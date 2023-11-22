Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We know what you thinking. A gift guide to Black Friday socks deals? Weird…hyperspecific. What are those freaks over at InsideHook doing ? But hear us out, as we know two things to be certain in this life — Black Friday is the best time to score discounted gifts and garb, and that, like it or not, there comes a time in everyone’s life when socks become one of the most thrilling gifts a person can receive.

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides There’s no better feeling than giving that perfect holiday gift…and there’s no harder task than finding it. InsideHook is here to help.

Basically, what we’re saying is, given that you’ve been assured they’ll be received with enthusiasm, it’s time to pony up and buy some socks for your loved ones already. This, of course, doesn’t make the task of shopping for them any more exciting, or, given the mass of Black Friday sales swirling, any easier, either. But that’s where we come in.

Because you had it right — we are indeed freaks — we’ve tracked down a ton of socks deals that make for the perfect holiday gift And we aren’t talking about the generic Hanes 12-pack. These bad boys, from L.L. Bean to Rototo, will speak to the individual you’re shopping for, their specific tastes, interests and hobbies. So whether your guy is a Deadhead with an affinity for tie-dye or could use a little help reigning in his sweaty feet, we’ve got you covered. Below, the best Black Friday deals on some very giftable socks.

For the Serious Gifter (Or Needy Giftee): CDLP 5-Pack Mid-Length Socks One pair of rocking socks not a good enough gift for you? Try Swedish essentials brand CDLP’s premium 5-pack, instead. Woven from a bamboo-polyamide blend (and let’s not forget the touch of elastic for that much-need snap), these stockings feel cool to the touch thanks to natural anti-bacterial properties. CDLP : $85 $68

For the 'Head (Dead or Otherwise): Rostersox Tie-Dyed Ribbed Cotton Socks Online Ceramics tee sold out? Dead & Company tickets a touch out of your budget? Rostersox, in their infinite and cosmic wisdom, has a suitable alternative in these dyed crew Ssocks, a pair of trippy, cotton socks that real ‘stocks and socks heads have been raving about since they burst on the scene a few years back. Mr Porter : $50 $35

For the Bed-Enthusiasts: Parachute Slouch Socks When you think of DTC-brand Parachute, you probably think of their luxurious bedding, but they make a damn fine sock, too. The 100% cotton chunky knit socks are a surefire way to keep tootsies warm and toasty: they’re perfectly slouchy and totally lounge-worthy. Parachute : $49 $21