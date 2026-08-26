The Best Bouquets to Order From 1-800-Flowers

As the summer winds down, this is the perfect time to impress that special someone with a bouquet of the season’s brightest blooms. Luckily, 1-800-Flowers‘ Final Bloom Sale has you covered. With a sizable 30% discount on a huge portion of the site’s massive selection of flowers — orange roses, blue delphiniums, lilies and more — you’ll wish that summer would last forever.
From everyday gestures to late-summer celebrations, flowers can bring any occasion to life. 1-800-Flowers has some of the best floral arrangements in the business, so you definitely want to take advantage of this sale, which runs now through September 7. Find a few standouts from the 1-800-Flowers 2026 Summer’s Final Bloom Sale below.
Garden Pathway Bouquet
A fresh-from-the-meadow design makes this colorful bouquet a true delight. Orange roses, blue delphiniums, and more vibrant blooms come together with lush greenery to create a summertime standout certain to lift their spirits.
Assorted Roses & Peruvian Lilies
Extravagantly lush roses and Peruvian lilies come together to create this colorful arrangement, a spectacular way to show how much you care.
Summer Dunes Bouquet
A beach-inspired bouquet that captures the blissful beauty of a seaside retreat. Bunches of blooms in cool, soothing shades are arranged in a glass vase tied with raffia for an extra touch of coastal style. It’s a gift that celebrates the carefree spirit of summer while surprising the people you care about most.
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Floral Embrace Bouquet
Like a warm embrace, this vibrant flower bouquet delivers your sentiments to someone special. A rich gathering of yellow and orange blooms, with pops of bright pink and purple, it’s more than a gift… it’s a way to express how you feel. Opt to have them delivered in kraft paper with a raffia bow or designed in a glass vase.
Fields of Europe Summer Bouquet
Inspired by the colorful charm of the European countryside, their best-selling summer bouquet is gathered with fresh-picked blooms, revealing the rustic beauty of nature. Shades of golden yellow and rich blue pop against lush greenery, creating a timeless gift for someone special to enjoy.
Summer Beginnings Bouquet
Bring that summer feeling to life with this magnificent peach, pink and red bouquet. This arrangement encapsulates long, sunny days spent with the people you care about most.
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