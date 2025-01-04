Culture > Music

A New Craft Beer Pays Homage to Fred Durst

First multiple A24 roles, now a beer tribute

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 4, 2025 6:02 pm
Fred Durst at a "Y2K" screening
Fred Durst attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "Y2K" at Fine Arts Theatre on December 02, 2024.
Lila Seeley/Getty Images

Are we living through a Fred Durst renaissance? The Durstissance, even? Consider this: the Limp Bizkit frontman had supporting roles in not one but two A24 productions in 2024, playing a version of himself in Y2K and the protagonist’s emotionally distant father in I Saw the TV Glow. At a point in time when plenty of once-scorned artists are being re-evaluated, don’t be surprised if Durst’s legacy is also up for reconsideration in the months to come.

And if you’re looking for something to sip on while debating Durst’s work as a frontman, actor and filmmaker, there’s a beer for that, too. Dallas’s Celestial Beerworks and Fort Worth’s Martin House Brewing recently announced the debut of a new IPA, Fred Thirst, that draws inspiration from the Limp Bizkit frontman in his prime.

On their Instagram page, Celestial Beerworks described Fred Thirst as “a crisp, clean, juicy American IPA loaded with Citra and Mosaic. We get flavors of sticky pine resin, orange rind, tropinana juice and lemon hard candy.”

While plenty of musicians and breweries have engaged in official collaborations, this looks to be more of an unofficial homage to all things Durst. (Unofficial tributes also being something that breweries enjoy putting together.) Whether or not it has Durst’s blessing, it does sound pretty tasty, and the 7% ABV is also appealing. As for Durst himself, he’s currently engaged in a lawsuit with UMG over unpaid royalties, while Limp Bizkit will be on the road with Metallica later this year.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Fred Durst at a "Y2K" screening

