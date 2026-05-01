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One of the Best Non-Alcoholic Cocktails Out There Has a New Owner

The Phony Negroni is about to scale up

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 1, 2026 4:05 pm EDT
A red drink being poured from a Phony Negroni bottle
Change has come to a small, non-alcoholic distillery.
St. Agrestis

Compared to a decade ago, it’s a lot easier to find non-alcoholic spirits on the shelves of a grocery or liquor store near you. More importantly, it’s also a lot easier to find good non-alcoholic spirits on those shelves, and one of the best out there comes from Brooklyn’s St. Agrestis. That’s the Phony Negroni, the signature beverage in a lineup that also includes a number of variations on that theme, as well as some more traditional (which is to say, containing booze) spirits.

What is the next step for the Phony Negroni? Apparently, new ownership. This week, The Wine Group announced that it was purchasing the Phony Negroni brand and would add it to its vast lineup. In a statement, The Wine Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, Helen Kurtz, explained the appeal of the acquisition.

“The Phony Negroni lineup is vibrant and compelling, delivering outstanding product quality and staying true to the traditional cocktail experience,” Kurtz said. “We’re excited to scale the brand to reach more consumers while preserving what makes it special.”

What’s interesting about the official announcement is that this doesn’t read like an overall acquisition. Instead, the press release states that The Wine Group “acquired the popular Phony Negroni non-alcoholic beverage line from St. Agrestis.” The announcement also states that St. Agrestis’s founder and the company’s leaders “will remain involved in the business for the near term.”

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VinePair’s Stephen Bradley, who initially reported the story, has more details on what to expect. Notably, Bradley does describe the maneuvering as an overall acquisition of St. Agrestis, writing that the company’s leadership will remain in the picture “for six to 12 months.” One year is also how long production will continue in the existing Brooklyn facility before — presumably — shifting to a larger scale.

The deal also covers St. Agrestis’s Amaro Falso; as for the fate of the distillery’s other beverages, that remains to be seen.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

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