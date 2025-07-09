Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Mount Gay Embraces a New Profile in Its Latest Master Blender Expression

The new limited-edition bottle from Mount Gay is a youthful, column-stilled rum that's aged exclusively in ex-Cognac casks

By Kirk Miller
July 9, 2025 2:57 pm EDT
Mount Gay Master Blender Collection "The Cognac Cask Expression"
Mount Gay Master Blender Collection "The Cognac Cask Expression"
Mount Gay

What we’re drinking: Mount Gay Master Blender Collection “The Cognac Cask Expression”

Where it’s from: Located in Barbados, Mount Gay is the world’s oldest-running rum distillery. This is the eighth release in the distillery’s limited-edition Master Blender Collection. As Master Blender Trudiann Branker notes, the collection is a “once-a-year project where you get to see our innovation side.” 

Why we’re drinking this: We’re fans of previous editions, including last year’s Coffey Still Expression and 2021’s Andean Oak Expression. This time, Branker and her team wanted to see how ex-Cognac casks would affect their rum. With that in mind, they aged their column-still rum entirely in French oak casks sourced from House of Rémy Martin.

While Mount Gay had some experience working with ex-Cognac casks before with its XO release, this marks the first time the distillery has exclusively aged its rum in ex-Cognac casks. “I wanted to see what that delicate vanilla note you get from the French oak would do when paired with our column-distilled rum,” Branker says. 

Review: Mount Gay Embraces a Unique Distillation
Review: Mount Gay Embraces a Unique Distillation
 The iconic rum brand foregoes the traditional pot still for its latest Master Blender release

It sounds simple enough, but there were challenges. “We’re in this very tropical climate where we’re not necessarily accustomed to much French oak to manipulate with regards to our maturation,” Branker says. “The barrels came, and they weren’t all the same height. They’re a different size from the traditional 200-liter American oak barrels we use. And these barrels have lived a really long time lying down in their aging process, while we mature vertically.”

As Branker explained, the rum in these barrels is accessing a different surface area than the cask’s previous contents. “We had to learn what that meant by ourselves,” she adds. These were not learnings they could give us.”

In the end, Mount Gay went with a surprisingly young four-year-old rum (the youngest in the Master Blender Collection). Let’s check it out. 

Mount Gay Master Blender Trudiann Branker and the Master Blender Collection
Mount Gay Master Blender Trudiann Branker and the Master Blender Collection
Mount Gay

How it tastes: Aged four years and coming in at 58% ABV, this release is non-chill filtered and additive-free. There’s plenty of orange zest and vanilla on the nose, followed on the palate by hints of salted caramel, vanilla, oak spice and citrus. A nice dryness on the finish lends to an overall complex and delicious profile. 

Fun fact: Mount Gay is the focus of the second episode of a new documentary series called Drink: A Look Inside the Glass (you can find it on Apple TV and Prime). The episode begins with the discovery of one of the world’s oldest bottles of rum (produced by Mount Gay centuries ago) and also offers a behind-the-scenes tour of rum production at the distillery.

Where to buy: Only 6,276 bottles are available worldwide, priced at $210 for a 700mL bottle.

<a href="https://www.mountgayrum.com/rum/the-cognac-cask-expression/">Mount Gay Master Blender Collection "The Cognac Cask Expression"</a>
Mount Gay Master Blender Collection “The Cognac Cask Expression”
MORE INFO: $210

More Like This

Mount Gay Master Blender Collection Andean Oak Cask, with a glass of rum. The rum is new and limited edition.
Review: Mount Gay’s Experimental Rum Series Debuts an Unknown Oak
Celebrity Aruba Ariba from Aruba
Why You Should Look to the Caribbean to Celebrate National Rum Day
Five interesting rum brands' bottles, spotlighting National Rum Day
The 24 Most Interesting Rums to Try
Interior shot of Paradise Lost's bar, with different-colored lights and bar stools decorated in a tiki theme
The Best Rum, Tropical and Tiki Bars in NYC

Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.
Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging
Several book colors against a tropical background
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July
Welcome to La Casa de la Playa
This Mexican Hotel Takes All-Inclusive to New Heights
A retro cartoon with a woman saying ICK!
What Is “The Ick,” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week