Trying to get friends of mine to understand how fast elite runners are is really difficult. I’ve found that any 5K under 17 minutes sounds superhuman to a non-runner.

So instead of banging the table, telling people that Grant Fisher’s PR is 12:44 until it somehow sinks in, I like to pull up a video of Fisher running with the brain trust from running brand Minted NYC. The group is on a long run in the foothills of the Wasatch Range, some 7,000 feet above sea level, and when it’s Fisher’s turn to answer questions, he’s nowhere close to panting. He sounds like a man ordering a sandwich.

This past Sunday, the man with American records in the 3,000 meter, two mile and 10,000 meter events did something curious. He ran the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon. It was his road debut, his NYRR debut, and it came with some worthy hoopla from the likes of Nike. Why would a 28-year-old track star take to the mean streets of the Big Apple?

Well, speed only lasts so long — it’s customary for runners to make a leap from the track to the road at some point. And Fisher’s coming at it from an interesting angle; instead of hitting the roads late in his career, which he feels could make the move an “afterthought,” he wants to approach the challenge with youth and juice on his side.

Fisher’s tentative plan is to run a full marathon next year, and potentially race 26.2 on American soil a year later, at the Los Angeles Olympics. The NYC Half slotted into that schedule nicely, as a two-year-out test. How did it go? Perhaps not as well as he’d hoped.

Fisher finished in 14th, with a time of 1:00:53. (That’s an average of 4:38 per mile.) He faded after hanging with the lead pack early. Still, he was only 80 seconds off the first-place finisher. If this weren’t American distance royalty, it would count as one hell of a debut. Now he has a baseline, and a few lessons, for the miles ahead.

We got a chance to catch up with a tired but gracious Fisher after the race. He reflected on the experience and answered some questions about his running life.

InsideHook: Why did you choose this year to step up to the half, and why debut in New York?

Grant Fisher: New York’s a competitive race. It’s a hard course, and I wanted to be a part of it. I wanted a hard half for my first one. I got what I wished for. That was very, very hard.

How has your training changed for the extra mileage? Any surprises or growing pains getting ready for a longer distance?

The mileage came up. The volume came up. I think a mistake I made was not having enough really long, hard efforts on the road, where I’m going up and down and surging. I think for next time I’ll incorporate that a little bit more.

Fisher says the NYC Half gave him exactly what he came for — even if he didn’t finish with the lead pack. Bruce Buckley for NYRR

Did you make any adjustments to your nutrition strategy ahead of race day?

Yeah, absolutely. This is a long race. Usually, the races I do are so short that fueling isn’t that important. But there was different prep leading into this one. Gels beforehand, different carbs you’re taking in — all stuff I’ve been practicing in training.

How did you prepare for the mental aspect of road racing? Did you reach out to other pros for advice?

I reached out for advice, yes. I wouldn’t say I’m one to give advice yet. You’re just out there for longer. It’s a little bit more of a back and forth, with more guys surging. So you’ve gotta be prepared for that.

What was it like to be part of that larger running community — even just for a day — and especially as the sport continues to grow?

It was super fun. We had a lot of people out there cheering, which is cool. You get to go through different parts of the city. There are thousands of people finishing right now. Road racing is fun. I know tons of people in this race. In a track race, my friends usually aren’t also racing at the track meet. So it’s just great to have that community feel.

We’ve got some quick-fire questions for you. Favorite loop to run in Utah?

There’s a loop in Midway, people call the North Fields.

Favorite place you’ve ever run outside of the U.S.?

Saint Moritz, Switzerland.

Favorite distance to race?

3,000 meters.

Most dreaded workout?

Quarters at mile pace.

Music, podcasts or silence on long runs?

Silence.

First race you ever won?

I think a middle school dual meet.

Go-to food after a run?

Breakfast sandwich, loaded. Eggs, bacon and hash browns.

How do you step back and unwind from running?

Take a nap, hang out with my friends. It’s nice to be with people who know nothing about track.

Meet your guide Tanner Garrity Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. He also authors The Charge, InsideHook’s weekly wellness newsletter. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn. More from Tanner Garrity »