Leisure > Food

Where to Go for Lunch in Downtown LA

An array of pastries and LA’s original food hall are waiting for you

By Wendy Lee
January 30, 2024 6:05 am
Burrata Salad with slices of bread
Don't miss out on these LA lunch spots
Wendy Lee

Downtown LA has long been a desirable dining destination catering to residents, commuters and nighttime theater goers. Packed into an area less than six square miles are hundreds of establishments serving food from all over the world and ranging in price from cheap to extravagant. The options are pretty fantastic for lunchtime diners, whether you’re looking to eat solo or take an important client out on the expense account. Here are eight delicious options for lunch in Downtown LA.

Pine and Crane's popcorn chicken
Pine and Crane’s popcorn chicken
Pine and Crane

Pine and Crane DTLA

This casual Taiwanese restaurant in South Park is always busy, but don’t let the long lines deter you. Order at the front, grab a table and each item will quickly appear on your table as it’s ready. The indoor space melts easily into the outdoors, making the whole place feel bright and airy. It’s ideal for a casual lunch with colleagues or friends. DTLA is the second outpost for this concept (which was started in Silver Lake), so the menus are similar but not identical. At this location, be sure to order the popcorn chicken, dan dan noodles, pan fried pork buns and forbidden rice pudding for dessert.

1120 S Grand Ave Suite 101

Marugame Monzo

Once again, expect a line at this popular restaurant in Little Tokyo — but once you try their handmade udon, you’ll know it was all worth it. A highlight at Marugame Monzo is the opportunity to watch as the noodles are being made, which start as dough balls and are transformed into long, thick, chewy udon. The star of the show is sea urchin udon drowning in a savory, creamy sauce and topped with salmon eggs. If you’re not into sea urchin, there are almost 30 different hot and cold udon dishes to choose from. Your lunch won’t be complete without the traditional side of tempura, so be sure to get at least one order.

329 1st St

Neon signs hanging from inside of the Grand Central Market
Grand Central Market
JUANITA HONG/Grand Central Market

Grand Central Market

If you’re hungry but can’t decide what you want, head to LA’s original food hall, Grand Central Market. With 40 food vendors, you’re bound to find something to eat. The 105-year-old market offers everything from pupusas to pizza, all for a reasonable price. Keep in mind that Grand Central market isn’t air conditioned, so it’s not optimal during LA’s hot summers.

For authentic carnitas tacos, head to Tacos Tumbras A Tomas. These aren’t tiny street tacos but seriously generous portions of meat on a large tortilla. Sticky Rice serves delicious Thai food with just the right amount of spice. And traditional Salvadoran food can be found at Sarita’s Pupuseria, one of the market’s oldest vendors.

317 S Broadway

Everyone Will Love These LA Vegan Restaurants
Everyone Will Love These LA Vegan Restaurants
 Feast on plant-based hoagies, pastas and more
Poori Aloo
Poori aloo at Badmaash
Badmaash

Badmaash

Recognized with a Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide, Badmaash is the rare Indian restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles. The menu is a mix of traditional Indian fare along with a few creative contributions like chicken tikka poutine and chili cheese naan. While the classic veggie samosa is good, the butter chicken version is a true winner. The chicken tikka masala and saag paneer are also long-time favorites of guests. If you can make it for weekend brunch, definitely order the poori aloo, a Punjabi dish consisting of fried dough surrounded by small servings of stewed veggies like potatoes and lentils.

108 W 2nd St

Urth Caffe

You decided to skip breakfast, regret it and now you’re craving morning fare. Urth Caffe is the ideal lunch spot for breakfast lovers or anyone with a killer sweet tooth. With a large menu that can accommodate all kinds of diets and a pastry case to drool over, there is something here for everyone. Popular breakfast items include the eggs salmone and rustic poached eggs, which are nicely complemented by a latte topped with beautifully detailed foam art. And there are plenty of traditional lunch entrees to choose from, including salads, sandwiches and pizzas.

