Chevrolet Teases a New Corvette Coming This Week

Here’s what the mysterious “X” most likely means

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 16, 2025 4:50 pm EDT
2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convertible
Is the new model an upgrade to the current ZR1?
Chevrolet

“The hype is real.” So declared Chevrolet on Instagram last Friday, hinting at a new Corvette announcement coming later this week. Over the sound of an accelerating engine came a date — June 17, 2025 — and two images: the Corvette logo and a stylized “X.” But what does it all mean?

Zac Palmer has some informed speculation at Road & Track, noting that a vehicle resembling the Corvette ZR1 turned up at the Nürburgring racetrack for testing. Palmer’s guess is that Chevrolet is about to announce an all-wheel-drive version of the ZR1 “with the E-Ray’s hybrid components worked in” — a vehicle that’s been nicknamed “Zora.” His analysis has one more compelling piece of evidence: the sound in the Instagram clip, he found, sounds most likely the ZR1’s LT7 engine.

Is there anything else we can expect from this new Corvette? Autoblog’s Sebastian Cenizo pointed out that the Zora name might not have endured — which is a shame, given that the moniker would pay tribute to legendary automotive engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov.

CorvetteBlogger polled its readers about what they’re expecting from the automaker; a hybrid ZR1 is currently the favorite, with a more general hybrid package currently second as of this writing. Top Speed’s analysis of images from the Nürburgring led writer Michael Frank to conclude that the forthcoming Corvette will have “performance at least nearish the $2.2 million, 1,877-horsepower Rimac Nevera.”

There’s a lot of speculation floating around, and a lot that we still don’t know. But whatever form this high-performance Corvette takes, it’s going to be an incredibly powerful ride. We’ll know for sure later this week.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

