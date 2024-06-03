Leisure > Style

These Affordable Menswear Essentials Will Complete Your Summer Wardrobe

Less money spent on clothes mens more money to spend on Strawberitas

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 3, 2024 12:08 pm
Summer Essentials
Your summer wardrobe is lacking.
InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

And just like that, summer is here. Rays of sunshine are beaming down — time to crank the air conditioner, lather up with some sunscreen and take stock of your summer wardrobe. Chances are, there are some holes that will come to plague your summer Friday plans if you’re not careful. A multi-purpose linen shirt here, a pair of shorts that you feel comfortable in there.

The Affordable Summer Essentials You Need

The Everyday Short: Madewell 5 1/2″ Linen Everywear Shorts, $68
The Summerweight Button-Down: Todd Snyder Classic Fit Summerweight Favorite Shirt, $148 $99
The Lose-able Sunglasses: Huckberry Cruisers Sunglasses, $45
The Beachified Birkenstocks: Birkenstock Boston EVA Clogs, $60
The Down-to-Clown Knit Polo: Abercrombie & Fitch Crochet-Style Button-Through Sweater Polo, $90
The Office-Appropriate Summer Trousers: Uniqlo x JW Anderson Linen-Blend Relaxed Pants, $60 $50

Here’s the thing: filling out the gaps in your closet doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. To prove our point, we’ve rounded up six common menswear essentials that every guy should have. From EVA Birks to the best shorts on the market to the classic A&F knit polo, here are six essentials, all under $100, to help round our your summer wardrobe.

Shop Summer Essentials

The Everyday Short: Madewell 5 1/2″ Linen Everywear Shorts
The Everyday Short: Madewell 5 1/2″ Linen Everywear Shorts
Madewell : $68

Why you need it: Because it’s summer, and those gams are gonna get hot. Between all the Baggie noise, finding the right pair of shorts can be tricky, but Madewell’s Everywear joints make letting the thighs breathe a total cakewalk. They’re the perfect length, cooling to the touch and ultra-versatile.

How to style it: The beauty of well-fitting shorts is that they work with almost anything — pairing with a louche linen shirt and fisherman sandals are our look of choice this summer, but they’ll do just fine with your favorite tee and chucks.

The Summerweight Button-Down: Todd Snyder Classic Fit Summerweight Favorite Shirt
The Summerweight Button-Down: Todd Snyder Classic Fit Summerweight Favorite Shirt
Todd Snyder : $148$99

Why you need it: You might think that you’re already set in the oxford department, but have you considered a button-down that you won’t immediately sweat through? Todd’s summerweight favorite shirt is cut from a breezy cotton, and in a classic fit, drapes off the body in a way that’d make Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley jealous. If you need something more neutral than a banker blue, try the classic white, instead.

How to style it: Embrace the “un-” method of dressing — untucked, unbuttoned, unbothered.

The Lose-able Shades: Huckberry Cruisers Sunglasses
The Lose-able Shades: Huckberry Cruisers Sunglasses
Huckberry : $45

Why you need it: Sunglasses for summer are a no-brainer, but unless you’ve got a point to prove (or are really, really good at hanging on to your stuff) a $400 pair of shades is a suspect investment. Huckberry’s Cruisers have a classic, 1950s look that’ll only run you $45 to replace when you inevitably lose them at the beach/backyard BBQ/bar.

How to style it: Slip them on and let it rock.

The Beachified Birkenstocks: Birkenstock Boston EVA
The Beachified Birkenstocks: Birkenstock Boston EVA
Birkenstock : $60

Why you need it: Birkenstock Boston clogs have become the de facto “cool guy’ slip-on in recent years, but sand and surf are sure to do a number on the supple leather they typically come in. Circumvent the issue with a pair of chic, very washable EVA Bostons instead…for only $60, no less.

How to style it: Pair with your favorite swim trunks, a pair of flowing linen trousers or maybe even a very oversized pair of jorts and a cutoff. All the kids are doing it.

The Down to Clown Knit Polo: Abercrombie & Fitch Crochet-Style Button-Through Sweater Polo
The Down to Clown Knit Polo: Abercrombie & Fitch Crochet-Style Button-Through Sweater Polo
Abercrombie & Fitch : $90

Why you need it: If you’re still unsure as to why you might need Abercrombie & Fitch’s best-selling knit polo at this point, we don’t know how to help you. The style has become synonymous with summer livin’, especially when it involves a cold drink in hand.

How to style it: The shortest of shorts — maybe even a matching pair — or the widest-legged of jeans should equally compliment this boxy polo.

The Office-Appropriate Summer Trousers: Uniqlo x JW Anderson Linen-Blend Relaxed Pants
The Office-Appropriate Summer Trousers: Uniqlo x JW Anderson Linen-Blend Relaxed Pants
Uniqlo : $60$50

Why you need it: We can’t stop raving about these Uniqlo x JW Anderson pants, mostly because they’re essentially a pair of designer linen trousers for just $50. Cut relaxed (and we mean relaxed), they’re dressy enough to wear to the office and look killer with a tank. If cotton is more your speed, there’s always the wide-fit pleated chinos.

How to style it: An aforementioned tank will instantly make you look ten times as ripped in these high-waisted pants. Or, play it safe with a ribbed polo or sensible linen sweater.

More Like This

Public Rec
Review: Public Rec’s Flex Shorts Deliver Unmatched Wearability
Merch
Closet Constructor: Think Merch Is Dead? Okay, Boomer.
Father's Day Gift Guide
The Best Father’s Day Gifts to Bestow on Every Dad in Your Life
A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals.
These Memorial Day Sales Are Still Live

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Herschel Supply Co. Duffle Bag
This Versatile Herschel Duffle Is Now Just $45

$100$45

Rhone shirts
If You Like Rhone, Buy in Bulk

From Our Partner

GARRETT LEIGHT Black Byrne Sunglasses
Save $131 on Garrett Leight’s Luxe Sunnies

$254$385

Howler Bros Corduroy Shorts
We Didn’t Know These Discounted Cord Shorts Were Chill Like That

$69$51

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Connor McDavid of the Oilers, who are vying for a spot in the NHL's Stanley Cup Final 
Ball Is in NHL’s Court With NBA on Hold
Genesis Neolun concept
Genesis's Upcoming GV90 Could Reshape the High-End SUV World
The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.
The Best Movies, TV and Music for June
The dry-aged Jorge ribsteak from Flannery Beef
Michelin-Starred Kitchens Prefer These Dry-Aged Steaks
an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Summer Essentials

These Affordable Menswear Essentials Will Complete Your Summer Wardrobe

Public Rec

Review: Public Rec’s Flex Shorts Deliver Unmatched Wearability

Merch

Closet Constructor: Think Merch Is Dead? Okay, Boomer.

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Summer Speakers to Yeti Coolers: The 15 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco