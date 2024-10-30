Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

We Chatted With Matthew and Camila McConaughey About Making Tequila Fun Again

The star couple’s Pantalones Organic Tequila turns one this week

By Kirk Miller
October 30, 2024 1:10 pm
Matthew and Camila McConaughey, celebrating their tequila (Pantalones) turning one year old
Matthew and Camila McConaughey, pantslessly celebrating their tequila turning one year old.
Pantalones

“It’s a very thick and crowded market for tequila — even celebrity tequila,” admits Matthew McConaughey, co-founder of Pantalones Organic Tequila, which turned one this month. “But we believe in the juice. It speaks for itself. And let’s have fun. We noticed not many people were having fun with tequila, the way they were talking about it or consuming it. We wanted to make sure we brought that back.”

We recently had a tasting with Matthew and his wife (and Pantalones co-founder) Camila over Zoom, and the word “fun” was a key talking point. It’s certainly part of the brand’s marketing strategy, which finds the long-wed couple often pantsless in celebration, including ways that slyly mock the advertising of George Clooney’s tequila, Casamigos. And their most recent ad ponders why brands aren’t bringing back the “worm” — as in the dance move — to their tequila. 

In a way, it’s bringing tequila back to its celebratory roots. “Before I was gonna drink or have a tequila recently, I felt like I was getting a sermon,” Matthew says. “It was like a sommelier sermon. I felt like I needed to be registered if I was qualified to even try it. I was like, what? We kind of want to push back on that type of guy.”

As someone who’s agnostic on celebrity tequilas (there are good, there are bad), Pantalones admittedly needs to have something beyond cheeky fun and two visible spokespeople to set it apart from the agave spirit masses. But one positive for the brand is its emphasis on being USDA-certified organic. 

“I’m super pumped that Camila, in particular, insisted on the tequila being organic,” says Pantalones co-founder Andrew Chrisomalis. “There have been other sorts of organizations that have tried to codify tequila, like the Additive Free Alliance. And all of that has been disbanded by [Mexcian regulatory agency] the CRT. The good news is we’re 100% USDA-certified organic, which the CRT recognizes. It’s the highest standard in clean tequila — no pesticides, herbicides, fungicides.” (For more on the CRT’s heavy-handed response to additive-free tequilas and other labels it refuses to certify, I highly recommend this explainer.)

The 5 Best Certified Organic Tequilas
The 5 Best Certified Organic Tequilas
 Why it’s a good thing — and why the best ones may not say it on the bottle

The tequilas also arrive with a modest price point ($40 to $50) and some early award recognition. The añejo won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the reposado took home Double Gold at the SIP Awards and the blanco received a Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. On repeated tastes, I think the tequila does offer a unique profile that could appeal to both tequila and non-tequila drinkers. It’s admittedly more sweet than earthy and lacks the minerality, citrus and even vegetal notes I particularly like in most blancos. However, the añejo offers an excellent balance between the sweet and cooked agave I don’t always find in aged expressions. 

“We had plenty of trials to get to this,” Camila says. “It took us 47 iterations to where we are and what you’re tasting from that bottle.” It was that aforementioned sweetness the couple was searching for, after previous iterations were coming back with a finish closer to star anise (a note that is absent from the final product). 

Matthew says he keeps a five-part checklist for what he likes in a drink: taste, the time you have while you’re drinking it, how it affects your sleep, how it affects your dreams and how you feel the next day. “I’d say Pantalones checks all those boxes,” he says. 

the three current expressions of Pantalones Organic Tequila
The three current expressions of Pantalones Organic Tequila
Pantalones

Another aspect helping the brand is Matthew and Camila themselves. Beyond star power, the couple has a history with tequila — they met drinking Margaritas 19 years ago. (“And we’ve now got three kids in the family,” Matthew quips. “We’re still together, so we have some thanks to tequila for my eyes being clear that night.”) And they do appear to be taking the tequila head-on and as a joint project.

“We said ‘let’s do it together and be face-forward,’” Matthew says. “Understandably, starting a business relationship between a couple, and you’ve got a romantic relationship, it can throw things off-kilter. But look at our humor with our campaign, the whole pantless thing that doesn’t work with just me or if I’m with a celebrity female. Because Camila and I are married and we have kids, there’s a sort of innocence about it.”

The Oscar-winning actor also has a history in the spirits business, having collaborated with Wild Turkey on their Longbranch release a few years back. “I really loved that as a bourbon,” Matthew says. “And their thing was about being authentic. My responsibility advertising and marketing with them was to tell their family story, which is very, very important. But this is a brand new creation, so we’re the origin story.”

McConaughey offers three toasts during our Zoom tasting — and in those, you can see the carefree vibe Pantalones is aiming for. “Here is to our children,” Matthew says. “Maybe all out there with children. We all are children, but here’s to our children because if we didn’t take our pants off, they wouldn’t be here.”

More Like This

Longbranch
Review: With Matthew McConaughey’s Longbranch Bourbon, Wild Turkey Revives a Winning Formula
Matthew McConaughey drinking a margarita. The actor has a new tequila out called Pantalones.
Matthew McConaughey Just Debuted a Tequila Literally Called Pants
The founders of La Pulga Spirits.
This New “Celebrity-Free” Tequila Is the Antidote to 818 and the Rest
Kendall Jenner, LeBron James and George Clooney in front of the three celebrity tequilas they are involved with
17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

20 of the best viral videos from 20 years of YouTube, from David After Dentist to Chocolate Rain, as chosen by InsideHook editors
The 20 Best Viral Videos From 20 Years of YouTube, According to InsideHook Editors
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes
Lily Allen live in 2014
Lily Allen's Foot Photos Make Her More Money Than Spotify
Cartier's Tank Normale watch, Tank Américaine watch, Tank Française watch, Tank Jewelry watch and Tank Louis Cartier watch against a navy blue background
How to Buy a Cartier Tank
Don't be surprised if R&R isn't on the menu
Sleep Tight at These Hotels in Former Psychiatric Hospitals and Jails

Recommended

Suggested for you

20 of the best viral videos from 20 years of YouTube, from David After Dentist to Chocolate Rain, as chosen by InsideHook editors
The 20 Best Viral Videos From 20 Years of YouTube, According to InsideHook Editors
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes
Lily Allen live in 2014
Lily Allen's Foot Photos Make Her More Money Than Spotify
Cartier's Tank Normale watch, Tank Américaine watch, Tank Française watch, Tank Jewelry watch and Tank Louis Cartier watch against a navy blue background
How to Buy a Cartier Tank
Don't be surprised if R&R isn't on the menu
Sleep Tight at These Hotels in Former Psychiatric Hospitals and Jails

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Matthew and Camila McConaughey, celebrating their tequila (Pantalones) turning one year old

We Chatted With Matthew and Camila McConaughey About Making Tequila Fun Again

Old Elk Cognac Cask Finish Wheat Whiskey

Old Elk Expertly Combines Wheat Whiskey and Cask Finishes

The speakeasy features drinks from New York Cocktail Company.

Dante Opened a Speakeasy Inside the Nordstrom Men’s Store

Pouring bourbon into a glass. A bourbon/rye blender is up for auction in Kentucky.

This Might Be Your Best Chance to Own a Profitable Whiskey Brand

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar