Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Mexico’s Tequila Exports to the US Were Down in 2023

Those numbers tell a more complicated story than you might think

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 27, 2024 5:29 pm
Tequila
The tequila export market has gotten a little bumpy as of late.
Getty Images

Earlier this decade, industry observers predicted big things ahead for tequila consumption in the United States. As of this week, things look a little different — though, as with many things in the world of alcohol, your vantage point can make a big difference in how you interpret the numbers. Writing at VinePair, Hannah Staab noted that Mexico’s exports of tequila dropped in 2023. It’s the first time that figure has dropped since 2009.

On one hand, that seems to be par for the course for the industry as a whole: consider the reports last year that French winemakers were destroying surplus wine. There’s an argument to be made that people’s tastes are simply changing — and that younger consumers are less enticed by booze at all

A closer look at the statistics from Mexico’s Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT) offers a more complicated story than it initially seems. For instance, the total volume of tequila exported in 2023 is down from 2022 — but it’s still larger than any other year from 2021 and before. The total value of the tequila in question is actually up from 2022, although it’s lower than the figure cited for 2021.

Tequila Sommelier David Ortiz Shares His Top 8 Mezcals
Tequila Sommelier David Ortiz Shares His Top 8 Mezcals
 You can’t go wrong with these bottles, expertly chosen by the beverage director of Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar

Staab’s analysis at VinePair offers some additional details, including the continuing growth of premium tequilas and a comparison between the drop of tequila exports to the U.S. and growth in the amount of tequila exported to the U.K. and France. It’ll be interesting to see if this year’s figures represent a leveling off of tequila’s growth — or if they’re more of a bump in the road.

More Like This

tequila bottles on gold texture background
The 10 Best Luxury Tequilas for Sipping
best tequila 2023
The Best Tequilas of 2023
Matthew McConaughey drinking a margarita. The actor has a new tequila out called Pantalones.
Matthew McConaughey Just Debuted a Tequila Literally Called Pants
five good bottles of overproof tequila
The 10 Best High-Proof Tequilas

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Butter Pat skillet and Yeti Cooler. Yeti bought the cast iron company in January 2024.
The $300 Cooler Brand Buys the $300 Cast-Iron Skillet Company
A collage of Americans who have recently purchased electric vehicles. We interviewed them to see if people in the U.S. are really falling out of love with EVs.
Are Americans Really Disappointed in EVs? We Asked 7 Owners.
A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
Bill Belichick looks on during his final game with the new England Patriots
Bill Belichick’s NFL Coaching Options Are Rapidly Running Out
Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round
Longtime NBA coach Doc Rivers.
Did the Bucks Doom Their Title Chances With Doc Rivers Hiring?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Tequila

Mexico's Tequila Exports to the US Were Down in 2023

Two new non-alcoholic bottles and their respective cocktails, via Seedlip and Amaro Lucano

Review: These Two New Non-Alc Bottles Are Redefining Drinks Categories

A drink at Manhattan's Back Bar, where a selection of certain cocktails is always $12

Yes, You Can Still Get a Great $12 Cocktail

Stauning, a Danish rye whiskey, on a table with whisky, chocolate, a jigger and an apple. Stauning is one of several whisky brands around the globe offering rye.

The Rise of Global Rye Whisky

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.