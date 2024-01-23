Where to Go for Brunch in Malibu Right Now

When it comes to brunch in Los Angeles, the beachy side of town is definitely ahead of the curve. Wherever you’re based in the city, driving that extra 20 to 30 minutes on the weekend in order to get an excellent, decadent, boozy take on breakfast is always going to be a better call when ocean views are involved. Though making the trek out to Malibu can be lengthy, between snagging a table over the water, some seriously stellar culinary options and the laidback vibe, it’s more than worth the effort. Here’s some of our top picks for where to get a midday meal if you venture out to the beach.

Geoffrey’s Sharon Amos

This is bougie Malibu brunch at its finest: upscale, a cliffside spot with ocean views, expansive patios and a Mediterranean feel. This space was formerly the historic Holiday House hotel, and all that old-world glamor is intact at Geoffrey’s. Since you’re waterfront already, go for their famous crab Benedict on a toasted croissant, the lobster quiche or Geoffrey’s paella. Just make sure you get there before 3 p.m. to get the brunch menu — though dinner begins at 4 p.m. and is fantastic too.

27400 Pacific Coast Highway

Once a local gem, an appearance on Vanderpump Rules has turned the Inn of the Seventh Ray into more of a buzzy, always-on spot. That’s okay, though, because this mountainside hippie enclave seems to always have another layer of patios tucked away somewhere for seemingly infinite space. Make sure you make a reservation, though. With both a standard breakfast buffet option and a vegetarian one, as well as whole sections of the menu dedicated to gluten-free and vegan practices, Seventh Ray is a great place for picky eaters, woo-woo aficionados and nature lovers. Stop at the gift shop on your way out for some tarot cards and crystals.

128 Old Topanga Canyon Road

Duke’s Malibu Duke’s Malibu

Already a beloved spot for Taco Tuesday ($7 fish tacos, grilled or fried), the breakfast menu at Duke’s is fancy enough for out-of-town guests or a special occasion meal. Sunday Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes classics like the banana and mac nut pancakes, and a breakfast burrito with bacon, pinto beans, salsa and potatoes. If you’re out on the patio, the waves are so close you might even feel a salty spray. It doesn’t get more Malibu than that.

21150 Pacific Coast Highway

Classic and casual, Malibu Seafood boasts some of the freshest seafood in the whole city, with almost everything they’re serving up caught earlier that day. That’s why the line will snake all the way around this unassuming little shack, and people will happily bring their food to the upper patio full of picnic tables to eat it right away. The classic order here is the two-piece fish and chips with fries, but an extra $10 will get you the seafood combination, which comes with shrimp, scallops and squid along with the fish and chips.

25653 CA-1

Down in the thick of Malibu’s central square, a hidden away salad and sandwich joint is the real place to see celebrities, the scions of healthy eating. The Chinese salad here is renowned throughout Malibu, but you can also get hearty sandwiches here like prosciutto and caprese or a BLTA, as well as grain bowls, vegetarian and vegan sandwiches, and fresh juices and smoothies. Stick around the Malibu Country Mart for epic people watching, or take your brunch down to the beach for a meal with a view.

3835 Cross Creek Road

Malibu Farm Malibu Farm

One of the newcomers to the restaurant scene in the city, the Malibu Farm setup actually encompasses two options: Malibu Farm Cafe is the walk-in, counter-service-only spot at the end of the pier, while Malibu Farm Restaurant is the more formal table-service option at the start of the pier. Both feature delicious farm-to-table ingredients and offer great views, so take your pick, just keep in mind brunch at Malibu Farm Restaurant shuts down on the early side at 11:30 a.m., with a lunch menu beginning at noon.

23000 Pacific Coast Highway

The Malibu outpost of Marmalade Cafe is the kind of place that was destined to be a brunch spot, with its cozy, rustic decor and massive weekend brunch menu full of scrambles, specialty pancakes, Benedicts and Bloody Marys. Expect to see plenty of local families and Pepperdine students out to brunch with their visiting parents. Luckily, their brunch begins at 8 a.m. on the weekends so there’s plenty of time to accommodate everyone.

3894 Cross Creek Road

You’re coming here for the views, so don’t be surprised when parking costs are high and the wait is long. Dubbed “Paradise Cove” for a reason, this little enclave is definitely more of a destination spot for out-of-town visitors than locals, but the chance to eat out on the sand at this historic beach never goes out of style. If you want to stay longer, chaise lounges, palapas and beach umbrellas are available for rent — but again, it costs a pretty penny.

28128 Pacific Coast Highway

Mastro’s crab cake Benedict RALPH SMITH STUDIO

Ready for a splurge? Mastro’s Ocean Club is another place to get some of the best views and service in Malibu. Yes, it’s part of the Mastro’s chain, but settled into a historic restaurant location in Malibu, there’s a boutique feel to this location. Please note the dress code is strictly upscale attire, with no beachwear, athletic apparel or loungewear allowed. While you’re here, definitely go for a surf-and-turf comb like Oysters Rockefeller and a New York strip steak, or lobster bisque with a bone-in ribeye. Cocktails and champagne are also a must, and the brunch menu runs 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

18412 Pacific Coast Highway

All the way out past Zuma Beach, this super casual seafood spot is a destination for motorcycle riders along the PCH, and has been featured in films like Point Break, Iron Man 3 and the Fast and Furious franchise. Similar to Malibu Seafood, the ultra fresh fish is the thing to get, and you’ll order at the counter, grab a drink from the cooler, and take everything outside to one of the many picnic tables for a sunny lunch right across the street from the beach.

42505 CA-1

This is the best breakfast burrito in Malibu, hands down — and possibly in all of Los Angeles. It might also be the best hangover cure in the city? Lily’s is still owned and run by founder Lily Castro and her family, and the special El Salvadoran salsa they serve alongside the burritos is part of why this little Point Dume cafe routinely gets praised by the community and pretty much anyone who tries the food. They open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, serving up breakfast burritos and other Mexican classics all day until 6:30 p.m.

29211 Heathercliff Road

Up through the canyons of Kanan Dume and closer to the Agoura Hills side of things in the unincorporated community of Cornell, the Old Place has been a staple for Malibu locals and beach visitors since Tom Runyon (yes, that Runyon) opened it back in 1970. Famously serving only steak and clams for years, the menu has now expanded significantly, but the rustic feel of what was the area’s original country store and post office remains. Closed Monday to Wednesday, the Old Western setting comes alive on the weekends, with brunch beginning at 9:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Definitely make a reservation here, or be prepared to wait.

29983 Mulholland Highway