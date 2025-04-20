Culture > Sports

Carmelo Anthony Brought His Weed Brand to New York

STAYME7O's cannabis is expanding its range

April 20, 2025 4:38 pm EDT
Carmelo Anthony in NYC
Carmelo Anthony attends Carmelo Anthony STAYME70 Meet & Greet on April 17, 2025 in New York City.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Even during his time playing in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony has had one foot in the business world. That includes buying a second-division soccer team a decade ago; more recently, he’s gotten into the cannabis business. And while Anthony’s STAYME7O brand also includes a clothing line, it does seem to be an appropriate name for selling weed as well. Previously, if you were hoping to buy cannabis from Anthony’s brand in a city where he once played, you’d only have one option: Portland, Oregon.

This week, Anthony launched his cannabis line in another place he knows very well: New York, where he grew up and played for seven seasons for the Knicks. As Katie Way reported for Hell Gate, Anthony made an appearance in midtown Manhattan, stopping by dispensary Travel Agency’s location there. Way writes that, according to the dispensary’s marketing department, “around 1,000” people had RSVPed for the launch event.

Hell Gate’s on-the-scene report makes the event sound relatively restrained, with at least one attendee flying to New York from South Carolina for a chance to meet Anthony in person. Attendees who purchased a certain amount of the brand’s cannabis could receive an autograph from, or a photo with, Anthony, depending on how much they bought.

25 Gifts for the Cannabis Lover
25 Gifts for the Cannabis Lover
 You can’t go wrong with these high-tech gadgets and sleek accessories

New York City wasn’t the only Empire State location where Anthony touted his cannabis brand. Earlier in the week, he visited Syracuse — not the most unexpected destination, given that Anthony’s number 15 was retired by the university after his time playing there.

Mike Flynn, owner of the dispensary where Anthony appeared in Syracuse, called the former NBA player “a rising star in the cannabis industry” in an interview with Syracuse.com. But it does raise the question: what destination will be next for Anthony’s current venture?

More Like This

Red light destrict view and Amsterdam canal, bicycles and cyclists
Amsterdam Is Banning Cannabis Use in the Red Light District
Delaware Blue Coats game
How a Blind Basketball Commentator Does His Job
A THC seltzer being poured into a glass
How a Cannabis Law Loophole Saved the Craft Beer Industry in Minnesota
a photo of Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler on a pink background
Did Timothée Chalamet Just Out-Adam Sandler at Pickup Basketball?

