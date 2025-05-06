Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

The Dos and Don’ts of Making an Infinity Bottle at Home

The pros weigh in on how to do it right

By Amanda Gabriele
May 6, 2025 4:07 pm EDT
Whisky decanter and two crystal glasses on a brass bar cart
It's not as challenging as you think.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

I have a lot of booze in my house — it simply comes with the territory of being a wine and spirits writer. And living in an apartment, every so often I have to pare down the collection so bottles aren’t overflowing out of their designated areas. I recently did a big cleanout after revamping my dining space, and one way I cut down on the number of bottles in my house was by starting a couple infinity bottles.

If you’re not familiar with the concept of infinity bottles, they’re made by blending different spirits together in one bottle for a totally unique liquid. During the big bottle cleanout of 2024, I made two of them: one for bourbon and one for rum. Basically, I found bottles of bourbons and aged rums that were less than a third full and mixed them together to save space and try something new. 

As I was doing this, my husband walked into the kitchen, asked what I was doing and inquired if there was a method to the madness or if I was simply mixing random things together. Of course it was the latter because I hadn’t even considered that maybe I should think like a blender and only combine certain flavor profiles together. But what’s done is done, and both the rum and bourbon infinity bottles taste pretty good. But it did get me to thinking: Is there a set of rules to follow when making an infinity bottle?

To get some answers, I tapped a couple experts for their infinity bottle dos and don’ts. If you want to try making your own at home, follow their advice and blend away. 

DO Taste Each Spirit Before Blending

If the bottle has been in your house for a while, chances are you know what it tastes like. But maybe it’s been some months since you’ve had a dram of a particular expression, and the palate can forget. Before mixing, taste the blend that’s already in the infinity bottle and the spirit you want to add to make sure the flavor profile will be balanced. “Approach it like you’re perfecting a signature dinner recipe,” says Nick Rose, the assistant visitor experiential manager at Tuthilltown Spirits and Hudson Whiskey. “Treat every spirit as its own separate spice and use them to balance each other out.”

For example, if your infinity bottle is already on the hotter, higher ABV side, it might benefit from a mellower, more corn-forward bourbon. Or maybe it needs oomph from something with a high-rye mash bill. If you’re making an infinity bottle, chances are you’re already well-versed in the spirit you’re mixing, so trust your palate. But remember that even the most experienced blenders need to taste their creations along the way. 

DON’T Add Spirits You Don’t Like

This very sound piece of advice comes from Ben Wald, spirits specialist and head of beverage programming at The Flatiron Room. “You won’t blend it away, and you’ll be stuck with those flavors for a long time,” he says. 

You’re not going to love every spirit you taste, and that’s okay. But you’re also not going to make the flavor better by mixing it with other things. Only put spirits that you truly love into your precious infinity bottle. 

DO Take Notes

This step is key and something I wish I would’ve done when I started my infinity bottles. “Don’t forget to take notes,” Rose says. “You’ll want to know how much of what whiskey you’ve added and what effect it has on the entire profile.”

Yes, you should keep notes on what you added to the infinity bottle, but also jot down a few details about the resulting flavor and how much you like the blend. Because if you liked your blend better, say, before you added a mellower expression, then you’ll know you need to hit with something higher ABV the next time.

Keeping a log is also important because unless you’re a super-duper taster, you’re not going to remember everything that’s in the bottle. “Do keep a log of what went in there but don’t expect to be able to taste everything every time,” Wald says. 

How the “Wrong” Water Can Destroy Your Whisky Experience
How the “Wrong” Water Can Destroy Your Whisky Experience
 Water sommeliers can help you pair booze and water (and we’ve got a cheat sheet)

DON’T Have a Heavy Hand

When you’re mixing an infinity bottle, a little can go a long way. That said, start small and increase the amount of liquid slowly but surely. “If you’re trying to reach peak perfection, don’t over-pour,” Rose says. “You can always put more in, but you can’t take it out.”

DO Try Mixing Different Spirits Together 

I’ll admit I’m still too much of a novice to take this advice, but once I feel that I’ve mastered my bourbon and rum infinity bottles, a mixed blend is the next thing I want to tackle. “Do experiment with adding different spirits in a bottle,” Wald says. “Not just bourbon and Scotch, but play around with Cognac and rum and Scotch. Start small then go big.”

DON’T Be Afraid of Making Mistakes

Blenders at big whiskey brands have a very specific job to do, and if they aren’t good at that job, they probably won’t be in the position very long. But remember: This is not your full-time job. You’re experimenting, and the stakes really aren’t that serious. “Don’t be afraid to make mistakes,” Rose says. “A ‘bad’ blend doesn’t stay bad, you just have to blend in a direction. The goal is to balance the bottle to your own preference.”

DO Blend Multiple Bottles at Once

Just like some wineries and distilleries use the solera method — when small amounts of younger liquid are systematically blended with more mature liquid — don’t ever let your infinity bottle get too close to empty. “Start your infinity bottle off full, and then get it down to about half before refilling,” Wald says. “Then refill to full again and repeat this process. This is pretty much an at-home solera system, like in sherry production.”

DON’T Take Yourself Too Seriously

The more you play around with your infinity bottle, the more experience you’ll gain, meaning you’ll likely get better at making what’s in that bottle taste really good. But the whole point of an infinity bottle is to create your own blend, not recreate something that’s already on the market. 

“Be adventurous and don’t try to mimic someone else’s brand,” Wald says. “If you want that specific flavor from a whiskey, go buy it! Having an infinity bottle is supposed to be fun, so have fun with it.”

More Like This

Some of our favorite whiskeys for May 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This May
Glenlivet 55 auction
Report Warns of a "Deeper Weakness" in the Whisky Auction Market
Pouring whiskey
Did Tariff Expectations Drive Up American Spirit Exports in 2024?
Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch
Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

Most Popular

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump
From Bose to Red Wing, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Runners, Earbuds and Scotch
Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.
Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Suits to Sofas: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
American Airlines Flagship Suite
American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump
From Bose to Red Wing, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Runners, Earbuds and Scotch
Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.
Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Suits to Sofas: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
American Airlines Flagship Suite
American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Whisky decanter and two crystal glasses on a brass bar cart

The Dos and Don’ts of Making an Infinity Bottle at Home

Some of our favorite whiskeys for May 2025

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This May

Lemons

Canned Vodka Lemonade Is Gaining Ground in 2025

an illustration of a martini with gibson onions around it

The Homemade Bar: How to Pickle Your Own Gibson Onions

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty