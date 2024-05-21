The 7 Best Flea Markets in LA

Los Angeles is a haven for vintage shopping. There’s the obvious front runner, the Rose Bowl Flea Market, which has become an institution and is renowned as one of the best secondhand shopping destinations in the world. During the last 50 years, this monthly Pasadena event has grown to include more than 2,500 vendors who gather on the outskirts of the venue and peddle their wares for thousands of attendees.

But beyond the Rose Bowl event, the rest of the city is filled with equally bustling vintage markets. Aside from the influx of materials designed and sourced for Hollywood sets, this city is already design-focused, inhabited by people with style and means, who also have a tendency to change their home decor, furnishings and wardrobes quite frequently. That means the gems you can find here are pretty much unparalleled.

Plus, the vendors are wanderers who scour the small towns and rural communities scattered throughout California and bring back the cream of the crop. Because they’ve already done the digging, all that’s left to do is pick a flea market and prepare to stumble upon some pretty incredible finds. Here are our suggestions for the best places to get your next perfect piece of vintage furniture, clothing or art.

Rose Bowl Flea Market

This flea is so popular that you literally have to buy a ticket to make sure you’ll get in; it’s only $12 for admission and allows you to enter starting at 9 a.m. If you’re a very serious thrifter and want to get there right when it starts, VIP tickets are available for entry between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.. This flea is so large (more than seven miles total if you walked the entire thing) that it’s broken up into color-coded areas that designate what’s for sale. The orange and white areas tend to be the most popular because that’s where the antique furniture and vintage clothes are concentrated, but the entire flea is definitely worth checking out if you’ve never been. Parking is free and cash is king; mark the second Sunday of the month and pre-order your tickets online to make sure you get in. Final note: this flea is very kid-friendly and children under 12 even get in free.

1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena

Melrose Trading Greenway Arts Alliance

Another standby in the vintage shopping circuit in Los Angeles, Melrose Trading Post is a permanent weekly flea market that pops up every Sunday in the heart of West Hollywood, aka the parking lot at Fairfax High School. This flea is much more focused on vintage clothing and jewelry and features tons of local makers, though there’s still vintage furniture and antique goods on site as well. The $8 admission fee will get you access to the event anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the market runs every Sunday no matter the weather. But because it’s Southern California, rain isn’t much of a worry anyway.

7850 Melrose Ave

Take note of the new address for this market, as it recently moved from a longtime location at John Marshall High School to the rooftop of Vintage Land, which houses a permanent antique mall on the ground floor. That extra level of shopping plus free admission, free parking and the fact that this market happens every weekend on both Saturday and Sunday make it a shoo-in for eastsiders who are looking for something fun to do during their time off. Aside from a bevy of makers and curators offering handmade art, housewares, collectibles and antiques, this location also boasts a full bar, food vendors and a mocktail menu. Located on the rooftop at Vintage Land, there’s also plenty of views of the city to be had, making it a great choice for tourists and visitors, toowe .

1030 Alpine St

This is the rare flea market that also takes place on a Friday, a boon for weekday shoppers who don’t want to brave the crowds on Saturday and Sunday. The market is hosted right in the heart of Silverlake and Echo Park in the parking lot of Taix restaurant, which is conveniently at the junction of Alvarado and Sunset Blvd. Vinyl, turntables and food vendors make this market a peak Los Angeles moment, and there’s so many great vintage t-shirts available it’s almost impossible to head home without one. Hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

1911 Sunset Blvd

Long Beach Antique Market Picasa

Never count Long Beach out. As one of the most vibrant and eclectic communities in the greater Los Angeles area, this antique market is a huge contender in the secondhand shopping space and worth the drive even if it’s a bit farther south than most events. Tickets are only sold at the event, but parking is free and there’s always food and beer available. The size of this market is incredible, too, with 20 acres of vendors spread out at the Long Beach Veterans Stadium, and the price points are a lot lower than what you’ll find at central hubs like Silverlake and Los Feliz. Seriously, as long as you can make your way through a little bit of weekend traffic, this event does not disappoint. Hours run from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Sunday, and like the Rose Bowl Flea Market, you can pay an extra $5 to enter early — between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. — to get a jump on all the other shoppers.

4901 E. Conant St., Long Beach

If you live in the valley or near Malibu, there’s a local option for you that pops up every fourth Sunday of the month. Run by two women with a love for vintage shopping who were a little weary of driving around LA on the weekend to get to other antique events, this is the best place for secondhand shopping in the Valley. Started back in 2012, it now takes place at Pierce College and includes more than 200 vendors.

Victory Blvd at Mason Avenue, Woodland Hills

While the competition for a flea market in Pasadena is understandably stiff, this market at the City College is a sweet little alternative to the behemoth that takes place over at the Rose Bowl. With more than 400 vendors and free admission, it’s the perfect place to spend a few hours strolling around on Saturday doing some window shopping or stocking up on used records. There’s a pretty epic record swap component built into this particular event, so music lovers should come prepared to get sucked into the 50+ vendors peddling music memorabilia, CDs, DVDs and, yes, plenty of vinyl. This one takes place the first Sunday of every month, except January because of the influx of visitors for the Rose Bowl parade.

1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena