Culture > Design

The 7 Best Low-Profile Air Conditioners That Won’t Disrupt Your Home’s Aesthetic

Stylish, smart and impressively quiet

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated June 3, 2024 10:39 am
The July A/C, one of the seven best modern air conditioning units.
Time to retire your clunky old AC unit.
July

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We’re not ashamed to admit that sometimes we buy things solely for the look. Even we are susceptible to glossy Instagram advertisements and most direct-to-consumer brand aesthetics (and, yes, we know they all look the same!) But we can’t help that our brains are soothed by minimalist design and sans-serif text.

If there’s one product category that’s overdue for the DTC treatment, it’s air conditioners. For those of us without the luxury of centralized air, we are beholden to air conditioners — window and portable units alike — to keep us cool all summer long. Bulky and loud, traditional AC units can seriously disrupt your home’s vibe. Luckily, the campaign to modernize the appliance is in full swing, with both DTC brands and appliance manufacturers offering sleek, low-profile air conditioners.

Review: The Windmill AC 3.0 Is a Cooler, Quieter Air Conditioner
Review: The Windmill AC 3.0 Is a Cooler, Quieter Air Conditioner
 Here’s why you should switch out your clunky window air conditioner

And yes while looks are important here, they shouldn’t be the only thing to consider when buying an air conditioner.

This is why we made it easy, with a list of top-rated, aesthetically pleasing air conditioners. They’re nice to look at, but they also efficiently cool down your space and even include some neat features, like wireless control, that’d put your clunky old AC unit to shame.

Windmill

The Windmill AC by Windmill

You can read our full review of Windmill’s AC unit here, but TLDR: we’re newly minted stans of the direct-to-consumer air conditioner brand. That’s because the Windmill AC is an easy-to-install, reasonably priced unit that effortlessly blends into whatever space you install it in. Unlike traditional AC units, the Windmill blows air up through vents located on the top of the unit. Supposedly, this angle is better at pushing air out into your room and cooling down your space, but it also adds to the minimalist design, making the vents almost invisible. Beyond that, the auto-dimming LED display and tiny on-unit buttons are also nearly imperceptible. We also like how we can control the AC unit with our phones. Turning it on from anywhere and changing the temperature/fan speed is just a simple click of a button.

buy here: $329 – $569
July

July Air Conditioner

Another new DTC air conditioner brand hoping to modernize your space while cooling it down, the July Window Air Conditioner is nearly unrecognizable as an air conditioner. That’s mainly due to its discreet, stylish cover that’s available in a multitude of colors and “premium materials,” along with inconspicuous buttons situated at the top of the unit and a nearly hidden vent. The Wi-Fi- and smart device-enabled unit also markets itself as “the easiest A/C installation ever” due to the brand’s patented installation frame that makes sliding and locking the unit into place a breeze. And for an extra $30 it’ll even purify your room.

buy here: $429+
Amazon

Midea U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner

Some summery days might not call for a heavy flow of refrigerated air. Instead, you can get some fresh air with Midea’s smart AC unit that features a U-shaped design that allows you to open your window — and maintain your fetching view — with the unit installed. This innovative structure also helps the air conditioner operate at a very low noise level by using your window to block noise outside. This, along with its highly efficient Inverter system, makes the Midea U-Shaped Window AC one of the quietest units on the market.

buy here: $449
Walmart

DuraComfort Portable Air Conditioner, 14000 BTU

For those looking for a portable option, the DuraComfort cools, fans and dehumidifiers all in one, incredibly sleek machine. Set the temperature, change the mode and turn off/on from anywhere on your phone, Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

buy here: $410
Amazon

Tosot 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

With slanted, adjustable air louvers, this unit from Tosot blows cool air up to 20 feet away. While it’s not Wi-Fi-enabled, the unit is lauded by consumers for its easy installation, low noise level, powerful cooling ability and clean look. And compared to the rest of the aesthetically pleasing window AC units on the market, this one comes at a relatively low price.

buy here: $360 $290
Amazon

Frigidaire Inverter Quiet Temp Smart Room Air Conditioner

Earning an award for energy efficiency, the Frigidaire Inverter “offers 46% annual energy savings” compared to your standard AC unit. Like most of the offerings on this list, it quickly cools your room anywhere, anytime via your smart device(s), but does so in almost complete silence, according to many 5-star reviewers.

buy hEre: $469 $395
BEst Buy

Insignia 250 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner 

With 6,000 BTUs of cooling power, this 3-in-1 portable air conditioner from Insignia chills up to 250 sq. ft. in subtle style. The gliding caster wheels allow you to smoothly roll your unit from room to room, while the full-function remote lets you manage the unit from a distance and even acts as a remote thermostat sensor. If you’re looking to efficiently cool down a space on a budget, this is the air conditioner for you.

buy here: $300 $270

More Like This

The Toys of Summer
The Toys of Summer: 100 Products for the 100 Best Days of the Year
A split image of Kelly Slater with sunscreen on his face, and a bottle of sunscreen from his new skincare company Freaks of Nature
Kelly Slater’s New Sunscreen Is the Correct Choice This Summer
Vacation Summer Spritz Hero
Stuff We Swear By: Vacation Super Spritz Sunscreen Will Be in My Bag All Summer
A sampling of the best cooling bedsheets for 2022
The 7 Best Cooling Sheets for Hot, Sweaty Sleepers

Culture > Design
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Herschel Supply Co. Duffle Bag
This Versatile Herschel Duffle Is Now Just $45

$100$45

Rhone shirts
If You Like Rhone, Buy in Bulk

From Our Partner

GARRETT LEIGHT Black Byrne Sunglasses
Save $131 on Garrett Leight’s Luxe Sunnies

$254$385

Howler Bros Corduroy Shorts
We Didn’t Know These Discounted Cord Shorts Were Chill Like That

$69$51

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Connor McDavid of the Oilers, who are vying for a spot in the NHL's Stanley Cup Final 
Ball Is in NHL’s Court With NBA on Hold
Genesis Neolun concept
Genesis's Upcoming GV90 Could Reshape the High-End SUV World
The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.
The Best Movies, TV and Music for June
The dry-aged Jorge ribsteak from Flannery Beef
Michelin-Starred Kitchens Prefer These Dry-Aged Steaks
an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Design, Right This Way

The July A/C, one of the seven best modern air conditioning units.

The 7 Best Low-Profile Air Conditioners That Won’t Disrupt Your Home’s Aesthetic

These are the best items to fashion your patio space in the city

How to Outfit Your Patio in the City

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals This Memorial Day

These Are the Best Outdoor Furniture Sales Happening This Memorial Day

The Casper Memorial Day Sale Is Now Live

Casper’s Memorial Day Sale Is Now Live

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco