As one of the world’s preeminent fashion capitals, menswear style trends and new brands are often born in LA — or at least amplified here by resident celebrities and influencers. Whether it’s avant-garde streetwear, quiet luxury, timeless classics or anything in-between, this city has a population of people wearing it well and no shortage of places in which to buy it all. Yet, for most guys seeking new threads, the default move is still to swing by one of LA’s beautiful outdoor malls. And while there’s nothing wrong with that (i.e. The Grove’s fairly new Todd Snyder store is definitely worth a visit), we want to suggest a different approach for your next shopping excursion — procuring from one of the city’s passionate, stylish and smaller retailers. To get you started, we’ve selected five of the best menswear shops in LA and included tips on where to continue shopping nearby.

American Rag American Rag

Forty-year-old American Rag has long been a City of Angels fashion institution. What began with a couple containers of clothing shipped to SoCal from France in 1984 has since grown into a cavernous store housing a treasure trove of both vintage and new apparel. On the vintage side, you’ll find ever-changing options for everyday wear and special occasions (think Coachella). On the new side, you can expect a little of everything, from classic offerings by the likes of Levi’s and Polo Ralph Lauren, to more modern streetwear, shoes, sneakers and accessories like sunglasses and hats. In other words, you can come here time and again, and you’re bound to find something new to take home.

Pro Tip: The block of La Brea that’s home to American Rag is one of LA’s best menswear destinations. Across the street you’ll find General Quarters (more on that below), timeless sunglasses at Garrett Leight, and high-end active and outdoor wear at Fjallraven, Arc’teryx and Aether. There’s also a Bonobos a half block to the north.

150 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

General Quarters General Quarters

As far as independent retail stores selling stylish, everyday menswear goes, General Quarters is one of LA’s founding fathers. Opened in 2010, years before its big-name neighbors moved in (see above), small but mighty General Quarters has proven its staying power. Inside, you’ll find a light-handed vintage Americana vibe and a tightly curated selection of timeless, rugged-meets-urban designs from mostly American-made brands. For example, the current stock offers shirts from Double RL and Filson, denim and outerwear from LA-based RGT, General Quarters’s own line of t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and jewelry, and odds-and-ends like candles, keychains and military-style metal storage boxes. Stop in and there’s also a good chance you’ll find owner Blair Lucio manning the ship.

153 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Positioned at the heart of Silver Lake’s Sunset Junction, Mohawk General Store is another longstanding LA favorite. Launched in 2008 by husband and wife creative team Kevin and Bo Carney, the General Store quickly became a go-to for masterfully curated homewares from artisan makers, select vintage furniture, art books and cult-favorite body products. More recently, the Carney’s grew the Mohawk brand by acquiring the storefront next door and launching Mohawk Man, a space dedicated entirely to menswear. And while their stocklist includes items from some more recognizable names like Dries Von Noten, Common Projects, Solomon, Carharrt and Jacquemus, Mohawk Man also carries a large array of lesser-known brands, making it one of the best shops to discover something new.

Pro Tip: Diagonally across the street from Mohawk Man, check out the Madewell Men’s store, then stroll five minutes more down Sunset Boulevard to reach the reliable wardrobe staples at Buck Mason.

4011 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Wittmore Wittmore

With three locations — one in Larchmont Village, one in Downtown LA’s Arts District and one in Malibu Country Mart — chances are you’re not too far from a Wittmore store right now. According to Paul C. Witt, the store’s founder, “Wittmore is a modern and approachable lifestyle shop, offering clean, smartly edited clothing, accessories, grooming supplies and gifts from brands with a global perspective.” Each store is spacious, approachable, bright and stocked with a nicely curated selection of brands, ranging from the well-known to the emerging. For starters, check out the timeless outdoor wear of Relwen, Alex Crane’s laidback, summery shirts, the “gentleman surfer” style of Paris-based Cuisse De Grenouille, and Sunray’s 100% cotton t-shirt and sweatshirts. And when the occasion arises to buy a gift for a buddy, brother or dad, Wittmore is a great place to start.

Pro Tip: If you visit Wittmore’s Malibu Country Mart location, stop by the outposts of other great menswear brands like Faherty, Outerknown and Double RL. If it’s their Larchmont Village location you pick, check out neighboring stores Corridor and Res Ipsa, too.

The Elder Statesman The Elder Statesman

The Elder Statesman is the only shop on this list selling exclusively their own label — and rightfully so because their wholly original, ultra high quality creations would eclipse anything displayed alongside them. Born in LA in 2007 with a line of cashmere blankets, The Elder Statesman expanded into a clothing brand that would go on to win founder Greg Chait the highly coveted CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2012. With a boost from the award, Chait continued to cement The Elder Statesman’s aesthetic (an alchemy of California-cool that’s simultaneously understated and playful) and opened their flagship store (a freestanding bungalow tucked away right of Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood’s Design District) in 2014. Today, most of their products are made at their facility in Downtown LA by master craftspeople, and much of it is still made of 100% cashmere, like their Simple Crew, Watchman Cap and Relaxed Hoodie.



Pro Tip: After The Elder Statesman, continue shopping on this newly revamped section of Melrose Ave. Big-name brands like Banana Republic, Rag & Bone and Lululemon all have stores within a few minute walk.