Give Some Serious Swoosh With the Best Nike Gifts This Holiday Season

Looking for the perfect pre-teen present? A special gift for a soccer-obsessed spouse? A sporty in-law olive branch? Or maybe you’re shopping with a bit more “treat-yo-self” energy this year. Truly, it doesn’t matter who’s on the nice list this year, because regardless of age, ability to dunk, general hipness and other demographic factors, Nike has got all your gifting needs covered.
This holiday season, lean into the spirit of giving and pass out some sick Nike apparel, footwear and accessories, which we’ve already helped curate for you. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite picks, from stocking stuffers to coveted kicks, that are sure to be a smash hit this holiday. If you need more options, you can explore all the gifts Nike has to offer here. Just remember: checks over stripes, baby, checks over stripes.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men’s Crew-Neck Holiday Sweatshirt
Give him the gift of some swooshed-out holiday spirit.
Nike Lunar Force 1 Men’s Duckboot
Part sneaker and part boot (is this…a sneaker boot?) Nike’s Lunar Force Duckboot isn’t just built to handle winter’s worst — it’s made itself into one of the best footwear gifts around.
Nike Sportswear Club Puffer Jacket
There’s no better way to block out the winter than with a sensible jacket, and Nike’s CLub Puffer looks the part without breaking the bank.
Nike Club Cap
Say it with us: stock-ing stuff-er.
Nike Calm Mules
Even Nike’s hopped on the mule train, Shouldn’t you (or your giftee) jump on the wave too?
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks (3-Pack)
Don’t listen to the haters: socks — especially some ultra-cushioned Nike crews — make for a very good gift indeed.
Nike Therma-FIT Fitness Crew
Not sure what to get him? Try this Therma-FIT Crew — wether he’s a jock or nerd, outdoorsman or certified chiller, any dude will appreciate the versatility and comfort of the simple Nike pullover.
Nike Sportswear Tech Essentials Men’s Lined Commuter Pants
For casual errands and hanging out on the couch, the Nike Tech pant is, and always will be, first choice. This is the perfect gift he didn’t know he needed.
Nike Dunk High Retro
Nike’s hottest kicks make one of Nike’s hottest gifts.
Nike Dri-FIT Element Long-Sleeve Shirt
Nike’s Element Crew can stand up to adverse conditions, whether or not you plan on crushing miles or crushing movies.
Nike 12L Shoe Box Bag
Designed to carry any shoes (or other gear) that the swoosh pops out, gift Nike’s Shoe Box Bag and help the budding sneaker head travel in style.
Nike InfinityRN 4
Because the best present is the miles that we ran along the way.
Nike Therma-FIT Tapered Training Pants
Therma-FIT tech means toasty legs even in the dead of winter.
Nike Free Metcon 5
Help him get his gym on with Nike’s latest from the prestige Metcon series.
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Tie-Dye Crew Socks (2-Pack)
One pair of tie dye, ultra-cushioned socks? Already dispelling the “socks are a crappy gift” myth. Two pairs? You may have just won stocking stuffers.
Nike Air Force 1 ’07
Classic, timeless, clean — call ’em what you will, but there’s zero denying the staying power (and gifting power) of Nike’s Air Force 1 silo.
Nike Brazilia 9.5 Training Duffle Bag
Perfect for carrying all their other presents.
Nike Life Harrington Jacket
We love Nike’s newest lifestyle line. They will, too.
Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
Nike’s re-release of the Pegasus Turbo is a surefire gift for runners, workout junkies and their like.
Nike USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Away
Help him rep his country with the USMNT’s vibrant tie-dye away kit.
Nike P-6000 Sneakers
For moody teens and OVO heads only.
Nike Heritage Eugene Backpack
A backpack (especially one with 23L storage and a load of great pockets) is a double gift — he can use it to store all his new stuff in, too.
