trunk with a loop in the back for easy drying

Billy Reid Vintage Stripe Sweater Polo
Billy Reid Vintage Stripe Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $228

Instead of: A stuffy golf polo

Try: A vintage-inspired, 100% cotton polo sweater with an intriguing textured stripe. It’s also a solid summer date night option.

Billy Reid Short Sleeve Numajiri Beach Shirt
Billy Reid Short Sleeve Numajiri Beach Shirt
Buy Here : $328

Instead of: A raggedy cut-off you absentmindedly threw on before heading to the beach

Try: A Japanese-made camp shirt with an intricate, knit paisley texture. Because you can’t go from the beach to the bar in a cut-off.

Billy Reid Heirloom Ribbon Pocket Square
Billy Reid Heirloom Ribbon Pocket Square
Buy Here : $88

Instead of: A pocket square-less pocket

Try: A pocket square. Made from 100% wool, this small but impactful addition to your next suiting event will pay off nicely.

Billy Reid Heirloom Stripe Tie
Billy Reid Heirloom Stripe Tie
Buy Here : $128

Instead of: That tie you wear to every wedding

Try: A 100% Italian cotton necktie with an eye-catching stripe pattern you can wear to virtually any formal event

Billy Reid Luxe Card Holder
Billy Reid Luxe Card Holder
Buy Here : $198

Instead of: Your beat-up wallet

Try: A sleek leather-embossed card holder that fits seamlessly in your pocket

Billy Reid Short Sleeve Textural Tropical Roses Treme Shirt
Billy Reid Short Sleeve Textural Tropical Roses Treme Shirt
Buy Here : $248

Instead of: Wasting away in Margaritaville

Try: A more sophisticated vacation shirt. This breezy button-down features an archival design printed on dobby-textured cotton. (You can still drink a Margarita in it.)

Billy Reid Tuscumbia Linen Shirt Button Down
Billy Reid Tuscumbia Linen Shirt Button Down
Buy Here : $198

Instead of: A basic white linen long sleeve

Try: A linen button-down with a splash of color. I’m a fan of this sky blue number.

Billy Reid Slub Cotton Moore Short
Billy Reid Slub Cotton Moore Short
Buy Here : $178

Instead of: Sad, uninspired beige khaki shorts

Try: A ’70s-inspired pair of slub cotton shorts you can wear with any of the above shirting options above

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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