Factory Kitchen

Located in a fairly ugly industrial building in the Arts District is a restaurant serving some of the best housemade pasta in Los Angeles. The minimalist decor at Factory Kitchen keeps the focus on just one thing — seriously good Northern Italian food. All the pasta is made at a counter in plain view of guests, so be sure to take a peek.

Order the mandilli de seta, a handkerchief egg pasta served with pesto. Then round out the meal with focaccina and a salad, and your lunch will be perfect. If you can’t enjoy one of the creative craft cocktails with lunch, be sure to come back for dinner.

1300 Factory Pl

Seating area of Manuela
Manuela
Wendy Lee

Manuela

When you’re looking for lunch in a historic building surrounded by art, make a reservation at Manuela. This repurposed flour mill is home to the Hauser & Wirth gallery, and at its center is a Southern-inspired restaurant with rustic decor that’s heavy on wildflowers. The best time to come here is for a boozy brunch on the weekends, but it’s also a lovely spot for celebrating a special occasion with colleagues.

Do not skip the barbecued oysters as a starter. If you’re looking for a lighter lunch, the arugula and burrata salads are perfect. For something heartier, the shrimp roll is the way to go. Do allow time after your meal to enjoy the free galleries and the kitchen garden.

907 E 3rd St

close-up of inside of a pastry case with different colored pastries
Bottega Louie’s pastry case
Wendy Lee

Bottega Louie

Your first challenge at Bottega Louie is getting past the pastry counter — in fact, the colorful pastries really are the decor in this high-ceilinged space with unadorned white walls. But if you can get to your table to check out the menu, you’ll find a nice selection of pizzas and pastas and a few heartier entrees. For a splurge, order the tartufo pizza topped with black truffle mushroom pâté. And if you want to reminisce about a trip to Rome, try the cacio e pepe. It is practically a requirement to save room for a pastry with the macarons being highly recommended.

700 S Grand Ave

More Like This

Interior of Silver Springs
Where to Work Out in West Hollywood
View of city and trails during sunset from Runyon Canyon Park
5 Los Angeles Hiking Trails That Won’t Disappoint
Marble bar with bright blue chairs and shelves with art and bottles of various spirits
How Bar Cecil Became the Hottest Reservation in Palm Springs
Micah Wexler cooking chicken on a grill.
Micah Wexler’s Pasture Project Is the Best Chicken for Home Cooking

Leisure > Food
Los Angeles > Food
Wendy Lee is an award-winning travel writer based in Newport Beach, California. She's called Southern California home for over forty years and loves exploring every nook and cranny of it. Her work has appeared in publications...Read More

Most Popular

A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
Bill Belichick and Andy Reid chat before a game.
Bill Belichick Replacing Andy Reid in KC Is Pure Football Fantasy
Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round
The Rolling Stones
A New Book Shows a Very Different Side of the Rolling Stones
a collage of grooming products on white marble background
Now’s the Perfect Time to Refresh Your Grooming Routine
Don't sleep on these cities, foodies
A Foodie Guide to 11 Lesser-Known US Cities

Recommended

Suggested for you

A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
Bill Belichick and Andy Reid chat before a game.
Bill Belichick Replacing Andy Reid in KC Is Pure Football Fantasy
Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round
The Rolling Stones
A New Book Shows a Very Different Side of the Rolling Stones
a collage of grooming products on white marble background
Now’s the Perfect Time to Refresh Your Grooming Routine
Don't sleep on these cities, foodies
A Foodie Guide to 11 Lesser-Known US Cities

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

20 Chefs to Watch in 2024, According to Some of the Biggest Names in the Industry

20 Chefs to Watch in 2024, According to Some of the Biggest Names in the Industry

Dim sum brunch at Far East photographed in Rockville, Maryland on August 27, 2023

Where to Eat Dim Sum in New York City

Burrata Salad with slices of bread

Where to Go for Lunch in Downtown LA

New Museum

13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.