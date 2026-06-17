Your Summer Wardrobe Needs a Fix. Try These 9 Swaps From Billy Reid.

Summer outfitting can get a tad stale the further we get into the season. As temperatures spike and humidity thickens, we gravitate towards the items that’ll keep us cool — basic linen button-downs, sweat-wicking tees, whatever pair of shorts you have clean — without giving a second thought to style. How can we keep our wardrobes fresh throughout the summer? I believe the answer lies in a few easy style swaps from Billy Reid.
The Alabama-based designer is known for elevated staples. With popular styles like the Dover Sweatshirt, a soft pullover with the brand’s distressed leather elbow patches, and the Hunting Jacket, a rugged layer with a waxed outer and moleskin liner, Billy Reid seamlessly meshes sophisticated style with utilitarian design.
But the brand’s summer-ready offerings are also a hit. Billy Reid makes beachwear look luxurious, offers accessories primed to elevate any summer suiting moment and their other warm-weather styles aren’t run-of-the-mill basics.
See below for a selection of the best summer styles from Billy Reid to swap in for your well-worn items that are overdue for an upgrade.
Instead of: The sun-washed boardshorts you’ve owned since college
Try: A geometric-patterned trunk with a loop in the back for easy drying
Instead of: A stuffy golf polo
Try: A vintage-inspired, 100% cotton polo sweater with an intriguing textured stripe. It’s also a solid summer date night option.
Instead of: A raggedy cut-off you absentmindedly threw on before heading to the beach
Try: A Japanese-made camp shirt with an intricate, knit paisley texture. Because you can’t go from the beach to the bar in a cut-off.
Instead of: A pocket square-less pocket
Try: A pocket square. Made from 100% wool, this small but impactful addition to your next suiting event will pay off nicely.
Instead of: That tie you wear to every wedding
Try: A 100% Italian cotton necktie with an eye-catching stripe pattern you can wear to virtually any formal event
Instead of: Your beat-up wallet
Try: A sleek leather-embossed card holder that fits seamlessly in your pocket
Instead of: Wasting away in Margaritaville
Try: A more sophisticated vacation shirt. This breezy button-down features an archival design printed on dobby-textured cotton. (You can still drink a Margarita in it.)
Instead of: A basic white linen long sleeve
Try: A linen button-down with a splash of color. I’m a fan of this sky blue number.
Instead of: Sad, uninspired beige khaki shorts
Try: A ’70s-inspired pair of slub cotton shorts you can wear with any of the above shirting options above
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