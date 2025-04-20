Carmelo Anthony Brought His Weed Brand to New York

Even during his time playing in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony has had one foot in the business world. That includes buying a second-division soccer team a decade ago; more recently, he’s gotten into the cannabis business. And while Anthony’s STAYME7O brand also includes a clothing line, it does seem to be an appropriate name for selling weed as well. Previously, if you were hoping to buy cannabis from Anthony’s brand in a city where he once played, you’d only have one option: Portland, Oregon.



This week, Anthony launched his cannabis line in another place he knows very well: New York, where he grew up and played for seven seasons for the Knicks. As Katie Way reported for Hell Gate, Anthony made an appearance in midtown Manhattan, stopping by dispensary Travel Agency’s location there. Way writes that, according to the dispensary’s marketing department, “around 1,000” people had RSVPed for the launch event.



Hell Gate’s on-the-scene report makes the event sound relatively restrained, with at least one attendee flying to New York from South Carolina for a chance to meet Anthony in person. Attendees who purchased a certain amount of the brand’s cannabis could receive an autograph from, or a photo with, Anthony, depending on how much they bought.

New York City wasn’t the only Empire State location where Anthony touted his cannabis brand. Earlier in the week, he visited Syracuse — not the most unexpected destination, given that Anthony’s number 15 was retired by the university after his time playing there.



Mike Flynn, owner of the dispensary where Anthony appeared in Syracuse, called the former NBA player “a rising star in the cannabis industry” in an interview with Syracuse.com. But it does raise the question: what destination will be next for Anthony’s current venture?