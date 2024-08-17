Culture > Film

Angel City Brewing’s Newest Beer Is an “Alien: Romulus” Tie-In

Aspen Beer is now something you can drink

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 17, 2024 3:50 pm
Angel City's Aspen Beer
Aspen Beer has moved from screen to brewery.
Angel City Brewery

You don’t have to look too far to find craft breweries drawing inspiration from summer blockbusters, either officially or unofficially. This weekend’s big theatrical release is Alien: Romulus, and it may come as no surprise to cinephiles with a taste for craft beer that one enterprising brewery has decided to evoke the cinematic universe where xenomorphs menace humans in space and Michael Fassbender plays multiple androids.

The brewery in question is Angel City Brewery, who are no stranger to high-profile partnerships. In this case, it’s a blonde ale called Aspen Beer, obstensibly commissioned by the fictional corporation Weyland-Yutani, whose ominous business dealings and sinister genetic experiments play a role in almost all of the Alien films.

Is it an odd choice to name a beer after one of the film’s antagonists? Possibly — though it could always be creepier. You’ve got to imagine that somewhere, there’s a mock-up of a can of “Chestburster Porter” or something similar that never got anywhere close to production.

As Jeff Spry points out at Space.com, Aspen Beer was a frequently-used prop in the background of director Ridley Scott’s original Alien. At 5.0% ABV, this does look to be an eminently drinkable beer, and something that’s well-suited to, say, a pint while taking in a screening at a booze-friendly movie theater.

When Summer Blockbusters Inspire Fantastic Craft Beer Names
When Summer Blockbusters Inspire Fantastic Craft Beer Names
 Craft brewers do enjoy wordplay, don’t they?

The brewing of actual Aspen Beer also opens the door for one brewery to do, as the saying goes, the funniest thing ever. Perhaps the funniest moment in Mel Brooks’s science fiction parody Spaceballs came near the end, when Alien‘s John Hurt made a cameo in a brilliant send-up of his onscreen death in Scott’s film. And with a Spaceballs sequel in the works, all of the elements are there for Spaceballs: The Beer. Craft brewing world, please make this happen.

More Like This

World Beer Cup winners
It Was a Good World Beer Cup for Pacific Northwest Breweries
Forget the Merch Table: Bands Are Hoping You’ll Buy Their Beer
Forget the Merch Table: Bands Are Hoping You’ll Buy Their Beer
Light lager
Craft Breweries Are Embracing the World of Light Lagers
Jason and Travis Kelce in 2023
Jason and Travis Kelce Just Made a Big Investment in Light Beer

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Culture
Leisure > Drinks
Culture > Film
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
A Margherita pizza on a marble surface
The Best Pizza in NYC Right Now
The Universal Genève Tri-Compax Moonphase is a mind-bogglingly useful triple-date chronograph
Bring Back These Vintage Watches, Please
Men wearing baseball caps backwards, which is the way they should be worn
Take It From a Woman: I Am Once Again Asking You to Wear Your Baseball Cap Backwards
My 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia camper van. Here's what you need to know before buying one yourself.
What I Wish I Knew Before I Bought a Volkswagen Vanagon
People in cold plunges and saunas at Othership, a contrast bathing spa in NYC and other cities
The Gospel of Contrast Bathing

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Angel City's Aspen Beer

Angel City Brewing's Newest Beer Is an "Alien: Romulus" Tie-In

Lobby of Ace Hotel, Portland

Industry Data Shows Good News for Luxury Hotels

Three Cities, Two Airports and a Rental Car: Open Jaw Your Way to the Ultimate Summer Road Trip

Three Cities, Two Airports and a Rental Car: Open Jaw Your Way to the Ultimate Summer Road Trip

Porsche 911 Turbo

Porsche Is Celebrating a Half Century of the 911 Turbo

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago