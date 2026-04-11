Culture > Music

The Latest High-Profile UFO Sighting Comes From Kacey Musgraves

She was flying from Texas to Nashville when she saw something unexplained

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 11, 2026 8:09 pm EDT
"Caution Flying Objects" sign
Pilots, politicians and popular musicians have all seen strange things in the sky.
Roger Starnes Sr

Are we alone in the universe? And if we aren’t, have other forms of intelligent life been keeping an eye on us? It’s been a subject that more and more people have had on their minds, in part due to some very high-profile conversations about UFOs (or UAPs, depending on your acronym of choice.) One of the more notable aspect of UFO discourse circa now is that, unlike in bygone times, prominent reports of UFO sightings have not vanished back into the woodwork.

Instead, more and more prominent people have shared their experiences seeing unexplained things or their belief that extraterrestrials are watching us. The latest public figure to do so is Kacey Musgraves. Now, most of Musgraves’s recent interviews have (understandably) been about her forthcoming album Middle of Nowhere. That is not the only thing that she’s had on her mind lately.

Musgraves published a video to her Instagram Stories in which she described “the craziest fucking orb UFO experience.” She described seeing the object while on a flight from Fort Worth to Nashville, and both she and one of her managers observed the bizarre sight for, by her reckoning, around 45 minutes.

“I was about to lay down and take a nap, and I saw these lights that caught my eye that just didn’t look normal. And I watched them for a minute and they were definitely trailing each other, moving really,” she said in the video.

Congress Is Taking Action to Make UFO Records More Accessible
Congress Is Taking Action to Make UFO Records More Accessible
 The measure has bipartisan support

As The Hollywood Reporter‘s Chris Gardner writes, Musgraves talked with the pilots after the flight, and they revealed that they had regularly seen similar sights. Musgraves said that the pilots told her, “Yeah, we’ve seen these every single night and all the other pilots are seeing them too and nobody knows what they are.” Something strange seems to be happening in the nation’s skies; precisely what that is, however, remains unknown.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
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