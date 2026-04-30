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We Tried the New Rum From The Rolling Stones

The iconic rockers just (re)launched Crossfire Hurricane, an ode to Jamaican rum

By Kirk Miller
April 30, 2026 4:04 pm EDT
Crossfire Hurricane Reserve rum
The "Reserve" release from Crossfire Hurricane
Crossfire Hurricane

The Gist

The Rolling Stones have unleashed Crossfire Hurricane Rum, a revamped spirit uniting rums from four Jamaican distilleries.

Key Takeaways

  • Crossfire Hurricane Rum is a new iteration, blending rums from four Jamaican distilleries: Hampden Estate, Long Pond, Worthy Park and Clarendon.
  • Global rum ambassador Ian Burrell co-created the rum, emphasizing its Jamaican cultural heritage and blending achievement.
  • The line features two expressions: Crossfire Hurricane Gold and Crossfire Hurricane Reserve, available for $35 to $45.

The Rolling Stones announced the launch of Crossfire Hurricane Rum this week, with two expressions meant to celebrate the “band’s enduring creative bond with Jamaica.” Yes, you may remember a similar announcement from two years ago — we tried that rum and genuinely enjoyed it. However, the new Crossfire Hurricane (named after the opening lyric in “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”) is a rethinking of the spirit, which unites rums from four Jamaican distilleries: Hampden Estate, Long Pond, Worthy Park and Clarendon. 

“Jamaica was one of the few places that would let us all in,” says Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. “The island said come in — and we recorded Goats Head Soup. It’s never let me down since.” That album, the band’s 11th, was recorded in Kingston and released in 1973 (it’s probably best known for the song “Angie“).

The Rolling Stones during a recording session for Goats Head Soup in Kingston, Jamaica, Courtesy of Koh Hasebe via Getty Images
The Rolling Stones during a recording session for “Goats Head Soup” in Kingston, Jamaica
Koh Hasebe / Getty Images

What truly sets these new rums apart is the involvement of Ian Burrell, global rum ambassador and one of the world’s most knowledgeable people on the spirit. He co-created the new/revamped rum. “For me, as a Jamaican, rum is more than a spirit —it’s part of our culture and heritage,” he says. “Crossfire Hurricane is a celebration of that and a serious blending achievement. This is what Jamaica’s legendary distilleries can produce when you bring them together for the first time.”

The Best Thing About Rum? You Can Mix It With Other Rums.
The Best Thing About Rum? You Can Mix It With Other Rums.
 Two or three different rums in a drink? Not a problem, say our rum experts.

You’ll notice the band’s tongue-and-lips logo at the center of the bottle, surrounded by radiating wave patterns meant to “echo sound, movement and live performance.” There are additional images, stories and other Stones content on the rum’s website and social media. (BTW, it looks like the band may have a new album out soon.)

We got an early taste of the two high-ester rums. Crossfire Hurricane Gold is a blend of pot still and column still rums, aged in American oak barrels. While meant for mixing, there’s a surprising and welcome amount of funk on the nose with flavors of vanilla, nutmeg, molasses, orange, cinnamon and allspice. Crossfire Hurricane Reserve, a sipper that blends smooth, aged Clarendon rum with older funkier rums from three other distilleries, dives deeper into notes of coffee and chocolate on both the nose and palate with hints of vanilla, pineapple and banana (it’s also got some funk, but it’s approachable — kind of like “Miss You” if we’re talking Stones). 

Ian Burrell, Global Rum Ambassador and Crossfire Hurricane co-creator
Ian Burrell, global rum ambassador and Crossfire Hurricane co-creator
Crossfire Hurricane

Crossfire Hurricane is available now for $35 to $45 on the brand’s website.

Crossfire Hurricane Rum
Crossfire Hurricane Rum
BUY HERE

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

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