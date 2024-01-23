Culture > Sports

Joel Embiid Scores 70 to Boost Odds of Being Back-to-Back MVP

But there could be a fly in the ointment for the Philly big man

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
January 23, 2024 11:55 am
Joel Embiid is showered with water after scoring a team-record 70 points.
Joel Embiid is showered with water after scoring a team-record 70 points.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

On January 22, 2006, Los Angeles legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers’ 122-104 win over the Raptors — the second-highest total in NBA history behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s storied 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962 during his 50.4 points-per-game season. Bryant finished that season averaging a career-best 35.4 ppg, the ninth-best mark in NBA history, but lost out on Most Valuable Player honors to Steve Nash, who was given the award for the second consecutive season after leading the Phoenix Suns to a league-best 54-28 record.

Eighteen years to the day after Bryant’s 81-point gem, Karl-Anthony Towns had a career-high 62 points for Minnesota. Towns setting the franchise-record for points for the Wolves wasn’t enough as Minnesota lost to Charlotte, nor was it enough to make the versatile big man the NBA’s high scorer for the evening. That honor went to another center, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

A big Bryant fan, Embiid dropped a career-high 70 points as the Sixers rolled to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night in Philadelphia. To get his franchise-record 70, Embiid went 24-of-41 from the field and made 21-of-23 free throws. The reigning MVP also set a career high with 18 rebounds in the win.

The 70-point outing also vaulted Embiid in the odds to win MVP; he is now the favorite at most books ahead of Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, as sports betting site The Lines points out, Embiid may not be eligible to win his second straight MVP trophy or any other postseason award because he may not have played enough games by season’s end.

Put in place in October in an effort to curb load management, a new NBA policy states that players will be ineligible for major individual awards including Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA honors and MVP if they fail to play in at least 65 games.

Nikola Jokic Is a Walking Triple-Double
Nikola Jokic Is a Walking Triple-Double
 The reigning NBA champ is leading the league in points, rebounds and assists

“I just wanna play as many games as possible,” Embiid said earlier this month. “It’s unfortunate that I missed the last four games, but you can’t control it. At the beginning of the season…my goal was to try to play 82 games.”

He’s falling well short of that goal and has already missed 10 of Philadelphia’s 41 games. If Embiid keeps up that pace, he’s going to play in fewer than 65 games and therefore be ineligible to win MVP in back-to-back seasons.

“Embiid is in the worst shape of any serious contender to meet the 65-game threshold,” per The Lines. Notably, despite comments in the past that indicate a desire to chase MVPs, Embiid said he feels otherwise this season. Perhaps recent playoff flameouts have changed his view.

Of Philly’s remaining games, Embiid can miss seven more and still get to 65 games played. One thing in his favor is that the 76ers only have five back-to-backs left on their schedule.

“That’s really the mindset; try to go out and dominate,” Embiid said after Monday’s win. “I’m really pushing myself and challenging myself every single night. What else can I do? What else can I add to my game? Can I try something new to see if it works or if it doesn’t. I’m really challenging myself.”

If the 29-year-old wants to MVP again, he may have to challenge himself to play more over the second half of the season.

More Like This

Harvey Weinstein and James Dolan attend a celebration for Bryan Cranston in 2015.
James Dolan Linked to Harvey Weinstein in Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons.
It’s Very Possible the Detroit Pistons Won’t Stop Losing
Sam Cassell posing with the championship trophy in 2008.
Three-Time Champ Sam Cassell Discusses Life on the Road in the NBA
Draymond Green of the Warriors reacts after being ejected.
After Great In-Season Tournament, the NBA Is Embarrassing Itself

Culture
Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

best running hats
The Best Running Hats for When You’re Logging Miles This Year
Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker Jackets in wool and flannel
Flint and Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Is Essential. But Should You Go Flannel or Wool?
Tacos at Tumerico, the best restaurant on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the US list
Three Takeaways From Yelp’s 100 Best Places to Eat List
a collage of items from the Todd Snyder sale
The Todd Snyder Winter Sale Would Like to Have a Word, Please
SAN HO WON_5-year Doenjang and Clam Jjigae, Chungjang-Glazed Pork Ribs_Western Mushrooms
Where to Find the Best Korean Barbecue in San Francisco
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
The Top Storyline for Each Potential Super Bowl Winner

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Joel Embiid is showered with water after scoring a team-record 70 points.

Joel Embiid Scores 70 to Boost Odds of Being Back-to-Back MVP

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Top Storyline for Each Potential Super Bowl Winner

Tyler Bass reacts after missing a 44-yard field goal attempt.

Missed Wide-Right Kick Leaves Bills Facing Tough Decisions

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Booed at Penguins-Golden Knights Game

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Checking into the Fairmont Pacific Rim with a FSC Certified cherry wood key card

Why Hotels Are Saying Goodbye to Plastic Key Cards

Pitchfork

A Tribute to Pitchfork, and Perhaps Indie Music Journalism’s Final Chapter

Ocean Organic Vodka bottle on a beach

Review: This Might Be Our Favorite Everyday Vodka

A bunch of people lying around on a beach.

In Defense of the Uneventful Vacation