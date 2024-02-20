Whether you’re visiting Los Angeles or a local looking for a luxurious staycation, West Hollywood is the place to be. It’s in the heart of the city and also host to some of the very best hotels, whether you crave a historic property, incredible views or unparalleled food and drink (or all three, tbh). Though it’s hard to narrow it down with such an abundance of excellent options, these are our picks for the best hotels in this highly-coveted neighborhood.

As one of the oldest and most prestigious hotels in the entire city, Chateau Marmont is not cheap, so be prepared to pay upwards of $500 or more for even the simplest room (two-bedroom bungalows are in the $3,500-a-night range). But if that suits your budget, there’s nowhere more exclusive than the Chateau. Rooms are a little dated, as the hotel was originally built in 1927, but are still elegant, sophisticated and very private. Celebrities regularly host their own celebrations here, and the bar and restaurant are always packed the with Hollywood elite and those who want to be.

8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Sunset Tower Hotel Sunset Tower Hotel

Classic for a reason, the Sunset Tower Hotel has a Hollywood history that still draws plenty of patrons for that reason alone. With music and film stars like Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor as former regulars, this 1929 ode to Art Deco’s heights is still one of the best options in West Hollywood. Snag a tower suite for $600 to $700 and live large for the weekend with sweeping views of the city and old world luxury. Grab drinks at the Tower Bar for jazz piano at night.

8358 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Not to be confused with the Sunset Tower (both hotels draw their name from a proximity to Sunset Boulevard), the Marquis has just as much history hidden inside its walls. As a haven for the rock and roll scene that began to erupt on the strip in ‘60s and ‘70s, this property’s proximity to clubs like Whisky a Go Go meant touring musicians would hole up here to get away from groupies. Stalwarts like Jeff Beck, Phil Collins, Sting, Iron Maiden and Metallica were all frequent guests, and even later day stars like Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters, Trent Reznor, and Courtney Love all became fixtures. Spacious villas, suites and the on-site restaurant Cavatina are all draws beyond the music history. Villas range from $600 to $2,000 a night.

1200 Alta Loma Rd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

One of the last bastions of classic boutique hospitality in West Hollywood, Petit Ermitage sits squarely inside the Norma Triangle, just one block behind Santa Monica Blvd. This gives it a sense of remove and seclusion, even though it’s still steps away from one of the best nightlife strips in the world. With 80 suites that are all unique and a sprawling private rooftop with a saltwater pool, bar and restaurant, Petit Ermitage is ideal for long-stay visitors or a splurge-worthy night out on the town. Rooms range from $500 but go up to $1,250 for some of the nicer suites.

8822 Cynthia St, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Notable for its rooftop bar, Harriet’s, and lush greenery throughout the property, the 1 Hotel’s commitment to sustainable principles makes this newer two-tower complex a haven for environmentally-conscious travelers. What could be more LA than a hotel partnering with Angel City Lumber to recover over 75 tons of wood from fallen trees to use in their property design? Rates begin around $500 but can go up to $2,000+ for panoramic suites.

8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

With a rooftop pool and a history as one of the first hotels built on the strip, the Andaz makes a case for itself as one of the more upscale brands from Hyatt’s portfolio. Get your Hyatt points alongside a bespoke experience with this location’s art gallery and suites with upgrades like large balconies, marble tubs and floor-to-ceiling views of the Sunset Strip or Hollywood hills. Rooms start around $300 a night and top out at just less than $2,000 for the two-bedroom suite.

8401 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

King suite in The Pendry Christian Horan Photography

One of the newest hotels on the Sunset Strip, Pendry checks a lot of boxes with a members-only club, rooftop pool and three restaurants, including Merois, an offering from Wolfgang Puck himself. Along with hotel rooms, Pendry also includes a few residential buildings, so long-stay guests can always outfit themselves with a condo in the heart of West Hollywood, if so desired. As for the hotel, room types range from Sunset and Piazza views to Hollywood Hills and Skyline setups, all of which clock in around $500 to $600. Speciality three and four bedroom suites are also available for upwards of $5,000.

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

The West Hollywood Edition Premier Villa Suite The West Hollywood Edition

Another one of the newest hotels on the strip, The Edition was built in 2019 and opened right before the pandemic, weathering what was a crisis moment for the entire hospitality industry, especially on the luxury side of things. But this property has easily bounced back with the resurgence of travel, mostly because it’s an absolutely stunning property and comes complete with the lobby bar, a ground floor restaurant from Michelin-starred chef John Fraser in Ardor and The Roof, a bar and restaurant with views of the Sunset Strip. Rooms begin at $600 but can go up to $5,000 for premier villa suites. Edition hotels are part of the Marriott family, so it’s another chance to rack up those points.

9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069