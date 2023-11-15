Give Some Serious Swoosh With the Best Nike Gifts This Holiday Season

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Looking for the perfect pre-teen present? A special gift for a soccer-obsessed spouse? A sporty in-law olive branch? Or maybe you’re shopping with a bit more “treat-yo-self” energy this year. Truly, it doesn’t matter who’s on the nice list this year, because regardless of age, ability to dunk, general hipness and other demographic factors, Nike has got all your gifting needs covered.

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides There’s no better feeling than giving that perfect holiday gift…and there’s no harder task than finding it. InsideHook is here to help.

This holiday season, lean into the spirit of giving and pass out some sick Nike apparel, footwear and accessories, which we’ve already helped curate for you. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite picks, from stocking stuffers to coveted kicks, that are sure to be a smash hit this holiday. If you need more options, you can explore all the gifts Nike has to offer here. Just remember: checks over stripes, baby, checks over stripes.

Nike Lunar Force 1 Men’s Duckboot Part sneaker and part boot (is this…a sneaker boot?) Nike’s Lunar Force Duckboot isn’t just built to handle winter’s worst — it’s made itself into one of the best footwear gifts around. Buy it now : $180

Nike Sportswear Club Puffer Jacket There’s no better way to block out the winter than with a sensible jacket, and Nike’s CLub Puffer looks the part without breaking the bank. Nike : $200 $150

Nike Therma-FIT Fitness Crew Not sure what to get him? Try this Therma-FIT Crew — wether he’s a jock or nerd, outdoorsman or certified chiller, any dude will appreciate the versatility and comfort of the simple Nike pullover. Nike : $60 $45

Nike 12L Shoe Box Bag Designed to carry any shoes (or other gear) that the swoosh pops out, gift Nike’s Shoe Box Bag and help the budding sneaker head travel in style. nike : $37 $17

Nike Heritage Eugene Backpack A backpack (especially one with 23L storage and a load of great pockets) is a double gift — he can use it to store all his new stuff in, too. Nike : $52