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Amazon’s Prime Day Ends Tonight. Here Are Over 40 Deals to Shop Before It Does.

Amazon's (second) annual blowout is ending soon. Here are the deals on tech, apparel, fitness and more you shouldn't miss.

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated October 7, 2026 10:23 am EDT
A grid of fifteen products including a blue Water Boy drink mix, a navy jacket, an Apple AirTag, a laptop, headphones, a New Balance sneaker, a KitchenAid mixer, an Apple Watch, a wok, Dior Sauvage cologne, an espresso machine, sunglasses, jeans, a Theragun, and a navy polo shirt.
The Amazon Prime Day deals are on.
Amazon

The Gist

Amazon's latest Prime Day event is here, offering a massive two-day sale, and this guide cuts through the noise to highlight the most worthwhile discounts across tech, home, style and wellness categories.

Key Takeaways

  • The Prime Day sale runs for two days, from Oct. 6-7.
  • The article provides a curated selection of significant discounts on products from various categories, including Apple, headphones, style and kitchen appliances.
  • Shoppers are advised that discounts can change rapidly and products may sell out.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Last Updated: 12:25 p.m. And just like that, Prime Day is coming to a close. The two-day event, which runs Oct. 6-7, ends tonight, and with it, your chance to score deals on top brands like Apple, Ninja, Bose and more than you won’t find anywhere else.

We’ve already spent multiple days scrubbing the Amazon interface to round up a ton of Amazon Prime Day deals worth your time and hard-earned cash, so that you can take full advantage of the discounts while you still can. Below, you’ll find the fruits of our labor — all that’s left is for you to hop into the metaphorical ring yourself and start swiping whatever headphones, air purifiers or teeth whitening strips you might need before 11:59 PM tonight.

We’ll be here every step of the way, coaching you through the veritable mass of discounts on categories like home, tech, kitchen appliances, apparel and more in real time — and delivering as many new ones as we can before the bell rings.

Don’t think you need the assist? Feel free to tap into the expanse of deals yourself here, but below, you’ll find the best Amazon Prime Day deals you should be shopping.

Be forewarned: Discounts may change quickly and could be subject to the specific size or style you choose, and products may sell out. Happy spending!

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

The Best Apple Prime Day Deals

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro)
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro)
AMazon : $599 $499
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds
Amazon : $249 $179
Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Headphones
Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Headphones
AMazon : $549 $429
Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 44mm Smartwatch
Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 44mm Smartwatch
Amazon : $279 $229
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 Chip
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 Chip
Amazon : $1,299 $1,099
Apple AirTag Tracker (2nd Generation)
Apple AirTag Tracker (2nd Generation)
Amazon : $29 $24

The Best Headphones Prime Day Deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Amazon : $179 $129
Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Amazon : $300 $150
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Canceling Headphones
Amazon : $400 $198
Nothing Noise-Canceling Headphones
Nothing Noise-Canceling Headphones
Amazon : $299 $189

The Best Style Prime Day Deals

Seiko Essentials Quartz Date Watch
Seiko Essentials Quartz Date Watch
Amazon : $265 $175
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Standard Crewneck
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Standard Crewneck
Amazon : $98 $69
Gap 90’s Loose Heavyweight Twill Pant
Gap 90’s Loose Heavyweight Twill Pant
Amazon : $80 $35
Our Legacy Camion Boots
Our Legacy Camion Boots
Amazon : $760 $608
Oakley OO9438 Eyejacket Redux Sunglasses
Oakley OO9438 Eyejacket Redux Sunglasses
Amazon : $186 $140
The North Face Thermoball Hooded Jacket
The North Face Thermoball Hooded Jacket
Amazon : $250 $166
Sebago Classic Dan Loafer Shoes
Sebago Classic Dan Loafer Shoes
Amazon : $250 $220
Madewell 1991 Straight Jeans
Madewell 1991 Straight Jeans
Amazon : $148 $83
Naadam The Original Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Naadam The Original Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Amazon : $98 $78
Corridor Reverse Tweed Snow Check Shacket
Corridor Reverse Tweed Snow Check Shacket
Amazon : $245 $196
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Amazon : $398 $324
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
Amazon : $105 $81
NN07 Sonny Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
NN07 Sonny Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Amazon : $295 $204
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Brief (5-Pack)
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Brief (5-Pack)
Amazon : $70 $40
Persol PO3048S Rectangular Sunglasses
Persol PO3048S Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon : $314 $157
New Balance Made In USA 990 V6 Sneakers
New Balance Made In USA 990 V6 Sneakers
Amazon : $200 $175
Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette
Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette
Amazon : $105 $74
Lacoste Original Cotton Pique Polo
Lacoste Original Cotton Pique Polo
Amazon : $115 $56

Best Wellness + Grooming Prime Day Deals

Therabody TheraGun Prime Massage Gun
Therabody TheraGun Prime Massage Gun
Amazon : $330 $200
Nutrafol Men Hair Growth Supplements
Nutrafol Men Hair Growth Supplements
AMAZON : $88 $70
Malin+Goetz Aluminum-Free Eucalyptus Deodorant
Malin+Goetz Aluminum-Free Eucalyptus Deodorant
Amazon : $25 $20
Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 Hybrid Face Trimmer
Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 Hybrid Face Trimmer
Amazon : $40 $30
Crest 3D Teeth Whitening Strips
Crest 3D Teeth Whitening Strips
Amazon : $46 $35
Oral-B iO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B iO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Amazon : $70 $55

The Best Tech Prime Day Deals

Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker
Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon : $399 $279
Amazon Ember Artline 55″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Amazon Ember Artline 55″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Amazon : $900 $500
TCL 55″ NXTVISION Series Picture Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
TCL 55″ NXTVISION Series Picture Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon : $1,000 $600
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera
Amazon : $579 $469
Amazon Kindle (16 GB)
Amazon Kindle (16 GB)
Amazon : $150 $104
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar GPS Watch
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar GPS Watch
Amazon : $400 $271

The Best Fitness and Supplement Prime Day Deals

Momentous Creatine Monohydrate Powder
Momentous Creatine Monohydrate Powder
Amazon : $43 $34
Orgain Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides Powder
Orgain Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides Powder
AMazon : $24 $19
Waterboy Weekend Recovery Electrolyte Mix
Waterboy Weekend Recovery Electrolyte Mix
Amazon : $25 $20
Nature Made Fish Oil Omega 3 Supplements
Nature Made Fish Oil Omega 3 Supplements
AMazon : $19 $13

The Best Kitchen and Home Prime Day Deals

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Amazon : $390 $270
Chefman 6 Quart Compact Air Fryer
Chefman 6 Quart Compact Air Fryer
Amazon : $120 $60
Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Studio Gooseneck Electric Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Studio Gooseneck Electric Kettle
Amazon : $200 $160
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon : $690 $500
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon : $400 $300
iRobot Roomba 415X Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo
iRobot Roomba 415X Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo
Amazon : $800 $399
Hydro Flask Insulated Stainless Steel 32 oz Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Insulated Stainless Steel 32 oz Water Bottle
Amazon : $50 $35
Made In 13″ Seasoned Carbon Steel Wok
Made In 13″ Seasoned Carbon Steel Wok
Amazon : $149 $99
Field Company Double Burner Cast Iron 16.5″ Flat Top Griddle
Field Company Double Burner Cast Iron 16.5″ Flat Top Griddle
Amazon : $325 $260
De’Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine
De’Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine
Amazon : $1,300 $1,000
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The Editors

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