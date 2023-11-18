UFO crash site sign
A new book wonders if we should be asking different questions about UFOs.
Getty Images
Culture

Are We Asking the Wrong Questions About UFOs?

A new book probes this history in unexpected ways

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 18, 2023 5:31 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

From Congressional hearings to declassified materials, the last few years have been a boom time for UFO enthusiasts seeking to uncover the truth about what sightings of bizarre aircraft might mean about our planet and what might be beyond it. The publication of a new book from Pulitzer Prize finalist Garrett M. Graff, titled UFO: The Inside Story of the US Government’s Search for Alien Life Here — And Out There, would seem to add even more fuel to speculation surrounding what people have and have not seen in the skies over the last few decades.

But to hear Graff tell it, we might be looking in the wrong places. In an excerpt from the book published in The Atlantic, Graff makes an interesting argument about where he stands after conducting years of research. “I’ve become convinced that a cover-up is real — it’s just not the one that you think,” he writes. “Plenty of revelations, declassified documents, and public reports suggest active, ongoing deception.”

Graff goes on to argue that the reality is likely more mundane than evidence of extraterrestrials — and that plenty of UFO reports actually relate to classified U.S. government projects and flying vehicles representing the classified projects of other nations.

That said, Graff points to another explanation that fits neatly beside this one. “After reading thousands of pages of government reports, I believe that the government’s uneasiness over its sheer ignorance drives its secrecy,” he writes. “It just doesn’t know very much.”

Belief in UFOs Has Impressive Financial Backing
Belief in UFOs Has Impressive Financial Backing
 Does that point to an ominous future?

In a recent interview with Space.com, Graff demystified much of his chosen subject. “The vast majority, whether that’s 90%, 99% or 99.9%, of these things are explainable with more or better data,” he said.

He went on to argue that “interest in this topic lies in that tiny fraction that’s not an easily explainable case of mistaken identity.” The truth may well be out there — but not, perhaps, in the form that we’d expect.

More Like This

Bill Maher
Bill Maher and Neil deGrasse Tyson Debate UFOs on a New “Real Time”
"The Defector"
Astronaut Chris Hadfield Takes to the Skies With Cold War Thriller “The Defector”
CIA documents on UFOs
All the CIA’s Classified Information on UFOs Can Now Be Downloaded
Aaron Rodgers backstage at the musical "MJ" on Broadway.
Is Anyone Really Surprised Aaron Rodgers Has a UFO Story?

Culture

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

UFO crash site sign

Are We Asking the Wrong Questions About UFOs?

A concerned canine

A Respiratory Illness Is Affecting Dogs Across the Country

Garden

You Might Have Some New Options for Your Home Garden Next Year

Bill Maher

Comedy Legends Shared Their Relationship Secrets on This Week’s “Real Time”

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Beer Blankets, Sambas and Gossamer’s Nesting Ashtray

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz leaves his car on the track in Las Vegas after a loose drain cover damaged his car during the first practice session at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Biggest Threat to F1’s $500M Vegas Grand Prix Is…a Loose Drain Cover?

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

A shirtless man flipping a tire.

The Power of Exercising Angry