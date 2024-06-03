The 7 Best Low-Profile Air Conditioners That Won’t Disrupt Your Home’s Aesthetic

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We’re not ashamed to admit that sometimes we buy things solely for the look. Even we are susceptible to glossy Instagram advertisements and most direct-to-consumer brand aesthetics (and, yes, we know they all look the same!) But we can’t help that our brains are soothed by minimalist design and sans-serif text.

If there’s one product category that’s overdue for the DTC treatment, it’s air conditioners. For those of us without the luxury of centralized air, we are beholden to air conditioners — window and portable units alike — to keep us cool all summer long. Bulky and loud, traditional AC units can seriously disrupt your home’s vibe. Luckily, the campaign to modernize the appliance is in full swing, with both DTC brands and appliance manufacturers offering sleek, low-profile air conditioners.

And yes while looks are important here, they shouldn’t be the only thing to consider when buying an air conditioner.

This is why we made it easy, with a list of top-rated, aesthetically pleasing air conditioners. They’re nice to look at, but they also efficiently cool down your space and even include some neat features, like wireless control, that’d put your clunky old AC unit to shame.

You can read our full review of Windmill’s AC unit here, but TLDR: we’re newly minted stans of the direct-to-consumer air conditioner brand. That’s because the Windmill AC is an easy-to-install, reasonably priced unit that effortlessly blends into whatever space you install it in. Unlike traditional AC units, the Windmill blows air up through vents located on the top of the unit. Supposedly, this angle is better at pushing air out into your room and cooling down your space, but it also adds to the minimalist design, making the vents almost invisible. Beyond that, the auto-dimming LED display and tiny on-unit buttons are also nearly imperceptible. We also like how we can control the AC unit with our phones. Turning it on from anywhere and changing the temperature/fan speed is just a simple click of a button.

July

Another new DTC air conditioner brand hoping to modernize your space while cooling it down, the July Window Air Conditioner is nearly unrecognizable as an air conditioner. That’s mainly due to its discreet, stylish cover that’s available in a multitude of colors and “premium materials,” along with inconspicuous buttons situated at the top of the unit and a nearly hidden vent. The Wi-Fi- and smart device-enabled unit also markets itself as “the easiest A/C installation ever” due to the brand’s patented installation frame that makes sliding and locking the unit into place a breeze. And for an extra $30 it’ll even purify your room.

Some summery days might not call for a heavy flow of refrigerated air. Instead, you can get some fresh air with Midea’s smart AC unit that features a U-shaped design that allows you to open your window — and maintain your fetching view — with the unit installed. This innovative structure also helps the air conditioner operate at a very low noise level by using your window to block noise outside. This, along with its highly efficient Inverter system, makes the Midea U-Shaped Window AC one of the quietest units on the market.

Walmart

For those looking for a portable option, the DuraComfort cools, fans and dehumidifiers all in one, incredibly sleek machine. Set the temperature, change the mode and turn off/on from anywhere on your phone, Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

With slanted, adjustable air louvers, this unit from Tosot blows cool air up to 20 feet away. While it’s not Wi-Fi-enabled, the unit is lauded by consumers for its easy installation, low noise level, powerful cooling ability and clean look. And compared to the rest of the aesthetically pleasing window AC units on the market, this one comes at a relatively low price.

Earning an award for energy efficiency, the Frigidaire Inverter “offers 46% annual energy savings” compared to your standard AC unit. Like most of the offerings on this list, it quickly cools your room anywhere, anytime via your smart device(s), but does so in almost complete silence, according to many 5-star reviewers.

With 6,000 BTUs of cooling power, this 3-in-1 portable air conditioner from Insignia chills up to 250 sq. ft. in subtle style. The gliding caster wheels allow you to smoothly roll your unit from room to room, while the full-function remote lets you manage the unit from a distance and even acts as a remote thermostat sensor. If you’re looking to efficiently cool down a space on a budget, this is the air conditioner for you.