Matthew McConaughey drinking a margarita. The actor has a new tequila out called Pantalones.
Matthew McConaughey and his wife have a new tequila called Pantalones
Pantalones/Screenshot
Matthew McConaughey Just Debuted a Tequila Literally Called Pants

There's a reason the actor named his new tequila Pantalones

By Kirk Miller
October 25, 2023 12:27 pm
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

We are hit or miss on celebrity tequilas — and we’d certainly love to see more woman- and Mexican-owned brands — but Matthew McConaughey isn’t new to the world of alcoholic spirits. But even we were surprised that the actor named his new tequila Pantalones, which translates to … pants.

Specifically, McConaughey and his wife Camila just launched Pantalones Organic Tequila, a 100% Blue Weber agave tequila brand that’s starting out with three flagship expressions: Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. As for the name? “The world doesn’t need another celebrity tequila, but tequila sure could use a kick in the pants,” the couple says in a statement. “Pantalones Organic Tequila is the best thing we’ve made with our pants on.” (Images on the brand site do show the couple with their pants off, albeit in a fun, heavily pixelated way, and also certainly riff on George Clooney’s Casamigos ad.)

So it seems señor McConaughey is being (pun intended) cheeky, most likely referencing his infamous naked arrest back in 1999 while playing bongos. Fair enough. On the tequila brand’s website, they note that pantalones is also Spanish slang for guts. “Pantalones Tequila is all about having the guts to make that next move, to have fun and not take things too seriously,” they write. “We all put our pants on one leg at a time, and just like pants our Tequila is for everyone.”

17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst
From Michael Jordan to Kendell Jenner, we spotlight the best (and not-so-great) celeb agave bottles

So what makes this tequila different from the thousands of other agave brands? According to the press release, it’s a combination of being organic (which is a good thing) and philanthropy.

“The Pantalones Tequila portfolio includes a Blanco, with notes of honey and citrus; Reposado, aged 9 months with hints of sweet fruit and fresh oak and Añejo, aged 15 months with notes of vanilla, butterscotch and maple,” as a press release notes. “Crafted with 100% premium, organic, Blue Weber agave, Pantalones Tequila is born from the earth, nurtured by the hands of 4th generation agave growers and produced in a certified organic family-owned distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco. Pantalones Tequila is dedicated to creating a positive ripple effect for our earth and communities. As a proud member of 1% For the Planet we have channeled our energy towards sustainable practices that not only enhance our products, but also contribute to a healthier planet for future generations.”

three bottles of Pantalones tequila
The three expressions of Pantalones tequila
Pantalones

The tequila itself is labeled NOM 1614, meaning it’s the same distillery that makes organic tequila for Tres Agaves and Padrecito Premium.

McConaughey had dipped his toes in the booze world before, starting with a long-running relationship with Wild Turkey’s Longbranch (the two sides amicably parted ways late last year). We were able to get on a Zoom call with the actor in 2020 where he discussed that partnership, and it sounded like he was heavily involved in the final product. So we’re not that worried that the Interstellar star is walking into this all…dazed and confused (movie pun!).

We’re happy to try it and glad that his better half appears to be an equal partner in the venture. Whatever their reasons for jumping into an increasingly crowded category, we hope they don’t lose their pants in this venture.

