Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic is having another great season for the Denver Nuggets.
Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty
Culture > Sports

Nikola Jokic Is a Walking Triple-Double

The reigning NBA champ is leading the league in points, rebounds and assists

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
December 4, 2023 11:57 am
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Though he has yet to reach true superstar status in the U.S. despite winning the NBA title and Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic is doing things on the basketball court that have rarely been seen before. Jokic, who won back-to-back MVPs before finishing as the runner-up to Joel Embiid for the award last season, notched his NBA-leading eighth triple-double of the season on Saturday night and is now leading the league in total points (579), rebounds (255) and assists (196).

Perhaps that should be no surprise as Jokic was the first player in NBA history to lead the entire postseason in total points (600), total rebounds (269) and total assists (186) when he led the Denver Nuggets to the franchise’s first-ever championship last season. The first player selected outside of the top 15 (41st overall) to win both Finals MVP and regular-season MVP, Jokic also leads the league in Efficiency, ahead of Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic.

Perhaps also unsurprisingly, those four players are at the top of the list to win this season’s MVP, behind the clear favorite: Jokic.

Despite Winning Nothing, Jaylen Brown Gets Paid Like an All-Time Great
Despite Winning Nothing, Jaylen Brown Gets Paid Like an All-Time Great
 Brown’s five-year, $304 million supermax extension is the richest contract in NBA history

“The reigning Finals MVP and two-time MVP might actually be better this season. He’s averaging career highs in points and rebounds, his second-highest assists mark, and still shooting 60% eFG (57% from the field, 32% from 3). The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the court,” per The Action Network. “Jokic answered every question about him being a worthy three-time winner with a 16-4 dominant playoff run, outplaying Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, sweeping LeBron James, humiliating Anthony Davis, and outclassing Jimmy Butler. He’s widely and nearly unanimously considered the best player in the world for a team that looks like it will easy win more than 50 games.”

Through approximately a quarter of the season (20 games), Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 56.8% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range. Through 21 games, the Nuggets have gone undefeated at home (9-0) and are 14-7 overall, putting them in third place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets have no shot at winning the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, which continues tonight, as they have already been eliminated, but Denver is one of the favorites to win the championship at +425. Only the Celtics (+370) have better odds to win it all.

What the Celtics don’t have is Jokic, who has shown no sign of slowing down this season despite Denver’s title run and all of the extra effort and time on the court that it required.

More Like This

LeBron James wearing a Lakers jersey in a game.
LeBron James Is the Protagonist of Two Conflicting American Tales
Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics.
After 2023 Loss, Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Rips Reporter for 2016 Column
Washington Wizards City Edition uniforms for 2023-2024 season
The History Behind the Wizards’ Unfairly Maligned City Edition Uniforms
James Harden looks on during a game in Philadelphia.
James Harden Didn’t Fit “the Process” Because He’s “a System”

Culture > Sports

Recommended

Suggested for you

Barware from Dunkin'
New Barware From Dunkin' and Martha Stewart Finds an Audience
A fat tire bike parked on a beach in California.
The Fat Tire Bike Is a Year-Round Cardio Champ
a grey Bedsure blanket on a snowy blue background
SWSB: The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Is So Nice, I Bought It Twice 
Five our favorite whiskeys for December 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
A collage of the best stocking stuffers for men
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
December 2023 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic Is a Walking Triple-Double

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy Criticizes Specifics of Upcoming Golf Ball Changes

A retro helmet featuring the old Pat Patriot logo.

Not Even Taylor Swift Could Save the Patriots

Jordan Love passes against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 13 Games Including Lions-Saints, 49ers-Eagles and Chiefs-Packers

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Five our favorite whiskeys for December 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

A collage of old cars that people regret selling, including a Land Rover Discovery, Dodge Viper and Reliant Scimitar

The One That Got Away: Cars We’ve Loved and Lost

Yasaka Pagoda in Higashiyama

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Kyoto

December 2023 books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December