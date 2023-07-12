Amazon's latest Prime Day event is here, offering a massive two-day sale, and this guide cuts through the noise to highlight the most worthwhile discounts across tech, home, style and wellness categories.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Last Updated: 12:25 p.m. And just like that, Prime Day is coming to a close. The two-day event, which runs Oct. 6-7, ends tonight, and with it, your chance to score deals on top brands like Apple, Ninja, Bose and more than you won’t find anywhere else.

We’ve already spent multiple days scrubbing the Amazon interface to round up a ton of Amazon Prime Day deals worth your time and hard-earned cash, so that you can take full advantage of the discounts while you still can. Below, you’ll find the fruits of our labor — all that’s left is for you to hop into the metaphorical ring yourself and start swiping whatever headphones, air purifiers or teeth whitening strips you might need before 11:59 PM tonight.



We’ll be here every step of the way, coaching you through the veritable mass of discounts on categories like home, tech, kitchen appliances, apparel and more in real time — and delivering as many new ones as we can before the bell rings.

Don’t think you need the assist? Feel free to tap into the expanse of deals yourself here, but below, you’ll find the best Amazon Prime Day deals you should be shopping.

Be forewarned: Discounts may change quickly and could be subject to the specific size or style you choose, and products may sell out. Happy spending!

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

The Best Apple Prime Day Deals

The Best Headphones Prime Day Deals

The Best Style Prime Day Deals

Best Wellness + Grooming Prime Day Deals

The Best Tech Prime Day Deals

The Best Fitness and Supplement Prime Day Deals

The Best Kitchen and Home Prime Day Deals

The Editors Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing. More from The Editors »