Apple TV’s Latest Sports Deal Is for Formula 1

It's closer to Apple's MLS deal than its MLB counterpart

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 17, 2025 2:42 pm EDT
Apple TV's sports coverage just got a lot more ambitious.
In August, multiple outlets reported that Apple was ending its deal to broadcast Major League Baseball games. This led to some wider discussions about how important sports actually were to the streaming service now known as Apple TV, as well as speculation that it could signal Apple’s broader withdrawal from the sports broadcasting world. While Apple TV’s approach to sports does seem to be changing, a high-profile deal announced this week suggests a shift in approach rather than a full change in direction.

Specifically, Apple TV will be the home of Formula 1 beginning in 2026. According to the latter’s announcement, the deal means that Apple TV will “host all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grands Prix.” Some races will be made available to watch free of charge, and practice sessions will also be made widely available.

“We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world,” explained Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali. “We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked.”

Based on what Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen reported, the all-inclusive nature of this deal may have appealed to Apple in a way that other prospective brodcast rights might not have. In an appearance on the podcast The Town prior to the announcement of the Formula 1 deal, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, Eddy Cue, spoke of Apple’s deal with Major League Soccer as a model for future partnerships.

“MLS is closer to what we wanted to do, which is we’d like to own a sport end-to-end so that we can offer customers what we do today, which is you don’t have to worry about blackouts, you don’t have to worry about how to watch,” Cue told The Town.

 Jonathan Clegg on the making of “The Formula” — and where the sport might go from here

That comparison raises a few other questions, including whether or not there is a ceiling on Apple TV’s audience. In an analysis of the Formula 1 deal, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand pointed out that “it’s hard to fathom there has been a lot of growth in Apple’s live sports without proof.” Will the Formula 1 deal be the initiative that changes things for Apple TV? We’ll have our first inkling not long after the 2026 season begins.

