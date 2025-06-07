Wellness > Sex & Dating

Destination Elopement Photos Are Getting More Popular

It's unconventional but understandable

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 7, 2025 6:54 pm EDT
Engagement ring
Some engagement photos are getting a little complicated.
Getty Images

Every engaged couple has a different way of planning their upcoming wedding. For some, the act of becoming engaged is sufficient on its own; for others, it’s important to get some sort of photograph to commemorate the event. You’ve probably seen photos like this from friends and family: the ring, the couple and the embrace.

But for some newly-engaged couples, that simply isn’t enough; some have opted for ornately-arranged photos that look more like extreme sports or blockbuster stunts than a humble expression of love. That’s a phenomenon that Stuart Miller of the Los Angeles Times recently covered in a new article — including his own experience working with elopement adventure photographer Aimeé Flynn at a spot near where the climax of Thelma and Louise was filmed.

Among the elopement photos displayed on Flynn’s website are some absolutely stunning images, from what looks like the most romantic rock-climbing session ever to loving couples near cliffs and star-filled skies. Flynn herself also provided some behind-the-scenes descriptions of some of her more striking images, including an engagement photo when the Northern Lights came to southern Utah.

Flynn is far from the only photographer specializing in visually stunning elopement photographs in scenic locations. Miller credits Maddie Mae — “Destination Elopement Photographer,” as per her Instagram — as the first to really develop this field. He also points out that eye-catching photos like these took off in popularity as the pandemic shut down many large gatherings — but still made outdoor photography feasible.

As Flynn told the Times, “With AI, you could fake these photos, but the people who hire elopement adventure photographers want the full experience.” And while not every couple is going to want to get married in the middle of the desert during a sunrise, the growth in popularity of this approach does feel like part of a larger story involving changes in what people are looking to get out of travel, full stop.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

