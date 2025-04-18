Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

From Our EIC: 5 Outstanding Watches Under $2,000

Perhaps this is the mini-splurge you need this spring

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
April 18, 2025 3:18 pm EDT
Amazon, Huckberry

Ever since Watches & Wonders wrapped up a few weeks ago, I have found myself deep in the throes of an obsession with high-end wrist candy. I’ve been here before, and I’ve owned a few nice watches at various points in my life. But a man sometimes has to choose his battles carefully when it comes to big purchases, and though I am now more positive than ever that there is an IWC Pilot’s Chronograph in my future, it’s currently in line behind ludicrously expensive guitarslavish outdoor grills and even this suede Harrington jacket I can’t stop thinking about.

So I’ve been spending more and more time looking at watches on the more affordable end of the spectrum, and it really is amazing how many great mid-priced options are out there — from brands that’ll win you the respect of real “watch guys.”

Here, I’ve chosen five watches, all under $2,000, that could easily hold me over until that IWC climbs to the top of my splurge list.

Tissot Heritage 1983 Automatic COSC
Tissot Heritage 1983 Automatic COSC

I love this extremely understated piece from Tissot for the way it manages to combine elegance and ruggedness while also packing a considerable amount of vintage charm. If you’re a one-watch guy whose level of interest in the hobby doesn’t justify breaking the bank, this is a fantastic sub-$1,000 option.

buy here: $825
Longines Spirit
Longines Spirit

Not too dissimilar from the Tissot above, the Longines Spirit has more of a classic field watch vibe, with contrast stitching on the brown leather strap and a brushed stainless steel case. You probably wouldn’t want to wear it with a suit, but it’ll serve you well in pretty much any other scenario.

buy here: $1618
NOMOS Club Campus 38 Night
NOMOS Club Campus 38 Night

Shifting gears here a little bit, NOMOS is a German brand known for its Bauhaus influence and minimalist tendencies. The Club Campus is perhaps their most ubiquitous model, as well as their most affordable. It’s the smallest watch on this list, coming in at 38.5 millimeters (the previous two are 39mm and 40mm, respectively), and it’s also extremely low-profile, at just 8.5mm in height. You get luminous markers, a polished stainless steel case and a very nice grey sueded-leather strap.

buy here: $1650
Alpina Heritage Seastrong Driver
Alpina Heritage Seastrong Driver

The Alpina Heritage Seastrong Diver is a decidedly vintage take on the style — no bulky heavyweight bracelet and even bulkier bezel to be found here. Instead, you get a very tasteful and reserved internal rotating bezel and a textured rubber strap that looks like leather. It’s the biggest watch on the list, at 42mm — still not huge, and it wears even smaller thanks to its non-flashy design.

buy here: $1546
Seiko Prospex Alpinist
Seiko Prospex Alpinist

No list of affordable yet respectable watches is complete without a Seiko. There are lots of super affordable options from the brand — check out the 5 series — but I’m partial to their Prospex series, and the Alpinist model in particular. It’s a reworking of Seiko’s first sports watch from 1959, and it features a handsome green dial with subtle gold accents and a brown leather strap. Comes in at 39.5mm and has a see-through back so you can observe the automatic movement in all its glory.

buy here: $725

Leisure > Style
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

