The Best White Pants for Summer Are a Scorching Style Move

All the neutral styles you need to know

By Paolo Sandoval and Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated June 17, 2024 8:48 am
white pants
The best white pants are a summer must.
InsideHook

There’s no underestimating the versatility of the best white pants come summer. Whether you’re heading to a bonfire, dining al fresco or attending a sweltering outdoor wedding, the lightest-colored trou (in all its various iterations) is well equipped to handle whatever swanky occasion you have on the summer bucket list — except those hot-dog related — all while capturing the easy, carefree essence inherent to the balmy months ahead.

Best White Pants for Men

celebs in white pants
The art of the summertime white pant has long been a thing.
Getty Images

We can sense your hesitancy. No, they will not get excessively dirty. (Also, just grow up an carry a stain stick.) Yes, they will make you look like Alain Delon on an annual St Tropez holiday. Or Evan Mock ripping Tre flips in a pair of AirPod Max headphones. In fact, the power of neutral-colored pants is in the blank, stark canvas they provide: the hue is inherently malleable, ready to telegraph chill, beachy, nonchalant or elegant at a moment’s notice.

All that to say, with the days of summer still to come (and Labor Day months away, as if that mattered) there’s no more apt time to pick up a pair (or two or three). Below we’ve gathered the best white pants we could find, from linen drawstring trousers to hefty fatigue pants, taking into consideration the many activities you have planned and the different silhouettes/fabrics they’ll require. Go ahead and grab your favorites to pair with your already-purchased sandals — just watch out for mustard.

Shop the Best White Pants

Drawstring Pants

I’ll go on record here to suggest that there are no better pants for summer than a pair of crispy linen drawstrings, especially in an angelic white hue. The look is refined yet relaxed, casual but dressy and a total flex that anyone can pull off. Wear ’em with a boxy tee. Wear ’em with a breezy camp collar. Hell, wear ’em with a crochet tank, if you’ve been spamming crunches. Just wear ’em.

Harago Floral Drawstring Trousers
Harago Floral Drawstring Trousers
SSENSE : $385$212
Aimé Leon Dore Lace Resort Pant
Aimé Leon Dore Lace Resort Pant
Aime Leon Dore : $295
Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Breezy Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Breezy Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch : $80
James Perse Straight-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
James Perse Straight-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
Mr Porter : $245

Jeans

Do not let anyone convince you that white jeans are hard to pull off. Do you have a white tee or black tank? Boom — the perfect summer outfit. Just remember the rules of denim have changed. It’s 2024: upgrade the slim-straights to a relaxed, or better yet, something downright roomy.

OrSlow 107 Ivy League Slim Jeans
OrSlow 107 Ivy League Slim Jeans
End Clothing : $359
Levi’s 568 Loose Straight Jeans
Levi’s 568 Loose Straight Jeans
Levi's : $98
Calvin Klein Japanese Kurabo 90s Loose Fit Jeans
Calvin Klein Japanese Kurabo 90s Loose Fit Jeans
Calvin Klein : $169$101
Frame The Straight-Leg Jeans
Frame The Straight-Leg Jeans
Nordstrom : $268

Chinos

Chinos get a bad rap. The bread and butter of business causal aren’t actually unflattering, or even outdated — their reputation has just been colored by the dorkiness of tech chinos and stretchy pants. Ignore the spandex-infused styles and opt for a tasteful straight-leg chino to pair with your blue oxford instead. It’ll be a real curveball from your know taupe-colored ones.

Billy Reid Chino Pants
Billy Reid Chino Pants
Billy Reid : $198
Massimo Alba Winch2 Slim-Fit Cotton-Linen Trousers
Massimo Alba Winch2 Slim-Fit Cotton-Linen Trousers
Mr Porter : $430
Alex Crane Cham Pants
Alex Crane Cham Pants
Alex Crane : $155
Polo Ralph Lauren Straight Fit Linen-Cotton Pant
Polo Ralph Lauren Straight Fit Linen-Cotton Pant
Ralph Lauren : $138

Trousers

Summer isn’t all fun and games. The are formal dinners to attend, fashion weeks to flaunt at and weddings to crash. With the influx of formal events, you’ll need a solid pair of proper trousers, preferably in a creamy white or dashing ecru, and preferably with a bit more intrigue than your average Men’s Warehouse pick-ups.

Todd Snyder Relaxed Cotton Seld Belted Trouser
Todd Snyder Relaxed Cotton Seld Belted Trouser
Todd Snyder : $198
Banana Republic Reyes Italian Satin Tuxedo Pant
Banana Republic Reyes Italian Satin Tuxedo Pant
Banana Republic : $200
J.Crew Creased Cotton-Linen Summer Trouser
J.Crew Creased Cotton-Linen Summer Trouser
J.Crew : $158
Rubinacci Manny Tapered Pleated Cotton-Twill Trousers
Rubinacci Manny Tapered Pleated Cotton-Twill Trousers
Mr Porter : $510

Utility Pants

Given their tendency to be cut from thick, rugged cotton, the utility pants — an expanse that includes the classic work pants, dungarees and fatigues — might seem unfunctional for summertime heat. This is wholly untrue: there are plenty of styles lightweight (or relaxed) enough to pull off at the Dimes Square dive bar, granted you wear your rattiest, tiniest tee with them.

Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Stretch Cotton VersaTwill Trouser
Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Stretch Cotton VersaTwill Trouser
Lululemon : $128
Noah Pleated Fatigue Pant
Noah Pleated Fatigue Pant
Noah : $298
Dickies Relaxed-Fit Utility Pant
Dickies Relaxed-Fit Utility Pant
Amazon : $30
Studio Nicholson Bosun Pant
Studio Nicholson Bosun Pant
Studio Nicholson : $405$285

Designer Pants

As you might expect, the well of white pants from big designer labels runs deep, with names like established names like Lemaire or Zegna and relative newcomers (I’m thinking Bode here) all offering some variation of a pristine white trouser. They’re expensive, yes, but you get what you pay a for — that is, a pair of swagalicious white pants that’ll do your talking for you this summer.

Zegna Tapered Oasi Linen Trousers
Zegna Tapered Oasi Linen Trousers
Mr Porter : $1,150
Lemaire Seamless Belted Pants
Lemaire Seamless Belted Pants
Shopbop : $695$514
Bode Cambridge Patch Canvas Pants
Bode Cambridge Patch Canvas Pants
Nordstrom : $1,080
Drake’s Irish Linen Single Pleat Trouser
Drake’s Irish Linen Single Pleat Trouser
Drake's : $695

