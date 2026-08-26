The Best Bouquets to Order From 1-800-Flowers

As summer gracefully concludes, 1-800-Flowers invites customers to brighten any occasion or express heartfelt sentiments with stunning bouquets during its Final Bloom Sale, featuring up to 30% off vibrant arrangements.

As the summer winds down, this is the perfect time to impress that special someone with a bouquet of the season’s brightest blooms. Luckily, 1-800-Flowers‘ Final Bloom Sale has you covered. With a sizable 30% discount on a huge portion of the site’s massive selection of flowers — orange roses, blue delphiniums, lilies and more — you’ll wish that summer would last forever.

From everyday gestures to late-summer celebrations, flowers can bring any occasion to life. 1-800-Flowers has some of the best floral arrangements in the business, so you definitely want to take advantage of this sale, which runs now through September 7. Find a few standouts from the 1-800-Flowers 2026 Summer’s Final Bloom Sale below.

Garden Pathway Bouquet A fresh-from-the-meadow design makes this colorful bouquet a true delight. Orange roses, blue delphiniums, and more vibrant blooms come together with lush greenery to create a summertime standout certain to lift their spirits. BUY HERE : $100 $80

Summer Dunes Bouquet A beach-inspired bouquet that captures the blissful beauty of a seaside retreat. Bunches of blooms in cool, soothing shades are arranged in a glass vase tied with raffia for an extra touch of coastal style. It’s a gift that celebrates the carefree spirit of summer while surprising the people you care about most. BUY HERE : $50 $42

Floral Embrace Bouquet Like a warm embrace, this vibrant flower bouquet delivers your sentiments to someone special. A rich gathering of yellow and orange blooms, with pops of bright pink and purple, it’s more than a gift… it’s a way to express how you feel. Opt to have them delivered in kraft paper with a raffia bow or designed in a glass vase. BUY HERE : $55 $47

Fields of Europe Summer Bouquet Inspired by the colorful charm of the European countryside, their best-selling summer bouquet is gathered with fresh-picked blooms, revealing the rustic beauty of nature. Shades of golden yellow and rich blue pop against lush greenery, creating a timeless gift for someone special to enjoy. BUY HERE : $50 $42

Summer Beginnings Bouquet Bring that summer feeling to life with this magnificent peach, pink and red bouquet. This arrangement encapsulates long, sunny days spent with the people you care about most. BUY HERE : $55 $47

Meet your guide Grace Boylan Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places. More from Grace Boylan »